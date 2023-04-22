Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top 17 Urban Kitchen

1722 North Federal Highway

Hollywood, FL 33020

Menu

Appetizers

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

ARANCINI

$13.00

Entrees

LOBSTER ROLL

$27.00

BURGER

$18.00Out of stock

PASTA

$27.00

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

CANDIED BACON

$3.00

Desserts

COCONUT & NUTS CAKE

$12.00

Kids

CHICKEN TENDER AND FRIES

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

$10.00

PASTA WITH ALFREDO SAUCE OR BUTTER SAUCE

$10.00

TWO BURGER SLIDERS AND FRIES

$12.00

Brunch

Brunch Food

ASSORTED PASTRY BASKET

$11.00

GRILLED CHEESE AREPAS WITH HOGAO

$12.00

RICOTTA TOSTADA

$15.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$18.00

SMOKED TROUT TOSTADA

$17.00

POACHED EGGS WITH SHRIMP

$19.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

BERRIES FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

BANANA PANCAKES

$14.00

BURGER

$18.00

HUEVOS ROTOS

$15.00

STEAK RICE BOWL

$20.00

TOPS BREAKFAST

$12.00

ITALIAN OMELETTE

$14.00

GREEK OMELETTE

$14.00

SKINNY OMELETTE

$14.00

STEAK AND EGGS OMELETTE

$25.00

CANDIED BACON

$3.00

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$6.00

TRUFFLE HASHED POTATOES

$8.00

SMALL FRUIT PLATES WITH CREAM

$9.00

GRILLED MUSHROOMS WITH CARAMELIZED CIPOLLINI ONIONS

$8.00

SALTED CARAMEL COMPOUND BUTTER

$2.00

HERB LEMON COMPOUND BUTTER

$2.00

Brunch Drinks

FOUNTAIN SODAS

$6.00

SQUEEZED FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$8.00

SQUEEZED FRESH LEMONADE

$6.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$6.00

UNSSEETEND ICED TEA

$6.00

AMERICAN COFFEE

$3.00

CAFE LATTE

$5.00

DIRTY SNOWMAN

$7.00

CAPUCCINO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

CORTADITO

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

CAFE MOCHA

$5.00

Drink

Beer

8oz Blue Moon Draft

$4.00

16oz Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

8oz La Rubia Draft

$4.00

16oz La Rubia Draft

$5.00

8oz IPA Draft

$4.00

16oz IPA Draft

$5.00

8oz Stella Draft

$4.00

16oz Stella Draft

$5.00

8oz Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.00

16oz Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Presidente

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Pitcher Domestic (Michelob)

$15.00

Pitcher Imported

$17.00

Cocktails

Bellini

$5.00

Blueberry and Rosemary Refresher

$4.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa Margarita

$5.50

Rose Spritzer

$6.00

White Sangria

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Coke Zero

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Minute Maid

$4.50

Soda Water

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$8.00

Lemon Juice (Fresh no sugar)

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$6.00

American Coffee

$5.00

Café Latte

$5.00

Dirty Snowman (coffee list with alcohol)

$7.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cortadito

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Café Mocha

$5.00

Wine

GLS Pinot Noir

$5.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$35.00

GLS Chardonnay

$7.00

BTL Chardonnay

$40.00

GLS Table Rose

$5.00

BTL Table Rose

$30.00

GLS House Champagne

$5.00

BTL House Champagne

$47.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A new craft of taste bringing the pleasure of variety to your plate.

Location

1722 North Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020

Directions

