Tap City Grille
$$
586 Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Hot & Cold Apps
Ale Onion Soup
Slow Braised Onions In Brown Ale. Topped with Crostini & Swiss Cheese.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy Fried Shrimp, Sriracha Aioli, & Wakame.
Cheese Curds
Beer Battered, Fried, & Served with Fig Jam.
Clam Chowder
New England Clam Chowder served with Oyster Crackers.
Crab Cake
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Sweet Tea Glaze, & Applewood Smoked Bacon.
Poutine
House Fries Tossed with Garlic Cheese Curds, House Gravy, & Topped with a Sunny Side Egg. Add Bacon $2 - Add Pulled Chicken $3 - Add Short Rib $4
Poutine w/ Bacon
House Fries Tossed with Garlic Cheese Curds, House Gravy, Topped with a Sunny Side Egg. & Applewood Bacon
Poutine w/ Chicken
House Fries tossed with Garlic Cheese Curds, Topped with House Gravy, Sunny Side Egg, & Pulled Chicken.
Poutine w/ Short Rib
House Fries Tossed with Garlic Cheese Curds, House Gravy, Topped with a Sunny Side Egg, Braised Short Rib.
Pretzel
Made to order Philly Cheese Steak Stuffed Pretzel, Served with House Mustard. Please allow 20-25mins to cook.
Tenders & Fries
Chicken Tenders & House Made Fries.
Wings
Served with Carrots, Celery, & Bleu Cheese.
Salads
Beet & Burrata Salad
Roasted Beet, Burrata Cheese, Candied Nuts, Spinach, Arugula, Candied Nuts, & Champagne Honey Vinaigrette.
Brussel Sprout Caesar
Roasted Sprouts, Caesar Dressing, Asiago Cheese, Shaved Apple, & Dried Cranberries.
Caesar
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Asiago Cheese, & Caesar Dressing.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Yellow Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Croutons, & White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Side Caesar
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Asiago Cheese, & Caesar Dressing.
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Yellow Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Croutons, & White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Pizza
Build Your Pizza
5 Cheese Blend & Homemade Sauce.
Cheese & Truffle
Garlic Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, & White Truffle Oil.
Jalapeno & BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce Base, Fried Chicken, Jalapenos, Bacon, & Cheddar Jack Cheese.
Margherita Pizza
Sliced Vine Ripe Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, & Basil.
North End
Hot Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta, & Fresh Mozzarella.
Porky Fig
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions, Baby Arugula, & Pomegranate Molasses.
Honey Roasted Chicken Pizza
Garlic Cream Sauce, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pulled Chicken, Spinach, & Drizzled with Honey Glaze.
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sando
Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken Thighs, BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Agave Mustard, Lettuce, Beer Pickles, & Broiche Roll.
Belly Buster Burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese, & Zip Sauce.
Build A Burger
8oz Burger, House Cut Fries, & Beer Pickles.
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Pesto Aioli & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, on a French Bread.
Cod Rueben
Crispy Fried Cod, Swiss Cheese, Slaw, Beer Pickles, & French Bread.
Fire Roasted Ham & Cheese
Black Forest Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, House Cheese Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Served on French Bread Toasted in our Wood Fired Oven.
Fish Tacos
Broiled Atlantic Cod, Corn Tortilla, Mango salsa, & Siracha Aioli Drizzle. Served over Wild Rice.
Fish Tacos Fried
Fried Atlantic Cod, Corn Tortilla, Mango salsa, & Siracha Aioli Drizzle. Served over Wild Rice.
Steak & Cheese
Shaved Sirloin, Roasted Peppers & Onions, American Cheese, & Served on French Bread.
Entrees
Braised Short Rib
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Mashed Potato, Seasonal Vegetables, & Sweet Potato Crisps.
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Brown Butter Sage Sauce, & Topped With Truffle Honey Ricotta.
Chicken N' Waffle
Fried Buttermilk Chicken Thighs, Belgian Waffle, Spicy Cranberry Chutney, & Served with Agave Mustard & Maple Syrup.
Chicken Pot Pie
Pulled Chicken, Baby peas, Carrots, Pan Gravy, & Mashed Potatoes.
Farro Bowl
Fish & Chips
Atlantic Cod, House Made Fries, Seasonal Slaw, & House Remoulade.
Mac & Cheese
Four Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, & Bread Crumbs. Add Truffle Oil $3, Buffalo Chicken $4, Grilled Chicken $4, Short Rib $8. Lobster $12
Pan Seared Salmon
Seasonal Vegetables, House Wild Rice & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.
Pork Chop
Bone-In Pork Chop Served Over Sweet Potato & Apple Hash.
Steak Frites
Hand Cut Sirloin, Compound Butter, House Made Fries, & Hosue Salad.
Steak Tips
Marinated Tips, House rice, & Grilled Asparagus.
Side Dishes & Add ons
Add bacon
Add Cheese
Add Side Gravy
Bread & Butter
House Made Fries
Side Chicken
Side Cole Slaw
Side Honey
Side Mashed Potato
Side Pickles
Side Rice
Side Salad
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Steak Tips
Side Truffle Oil
Side Vegetable
Truffle Fries
Side Caesar
Kids
