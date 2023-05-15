- Home
Tap and Vine LLC
559 Medford Center
Medford, OR 97504
Popular Items
Yellow Curry Bowl
Cauliflower, Broccolini, Potatoes, Carrots Sautéed in a Yellow Curry Sauce Topped with Sesame Chili Oil and a Side of Rice (Vegan, Gluten Free) Add Chicken, Pork Confit, or Shrimp $7 Steak, Salmon, Poke or Tuna $9 Tofu $4 Cauliflower Rice $2
Hawaiian Bowl
Rice with Marinated Cucumber, Green Onion, Seaweed, Avocado, Edamame and Shaved Carrot. Topped with Furikake, Poke Sauce and Sriracha Mayo (Vegetarian) Add Chicken, Pork Confit, or Shrimp $7 Steak, Salmon, Poke or Tuna $9 Tofu $4 Cauliflower Rice $2
T&V Smashburger
T & V Local Smashburger*- Two Beef Patties (or try an “Uncut” Veggie Burger for $2 more) with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, T&V Sauce on a Toasted Sweet Bun
Food
Specials
Appetizers
Ahi Poke
Traditional Ahi Poke- Hand Cut Sushi Grade Ahi with Kohu Seaweed, Sweet Onion, Inamona Nut, Shoyu, Green Onion, Hawaiian Salt, Chile Peppers, and Shrimp Chips
BBQ Burnt Ends
Churrasco Y Papas Bravas
Churrasco Y Papas Bravas- Marinated and Grilled Petite Tender Steak Served with Patatas Bravas, Topped with Lime and Scallions Drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli (Gluten Free)
Giant Pretzel
Giant Pretzel- Served Warm with Salt and Stone Ground Mustard Cheese Sauce (Vegetarian)
Loaded Fries
Shoestring Fries Topped with Your Choice of: Bacon, Scallions, Pickled Chiles and Stone-Ground Mustard Cheese Sauce or Buffalo: Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Celery and Carrot, Scallions or Nacho: Black Bean Puree, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Crema, Salsa, Green Onions
Loaded Sweet Tots
Choice of: Bacon, Scallions, Pickled Chiles and Stone-Ground Mustard Cheese Sauce or Buffalo: Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Celery and Carrot, Scallions or Nacho: Black Bean Puree, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Crema, Salsa, Green Onions
Loaded Tots
Choice of: Bacon, Scallions, Pickled Chiles and Stone-Ground Mustard Cheese Sauce or Buffalo: Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Celery and Carrot, Scallions or Nacho: Black Bean Puree, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Crema, Salsa, Green Onions
Mac and Cheese
Orange Tequila Shrimp
Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic and Flambé with Tequila. Finished with a Orange Cream Sauce and Chili Oil (Gluten Free)
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts Sauteed with Bacon, Berber Cream Sauce, and Topped with a Fried Egg. (Gluten Free)
Salads & More
Small Caesar
Caesar Salad- Romaine Dressed with Chipotle Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese, and Blackened Pepitas. Served with Fresh Lime. (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)
Large Caesar
Caesar Salad- Romaine Dressed with Chipotle Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese, and Blackened Pepitas. Served with Fresh Lime (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)
T & V Greens, Small
Organic Greens Tossed with Green Goddess Dressing, Topped with Feta, Spiced Pistachios, Carrots and Fresh Apples (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)
T & V Greens, Large
Organic Greens Tossed with Green Goddess Dressing, Topped with Feta, Spiced Pistachios, Carrots and Fresh Apples (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)
Middle Eastern Bowl
Large Soup
Small Soup
Sandwiches
Duck Confit Sandwich
If you like duck your going to love this sandwhich!
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot Chicken- All Natural Crispy Chicken Breast Coated in a Spicy Sauce. Served on a Toasted Sweet Bun with Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Pickles
T&V Veggie Burger
T&V Veggie Burger - “Uncut” Veggie Patty with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, T&V Sauce on a Toasted Sweet Bun
Tuna Melt
Bonito Del Toro Tuna, Chopped Red Onion, Celery, Chive Aioli, Lemon on House-Made Foccacia Bread with Melted Manchego Cheese, Spinach and Tomato
Entrees
Grilled Mahi-Mahi
Served with Togarashi Spiced Seasonal Vegetables, Coconut Tumeric Rice and Topped with Pineapple Salsa (Gluten Free)
Grilled Ribeye
16oz Double R Grilled Ribeye with Seasonal Vegetables, Pommes Fondant and House Made Steak Sauce Surf and Turf add Lobster Tail add 30
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Half Chicken Marinated in a Jerk Marinade and Roasted. Served with Seasonal Vegetables and Coconut Turmeric Rice (Gluten Free)
Mushroom Ravioli
Wild Mushrooms, Ricotta and Pecorino Cheese Stuff ed Ravioli Served with Sautéed Wild Mushroom Medley, Spinach, Aromatics, in a Red Wine Mushroom Demi. Topped with Shaved Parmesan Add Steak Tips 9 (Vegetarian)
Seafood Curry
Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Mahi Mahi, Cauliflower, Broccolini, Red Potato, Sauteed in a Yellow Curry Sauce Topped with a Sesame Seeds and Chili Oil with a Side of Rice (Gluten Free)
Whole Clam Chowder
Whole Clam Chowder- Rich Creamy Broth with Bacon, Potatoes, Celery, Onions and Carrots. Cooked to order with Clams in their shells. Served with Warm Bread
Za'atar Spiced Pork
Kids Menu
Jr. Cheese Quesadilla
Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese. Comes with Rice and Broccolini
Jr. Chicken Quesadilla
Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and Tender Chicken Breast. Comes with Rice and Broccolini
Jr. Grilled Chicken Breast
Jr. Grilled Chicken Breast Entrée- Served with Rice and Broccolini
Jr. Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast. Comes with Choice of French Fries or Tater Tots (Vegetarian)
Jr. Smash Burger
Natural Oregon Raised 1/4lb. Beef Patty (sub “Uncut” Veggie Burger for +$2), American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and T & V Sauce. Served on a Toasted Sweet Bun. Choice of Fries or Tots Sub Sweet Potato Tots, Side Salad, or a Gluten Free Bun for +$1
Jr. Choose Your Own
(Up to 3 Items) Veggie Mix, Broccolini, French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Tots, Green Salad, Caesar Salad, Rice, Fruit Cocktail
Desserts
Cheesecake
Avocado Cream Cheese Filling in a Citrus Graham Cracker Crust with a Citrus Gel and Bruleed Orange (Vegetarian)
Black Forest Cake
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake Layered with Bordeaux Cherries and Covered in a Chocolate Ganache (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
Carmel Apple Tart
Layered Spiced Apples and Pastry Cream in a Tart Shell. Topped with Salted Caramel and Maple Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream (Vegetarian)
Deep Fried Oreos
Deep Fried Oreos- Everyone’s Favorite Cookie Dipped in Batter Fried and Served with Raspberry Coulis, Dusted with Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream (Vegetarian) (Vegetarian)
Maple Bourbon Ice Cream Scoop
Sides
s/ Ahi
s/ Apples
s/ Avocado
s/ Bacon
s/ BBQ Sauce
s/ Beef Patty
s/ Berbere Cream
s/ Blue Cheese Dressing
s/ Bravas Sauce
s/ Bread
s/ Broccolini
s/ Butter
s/ Caramelized Onions
s/ Cauliflower Rice
s/ Cheese Sauce
s/ Chicken Breast
s/ Chipotle Caesar Dressing
s/ Cotija Cheese
s/ Duck Confit
s/ Egg, 8 Minute
s/ Falafel
s/ Feta
s/ French Fries
s/ Garlic Aioli
s/ Green Goddess Dressing
s/ Mayo
s/ Mushrooms
s/ Parmesan Shaved
s/ Patatas Bravas
s/ Pickled Chili Aioli
s/ Pickles
s/ Pistachios
s/ Pita
s/ Pomegranate Molassas
s/ Pomme Fondant
s/ Pork
s/ Pumpkin Seeds
s/ Ranch
s/ Rice
s/ Rice, Coconut Turmeric
s/ Rosemary Aioli
s/ Shrimp
s/ Shrimp Chips
s/ Spinach
s/ Steak
s/ Sweet Potato Tots
s/ T & V Sauce
s/ Tater Tots
s/ Tofu
s/ Tortillas
s/ Tzatziki Sauce
s/ Veggies, Sauteed
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Hot Chocolate
Arnold Palmer
Juice
Milk
Tap#35 Rootbeer
Tap#36 Ginger Ale
Boylan's Black Cherry
Tractor Cherry Creme Soda
Boylan's Lemonade
T & V Blood Orange Soda
T & V Cherry Soda
T & V Pomegranate Soda
T & V Raspberry Soda
N/A Beer - No Mo
T & V Blood Orange Soda Refill
T & V Cherry Soda Refill
T & V Pomegranate Soda Refill
T & V Raspberry Soda Refill
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Your go-to place to Meet, Drink & Eat! Offering International twists to pub fare with flare!
559 Medford Center, Medford, OR 97504