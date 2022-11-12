Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
American

Tap and Vine

review star

No reviews yet

171 Quinnipiac Street

Wallingford, CT 06492

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tap and Vine Burger
Black & Bleu Burger
The Chuck Norris

Starters

Crispy Fried Rice Cake

$10.00

Cheese Board

$15.00

Hand Cut Fries

$9.00

Hushpuppies

$9.00

fresh corn and jalapeno w/honey butter

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$8.00+

Street Corn

$8.00

Soup

$8.00

Shareables

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Eggplant Ribbons

$10.00

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Ricotta Fritters

$9.00

Short Rib Birria Tacos

$18.00

Short Rib FB

$17.00

Shrimp FB

$16.00

Beef Skewers

$9.00+Out of stock

Sticky-Icky Ribs

$16.00

Sweet & Hot Calamari

$17.00

Wings, Buffalo

$16.00

Wings, Dry Rubbed

$16.00

Wings Garlic Parmesan

$16.00

Wings, Korean BBQ

$16.00

Wings, Tikka Masala

$16.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Farm Greens & Belgian Endive

$14.00

Salad Special

$18.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Q Street Burger

$16.00

Tap and Vine Burger

$14.00

The Chuck Norris

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Big Plates

Crispy Skin Salmon

$27.00

Flank Steak

$28.00

Hella Gouda Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Roasted Cauliflower Steak

$20.00

Short Ribs

$28.00

Salmon Special

$27.00

Risotto Special

$21.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Flat Bread

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta w/Butter

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side, Vegetable

$5.00

Side, Grits

$3.00

Side, Orzo Salad

$4.00

Dessert

Strawberry & Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$8.00

Neapolitan Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake Eggrolls

$8.00

Lemon Tart

$6.00

Bourbon Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Strawberry Gelato

$7.00

Pumpkin Gelato

N/A Beverages

Cola

$2.95

Diet Cola

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemon Lime

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Soda Water

$1.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Kids Juice

Kids Milk

Kids Soda

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Virgin Berry Smash

$4.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.95

Virgin Mojito

$4.95

Ginger Beer

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and try some of our amazing food, craft beer and wine! We want to be your new favorite spot!

Location

171 Quinnipiac Street, Wallingford, CT 06492

Directions

Gallery
Tap and Vine image
Tap and Vine image
Tap and Vine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford
orange star4.1 • 1,624
300 Church Street Wallingford, CT 06492
View restaurantnext
Sliders Grill & Bar - Wallingford
orange star4.4 • 3,969
950 Yale Ave Wallingford, CT 06492
View restaurantnext
AmericanSoul Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
164 Scott St. Meriden, CT 06450
View restaurantnext
Fire at the Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
99 Powder Hill Road Middlefield, CT 06455
View restaurantnext
1741 Pub and Grill - 70 Lyman Road
orange starNo Reviews
70 Lyman Road Middlefield, CT 06455
View restaurantnext
Craft Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 809
1244 Meriden Ave Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wallingford

Sliders Grill & Bar - Wallingford
orange star4.4 • 3,969
950 Yale Ave Wallingford, CT 06492
View restaurantnext
Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford
orange star4.1 • 1,624
300 Church Street Wallingford, CT 06492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wallingford
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Middlefield
review star
No reviews yet
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
New Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston