Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Tap and Vine LLC

review star

No reviews yet

559 Medford Center

Medford, OR 97504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Yellow Curry Bowl

Yellow Curry Bowl

$15.00

Cauliflower, Broccolini, Potatoes, Carrots Sautéed in a Yellow Curry Sauce Topped with Sesame Chili Oil and a Side of Rice (Vegan, Gluten Free) Add Chicken, Pork Confit, or Shrimp $7 Steak, Salmon, Poke or Tuna $9 Tofu $4 Cauliflower Rice $2

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$15.00

Rice with Marinated Cucumber, Green Onion, Seaweed, Avocado, Edamame and Shaved Carrot. Topped with Furikake, Poke Sauce and Sriracha Mayo (Vegetarian) Add Chicken, Pork Confit, or Shrimp $7 Steak, Salmon, Poke or Tuna $9 Tofu $4 Cauliflower Rice $2

T&V Smashburger

T&V Smashburger

$16.00

T & V Local Smashburger*- Two Beef Patties (or try an “Uncut” Veggie Burger for $2 more) with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, T&V Sauce on a Toasted Sweet Bun

Food

To Go Ware

Eco-friendly Disposable Utensils, per set

$0.25

Napkins (Complimentary) - Yes or No?

Specials

3 Tacos made with your choice of Pork, Chicken or Mahi Mahi. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fire Roasted Salsa, Cotija Cheese.

Steak & Demi App

$18.00

Tuscan Chicken Fettuccine

$21.00

Scallops

$28.00

Appetizers

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$14.00

Traditional Ahi Poke- Hand Cut Sushi Grade Ahi with Kohu Seaweed, Sweet Onion, Inamona Nut, Shoyu, Green Onion, Hawaiian Salt, Chile Peppers, and Shrimp Chips

BBQ Burnt Ends

$12.00
Churrasco Y Papas Bravas

Churrasco Y Papas Bravas

$14.00

Churrasco Y Papas Bravas- Marinated and Grilled Petite Tender Steak Served with Patatas Bravas, Topped with Lime and Scallions Drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli (Gluten Free)

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$13.00

Giant Pretzel- Served Warm with Salt and Stone Ground Mustard Cheese Sauce (Vegetarian)

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Shoestring Fries Topped with Your Choice of: Bacon, Scallions, Pickled Chiles and Stone-Ground Mustard Cheese Sauce or Buffalo: Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Celery and Carrot, Scallions or Nacho: Black Bean Puree, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Crema, Salsa, Green Onions

Loaded Sweet Tots

Loaded Sweet Tots

$14.00

Choice of: Bacon, Scallions, Pickled Chiles and Stone-Ground Mustard Cheese Sauce or Buffalo: Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Celery and Carrot, Scallions or Nacho: Black Bean Puree, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Crema, Salsa, Green Onions

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Choice of: Bacon, Scallions, Pickled Chiles and Stone-Ground Mustard Cheese Sauce or Buffalo: Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Celery and Carrot, Scallions or Nacho: Black Bean Puree, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Crema, Salsa, Green Onions

Mac and Cheese

$10.00
Orange Tequila Shrimp

Orange Tequila Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic and Flambé with Tequila. Finished with a Orange Cream Sauce and Chili Oil (Gluten Free)

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts Sauteed with Bacon, Berber Cream Sauce, and Topped with a Fried Egg. (Gluten Free)

Salads & More

Crispy Flour Tortilla Chips with Spiced Quinoa, Poblano Corn Mix, Spring Mix, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Chiles and Crispy Shallots. Dressed with Tomatillo Salsa
Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.00

Caesar Salad- Romaine Dressed with Chipotle Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese, and Blackened Pepitas. Served with Fresh Lime. (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$10.00

Caesar Salad- Romaine Dressed with Chipotle Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese, and Blackened Pepitas. Served with Fresh Lime (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)

T & V Greens, Small

$7.00

Organic Greens Tossed with Green Goddess Dressing, Topped with Feta, Spiced Pistachios, Carrots and Fresh Apples (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)

T & V Greens, Large

$10.00

Organic Greens Tossed with Green Goddess Dressing, Topped with Feta, Spiced Pistachios, Carrots and Fresh Apples (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)

Yellow Curry Bowl

Yellow Curry Bowl

$15.00

Cauliflower, Broccolini, Potatoes, Carrots Sautéed in a Yellow Curry Sauce Topped with Sesame Chili Oil and a Side of Rice (Vegan, Gluten Free) Add Chicken, Pork Confit, or Shrimp $7 Steak, Salmon, Poke or Tuna $9 Tofu $4 Cauliflower Rice $2

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$15.00

Rice with Marinated Cucumber, Green Onion, Seaweed, Avocado, Edamame and Shaved Carrot. Topped with Furikake, Poke Sauce and Sriracha Mayo (Vegetarian) Add Chicken, Pork Confit, or Shrimp $7 Steak, Salmon, Poke or Tuna $9 Tofu $4 Cauliflower Rice $2

Middle Eastern Bowl

$15.00

Large Soup

$9.00

Small Soup

$6.00

Sandwiches

T&V Smashburger with an “Uncut” Veggie Patty, Topped with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and T&V Sauce on a Toasted Sweet Bun

Duck Confit Sandwich

$18.00

If you like duck your going to love this sandwhich!

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken- All Natural Crispy Chicken Breast Coated in a Spicy Sauce. Served on a Toasted Sweet Bun with Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Pickles

T&V Smashburger

T&V Smashburger

$16.00

T & V Local Smashburger*- Two Beef Patties (or try an “Uncut” Veggie Burger for $2 more) with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, T&V Sauce on a Toasted Sweet Bun

T&V Veggie Burger

$18.00

T&V Veggie Burger - “Uncut” Veggie Patty with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, T&V Sauce on a Toasted Sweet Bun

Tuna Melt

$17.00

Bonito Del Toro Tuna, Chopped Red Onion, Celery, Chive Aioli, Lemon on House-Made Foccacia Bread with Melted Manchego Cheese, Spinach and Tomato

Entrees

Grilled Mahi-Mahi

$21.00

Served with Togarashi Spiced Seasonal Vegetables, Coconut Tumeric Rice and Topped with Pineapple Salsa (Gluten Free)

Grilled Ribeye

Grilled Ribeye

$46.00

16oz Double R Grilled Ribeye with Seasonal Vegetables, Pommes Fondant and House Made Steak Sauce Surf and Turf add Lobster Tail add 30

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$27.00

Half Chicken Marinated in a Jerk Marinade and Roasted. Served with Seasonal Vegetables and Coconut Turmeric Rice (Gluten Free)

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Wild Mushrooms, Ricotta and Pecorino Cheese Stuff ed Ravioli Served with Sautéed Wild Mushroom Medley, Spinach, Aromatics, in a Red Wine Mushroom Demi. Topped with Shaved Parmesan Add Steak Tips 9 (Vegetarian)

Seafood Curry

$26.00

Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Mahi Mahi, Cauliflower, Broccolini, Red Potato, Sauteed in a Yellow Curry Sauce Topped with a Sesame Seeds and Chili Oil with a Side of Rice (Gluten Free)

Whole Clam Chowder

Whole Clam Chowder

$13.00

Whole Clam Chowder- Rich Creamy Broth with Bacon, Potatoes, Celery, Onions and Carrots. Cooked to order with Clams in their shells. Served with Warm Bread

Za'atar Spiced Pork

$20.00

Kids Menu

Jr. Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese. Comes with Rice and Broccolini

Jr. Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and Tender Chicken Breast. Comes with Rice and Broccolini

Jr. Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Jr. Grilled Chicken Breast Entrée- Served with Rice and Broccolini

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast. Comes with Choice of French Fries or Tater Tots (Vegetarian)

Jr. Smash Burger

$8.00

Natural Oregon Raised 1/4lb. Beef Patty (sub “Uncut” Veggie Burger for +$2), American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and T & V Sauce. Served on a Toasted Sweet Bun. Choice of Fries or Tots Sub Sweet Potato Tots, Side Salad, or a Gluten Free Bun for +$1

Jr. Choose Your Own

$6.00

(Up to 3 Items) Veggie Mix, Broccolini, French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Tots, Green Salad, Caesar Salad, Rice, Fruit Cocktail

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Avocado Cream Cheese Filling in a Citrus Graham Cracker Crust with a Citrus Gel and Bruleed Orange (Vegetarian)

Black Forest Cake

$8.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake Layered with Bordeaux Cherries and Covered in a Chocolate Ganache (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Carmel Apple Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Layered Spiced Apples and Pastry Cream in a Tart Shell. Topped with Salted Caramel and Maple Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream (Vegetarian)

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$7.00

Deep Fried Oreos- Everyone’s Favorite Cookie Dipped in Batter Fried and Served with Raspberry Coulis, Dusted with Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream (Vegetarian) (Vegetarian)

Maple Bourbon Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

s/ Ahi

$9.00

s/ Apples

$2.00

s/ Avocado

$2.00

s/ Bacon

$1.00

s/ BBQ Sauce

$0.50

s/ Beef Patty

$3.00

s/ Berbere Cream

$3.00

s/ Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

s/ Bravas Sauce

s/ Bread

$2.00

s/ Broccolini

$4.00

s/ Butter

s/ Caramelized Onions

$1.00

s/ Cauliflower Rice

$3.00

s/ Cheese Sauce

$3.00

s/ Chicken Breast

$7.00

s/ Chipotle Caesar Dressing

$0.50

s/ Cotija Cheese

$2.00

s/ Duck Confit

$9.00

s/ Egg, 8 Minute

$1.00

s/ Falafel

$6.00

s/ Feta

$2.00

s/ French Fries

$5.00

s/ Garlic Aioli

$0.50

s/ Green Goddess Dressing

$0.50

s/ Mayo

s/ Mushrooms

$4.00

s/ Parmesan Shaved

$2.00

s/ Patatas Bravas

$5.00

s/ Pickled Chili Aioli

$0.50

s/ Pickles

$0.50

s/ Pistachios

$3.00

s/ Pita

$2.00

s/ Pomegranate Molassas

$2.00

s/ Pomme Fondant

$4.00

s/ Pork

$7.00

s/ Pumpkin Seeds

$1.00

s/ Ranch

$0.50

s/ Rice

$2.00

s/ Rice, Coconut Turmeric

$3.00

s/ Rosemary Aioli

$0.50

s/ Shrimp

$8.00

s/ Shrimp Chips

$1.00

s/ Spinach

$2.00

s/ Steak

$9.00

s/ Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

s/ T & V Sauce

$0.50

s/ Tater Tots

$5.00

s/ Tofu

$4.00

s/ Tortillas

$1.00

s/ Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

s/ Veggies, Sauteed

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Tap#35 Rootbeer

$3.00

Tap#36 Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan's Black Cherry

$3.00

Tractor Cherry Creme Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Boylan's Lemonade

$3.00

T & V Blood Orange Soda

$3.00

T & V Cherry Soda

$3.00

T & V Pomegranate Soda

$3.00

T & V Raspberry Soda

$3.00

N/A Beer - No Mo

$4.00

T & V Blood Orange Soda Refill

T & V Cherry Soda Refill

T & V Pomegranate Soda Refill

T & V Raspberry Soda Refill

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Your go-to place to Meet, Drink & Eat! Offering International twists to pub fare with flare!

Website

Location

559 Medford Center, Medford, OR 97504

Directions

Gallery
Tap and Vine LLC image
Tap and Vine LLC image
Tap and Vine LLC image

Similar restaurants in your area

4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,550
126 W Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Kobe Modern Japanese
orange starNo Reviews
96 N Main St Suite 101 Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Harvey's Place
orange star4.0 • 146
50 E Main St. Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Grape Street Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,349
31 S Grape St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Martini
orange star4.4 • 63
106 Grape Street Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Medford

4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,550
126 W Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Grape Street Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,349
31 S Grape St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Rosario's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,065
2221 West Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103213 - Medford, OR
orange star4.7 • 670
20 Rossanley Rd. Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Maguey Cocina & Tequilas
orange star4.5 • 85
2041 Roberts Rd Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Martini
orange star4.4 • 63
106 Grape Street Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medford
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston