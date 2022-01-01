Bars & Lounges
American
Tap Haus 33
241 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
11 - Daintree Midtown - Daintree Midtown
No Reviews
25 W 37th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurant