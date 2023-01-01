Main picView gallery

Tap 30 422 E Mitchell St

No reviews yet

422 E Mitchell St

Bay View, MI 49770

Food

Appetizers & Salads

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Roasted Cauliflower and Brussel Sprouts (V)

$18.00

Roasted cauliflower and sprouts, feta and lemon sauce, harissa vinaigrette, lemon and warm pita.

Pretzels

$12.00

German-style soft pretzel sticks served with Tap30 smoked Gouda sauce

Truffle Cheddar Fries

$14.00

Extra crispy fries, smoked Gouda cheese sauce, morel and black garlic aioli, Michigan made truffled cheddar cheese, parsley and chive

Sweet & Sour Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Sweet and sour chicken thigh, bib lettuce, radish and scallion salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, grilled baguette, Caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, bleu cheese

Sandwiches & Burgers

Smash Burger

$13.00

1/3 pound patty, American cheese, Claussen pickles, red onion, burger sauce, ketchup, brioche bun

Bacon Smash Burger

$15.00

1/3 pound patty, American cheese, Nueske’s bacon, burger sauce, brioche bun

Burger of the Day

$16.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Impossible Foods patty, vegan cheddar, roasted red pepper sauce, red onion, lettuce, Claussen pickles, vegan/gluten-free bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Korean style batter, jalapeno honey, Claussen pickles, lettuce, Duke’s mayo, brioche bun

Italian Beef

$16.00

Sliced roast beef, mild giardiniera, beef jus, Italian bread

Tap 30 Classics

Totchos

$16.00

Tater tots, bacon, pepperoni, scallion, pico de gallo, jalapeno, Tap 30 smoked gouda sauce, chipotle sour cream

Roasted Lamb Rice Bowl

$18.00

roasted leg of lamb, spiced tomato sauce, turmeric rice, cucumber tomato relish, tzatziki, and harissa vinaigrette. Topped with an Egyptian blend of dried herbs, nuts, and spices

Tap Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta, sauteed baby spinach, bacon, Tap 30 smoked gouda sauce, scallions

Spicy Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Cavatappi pasta, braised chicken, Tap 30 smoked gouda, spicy buffalo sauce, bacon, pickled jalapeno, bleu cheese

Shrimp Taco

$15.00

fried marinated shrimp, spiced slaw, fresh jalapeno, flour tortillas and avocado cilantro sour cream, pickled red onion

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

Applesauce

$2.50

Pita

$2.00

Burger patty

$4.00

Side Sauces

Side Of Tap30 Smoked Gouda Sauce

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Bougie

$1.00

Side of Jalapeno Honey

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Habanero Hoisin

$0.50

Side of Burger Sauce

$0.50

Weekly Specials

Malt Vinegar Fries

$10.00

Sharable Special 2

AYCE Spaghetti

$15.99

Spaghetti Refill

Detroit Style Coney

$7.00

Double Detroit Coney

$11.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Pizza Special

$10.00

Turkey club wrap

$16.00

Meatball sub

$16.00

Special 3

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

KIds Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Kids Totchos

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

1. Greenbush Party Wolf

$2.50+

2. Neapolitan Milk Stout

$2.50+

3. Guinness Draught

$2.50+

4. Great Turtle Big Aft

$2.00+

5. Xingu Dark Schwarzbier

$4.50+

6. Odd Side Pineapple Tangerine

$3.50+

7. Upland Champagne Velvet

$2.00+

8. Proof of Concept

$2.50+

9. Old Nation Whirled Tart POG

$2.50+

10. The Ghost

$3.00+

11. Short's Aorta Ale

$2.50+

12. Cloud 19

$2.50+

13. Cornerman

$2.00+

14. Maggie's Irish Ale

$2.00+

15. Cranberry Mead

$4.50+

16. Black Cherry Porter

$2.50+

17. Victory Berry Monkey

$3.00+

18. Blackrocks Phloform

$2.50+

19. Old Nation M-43 NEIPA

$3.50+

20. Tandem green man

$3.00+

21. Cheboygan Blood Orange Honey

$2.50+

22. Grapefruit Radler

$2.50+

23. Big Lake Amber Ale

$2.50+

24. Pedal Fast Session IPA

$1.75+

25. Three Blondes Boom Boom Betty

$2.50+

26. Shorts Pontius Road Pilsner

$2.00+

27. 313 Polish Lager

$1.50+

28. Untitled art Meyer Lemon Watermelon

$4.00+

29. Rainbow Sherbet Sour

$3.00+

30. Tap30 Easy Drinking IPA

$2.00+

Domestic Bottled / Can Beer

Altes Detroit Lager

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$2.00

Pilsner Urquell

$2.00

Sam Adam's Boston Lager

$5.00

Ciders/Seltzers/Sours & More

White Claw Mango

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

Blake's "El Chavo" Hard Cider

$5.00

Blakes " Triple Berry" Hard Cider

$5.00

JK'S Farmhouse Ciders "Northern Neighbours"

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Craft Beer Bottles & Cans

Arbor "Strawberry Blonde" Blonde Ale

$5.00

Bell's "Two Hearted"

$7.00

Bell's Official NE IPA

$5.00

Black Grand Rabbits

$5.00

Blackrocks "51K" IPA

$5.00

Founders "All Day" IPA

$5.00

Founders "Rubaeus" Fruit Ale

$5.00

Glutenberg "Blonde"

$2.00

Keweenaw "Red Jacket"

$2.00

Lagunitas Double IPA

$5.00

Viking Blod Mean

$10.00+

Flights

Flight

$12.00

Tastes

Taste

N/A Beverages

N/A Beer

Untitled Art N/A Juicy IPA

$5.00

Untitled Art N/A Golden Ale

$5.00

Untitled Art N/A Lychee Sherbet

$5.00

Kaliber N/A

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$5.00

Labatt N/A

$5.00

N/A Wine

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero N/A

$8.00

N/A Cocktails

N/A Little Traverse Lemonade

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

N/A Mojito

$8.00

Custom Mocktail

$8.00

Soda

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Employee Redbull

$1.75

Coffee

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Water

Water

Wine

Red Wine

Domaine Bosquet Malbec

$10.00+

Moemi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Domaine Bosquet Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

White Wine

13 Celcius Savignon Blanc

$9.00+

Benzinger Rose

$9.00+

Good Harbor Late Harvest

$7.00+

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00+

Bollini Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Sparkling

Cupcake Moscato

$8.00+

Lamarca Prosecco Split

$9.00+

Liquor

Vodka

Mammoth Vodka

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Gypsy

$9.00

Valentine

$9.00

Valentine White Blossom

$10.00

Gin

Mammoth Gin

$9.00

Petoskey Stone

$9.00

Valentine Liberator

$9.00

Rum

Bumbu

$11.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$9.00

Flor De Cana Silver

$9.00

Papa's Pilar Dark

$10.00

Papa's Blonde

$10.00

Whiskey

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Forty Creek Copper Pot Reserve

$12.00

Larceny Kentucky

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch

$10.00

Old Forester 86

$9.00

Old Forester 1920

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Tap30 Cinnamon Whiskey

$10.00

Teeling Small Batch Irish

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Tequila

Anteel Blood Orange Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

El Jimador Silver

$9.00

Hussong's Reposado

$13.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$10.00

Blue Nectar Silver

$10.00

Blue Nectar Reposado

$11.00

Cordials

Disaronno

$8.00

Domain D Canton

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Galiano

$7.00

Housemade Coffee Liqeuer

$8.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Solerno

$8.00

Campari

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Apple Pie Mimosa

$12.00

Little Traverse Lemonade

$14.00

Apple Pie Mule

$13.00

Tap30 Spritzer

$14.00

Michigan Mojito

$13.00

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$13.00

Blood Orange Paloma

$13.00

The Hoffer

$12.00

Tap30 Old Fashioned

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Kentucky Mule

$13.00

White Russian

$14.00

Black Russian

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Retail

Clothing

T-Shirt

$30.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Hat

$25.00

Glassware

Howler

$15.00

Growler

$20.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Liquor

Bottled Liquor

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

422 E Mitchell St, Bay View, MI 49770

Main pic

