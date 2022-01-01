A map showing the location of Tap 65 515 Mouton Street Suite 103View gallery

Tap 65 515 Mouton Street Suite 103

review star

No reviews yet

515 Mouton Street

Suite 103

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Appetizers

Biting Basket

$8.00

Assortment of Papadum and Fryums served with Green Chutney and Sweet & Sour Chutney.

Corn Chat

$6.00

Indian street corn with onions, tomatoes, herbs, and sev

Vada Pav

$7.00

Battered and fried potato sandwich topped with green chutney and sweet & sour chutney

Entrees

Butter Chicken Masala

$15.00

Butter chicken curry served with a side of buttered naan

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast fried golden brown dressed with masala onions and cilantro-yogurt chutney, served with peri-peri fries

Desi Papas Rellenas

$13.00

Crispy potato balls stuffed with your choice of spiced lamb or paneer & vegetable filling, served on a bed of malai curry, topped with kachumber and cilantro-yogurt chutney

Grilled Butternut Squash

$11.00

Grilled butternut squash served on a bed of malai sauce, topped with grated paneer, puffed wild rice, and toasted hazelnut

Naan Short Rib Sandwich

$19.00

Buttered naan loaded with slow-cooked short rib, topped with kimchi slaw and chipotle crema, served with seasoned mashed potatoes and corn chaat

Rogan Gosh

$15.00

Kashmiri-style goat served on fried roti, garnished and cilantro yogurt chutney

Thali Plate

$21.00Out of stock

Wings

$15.00

Six wings tossed in one of our 4 signature sauces served with celery and your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese Choice of Sauce: Bang Bang, Chili Mango, Peri-Peri, Tap 65 Buffalo

Sides

Chutney

$1.50

Fried Roti

$2.00

Naan

$2.00

Peri Peri Fries

$3.00

Side Curry

$1.50

Side Jeera Rice

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake

$10.00

House-made cheesecake with a glucose biscuit crust, stuffed with cardamom & saffron-spiced cake balls, topped with chopped pistachio, whipped cream, glucose biscuit, fresh fruit, and fruit puree

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Thick-cut brioche topped with mashed avocado, a fried egg, and roasted green chili sauce Recommended add on: Bacon jam braised pork

Which Came First: The Chicken or the Egg?

$14.00

Naan topped with Butter Chicken Masala and one egg any style served with peri-peri potatoes

Breakfast Ranchera

$9.00

Crispy corn tortilla with a fried egg, black bean spread, queso americano, roasted corn, mashed avocado, and roasted green chili sauce, topped with sour cream, fried onions, and fresh cilantro. Served with peri-peri potatoes

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Fried grit cake topped with bacon-jam-braised pork, one egg any style, and roasted green chili hollandaise, served with peri-peri potatoes

Chai French Toast

$10.00

Classic brioche french toast topped with fresh fruit, cinnamon sugar, and chai-masala whipped cream, served with your choice of Kahlua caramel sauce or maple syrup

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Spiced, tail-on shrimp sauteed in a traditional Cajun butter sauce seasoned with Indian spices served over a bed of savory grits

Traditional Breakfast

$10.00Out of stock

Side Andouille Sausage

$4.00

Side Full Bacon

$4.00

Side Egg

$4.00

Side French Toast

$5.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Naan

$2.00

Side Peri-Peri Potatoes

$4.00

Appreciation

Kitchen Appreciation

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

515 Mouton Street, Suite 103, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

