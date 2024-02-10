Tap 42 - Doral
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Craft Kitchen & Bar
Location
3535 Northwest 83rd Avenue, #101, Doral, FL 33122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paraiso Miami - 3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 216
No Reviews
3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 216 Doral, FL 33178
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Doral
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant