Tap City Grille

1,723 Reviews

$$

586 Main Street

Hyannis, MA 02601

Chicken Pot Pie
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Steak & Cheese

Hot & Cold Apps

Ale Onion Soup

$9.00

Slow Braised Onions In Brown Ale. Topped with Crostini & Swiss Cheese.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp, Sriracha Aioli, & Wakame.

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Beer Battered, Fried, & Served with Fig Jam.

Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England Clam Chowder served with Oyster Crackers.

Crab Cake

$15.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Sweet Tea Glaze, & Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Poutine

$13.00

House Fries Tossed with Garlic Cheese Curds, House Gravy, & Topped with a Sunny Side Egg. Add Bacon $2 - Add Pulled Chicken $3 - Add Short Rib $4

Poutine w/ Bacon

$15.00

House Fries Tossed with Garlic Cheese Curds, House Gravy, Topped with a Sunny Side Egg. & Applewood Bacon

Poutine w/ Chicken

$17.00

House Fries tossed with Garlic Cheese Curds, Topped with House Gravy, Sunny Side Egg, & Pulled Chicken.

Poutine w/ Short Rib

$18.00

House Fries Tossed with Garlic Cheese Curds, House Gravy, Topped with a Sunny Side Egg, Braised Short Rib.

Pretzel

$16.00

Made to order Philly Cheese Steak Stuffed Pretzel, Served with House Mustard. Please allow 20-25mins to cook.

Tenders & Fries

$15.00

Chicken Tenders & House Made Fries.

Wings

$13.00

Served with Carrots, Celery, & Bleu Cheese.

Salads

Beet & Burrata Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beet, Burrata Cheese, Candied Nuts, Spinach, Arugula, Candied Nuts, & Champagne Honey Vinaigrette.

Brussel Sprout Caesar

$13.00

Roasted Sprouts, Caesar Dressing, Asiago Cheese, Shaved Apple, & Dried Cranberries.

Caesar

$12.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Asiago Cheese, & Caesar Dressing.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Yellow Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Croutons, & White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Side Caesar

$6.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Asiago Cheese, & Caesar Dressing.

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Yellow Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Croutons, & White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Pizza

Build Your Pizza

$14.00

5 Cheese Blend & Homemade Sauce.

Cheese & Truffle

$18.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, & White Truffle Oil.

Jalapeno & BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Fried Chicken, Jalapenos, Bacon, & Cheddar Jack Cheese.

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Sliced Vine Ripe Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, & Basil.

North End

$20.00

Hot Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta, & Fresh Mozzarella.

Porky Fig

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions, Baby Arugula, & Pomegranate Molasses.

Honey Roasted Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pulled Chicken, Spinach, & Drizzled with Honey Glaze.

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sando

$16.00

Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken Thighs, BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Agave Mustard, Lettuce, Beer Pickles, & Broiche Roll.

Belly Buster Burger

$17.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese, & Zip Sauce.

Build A Burger

$15.00

8oz Burger, House Cut Fries, & Beer Pickles.

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Pesto Aioli & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, on a French Bread.

Cod Rueben

$16.00

Crispy Fried Cod, Swiss Cheese, Slaw, Beer Pickles, & French Bread.

Fire Roasted Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Black Forest Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, House Cheese Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Served on French Bread Toasted in our Wood Fired Oven.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Broiled Atlantic Cod, Corn Tortilla, Mango salsa, & Siracha Aioli Drizzle. Served over Wild Rice.

Fish Tacos Fried

$16.00

Fried Atlantic Cod, Corn Tortilla, Mango salsa, & Siracha Aioli Drizzle. Served over Wild Rice.

Steak & Cheese

$16.00

Shaved Sirloin, Roasted Peppers & Onions, American Cheese, & Served on French Bread.

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

$28.00

Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Mashed Potato, Seasonal Vegetables, & Sweet Potato Crisps.

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$17.00

Brown Butter Sage Sauce, & Topped With Truffle Honey Ricotta.

Chicken N' Waffle

$19.00

Fried Buttermilk Chicken Thighs, Belgian Waffle, Spicy Cranberry Chutney, & Served with Agave Mustard & Maple Syrup.

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Pulled Chicken, Baby peas, Carrots, Pan Gravy, & Mashed Potatoes.

Farro Bowl

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Atlantic Cod, House Made Fries, Seasonal Slaw, & House Remoulade.

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Four Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, & Bread Crumbs. Add Truffle Oil $3, Buffalo Chicken $4, Grilled Chicken $4, Short Rib $8. Lobster $12

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

Seasonal Vegetables, House Wild Rice & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.

Pork Chop

$22.00

Bone-In Pork Chop Served Over Sweet Potato & Apple Hash.

Steak Frites

$30.00

Hand Cut Sirloin, Compound Butter, House Made Fries, & Hosue Salad.

Steak Tips

$28.00

Marinated Tips, House rice, & Grilled Asparagus.

Side Dishes & Add ons

Add bacon

$1.50

Add Cheese

$1.50

Add Side Gravy

$2.00

Bread & Butter

$2.50

House Made Fries

$6.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Honey

$2.00

Side Mashed Potato

$6.00

Side Pickles

$2.50

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Steak Tips

$11.00

Side Truffle Oil

$2.00

Side Vegetable

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Kids

Kid Tips

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Fingers

$9.00

Kids Fish

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Mac

$9.00

Kids Noodles

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Merchandise

Employee Sweatshirt

$25.00Out of stock

TCG Hoodies

$45.00Out of stock

TCG T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
586 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

