Bars & Lounges
American

Tap Haus 33

241 Reviews

$$

14 E 33rd St

New York, NY 10016

Order Again

Appetizers

10 Wings

$17.00

20 Wings

$28.00

Fries

$13.00+

Chips & Guac

$16.00

Nachos

$16.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Taco

$16.00

Zucchini Sticks

$15.00

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$17.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Pretzel Sticks

$18.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$15.00

Onion Petals

$15.00

Entrees

Tap Haus Burger

$19.00

Southwest Burger

$19.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$19.00

Cheesesteak

$19.00

Chicken Club

$19.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauce OTS

$0.50

Blue Cheese OTS

Buffalo Sauce OTS

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo OTS

Dijon Mustard OTS

Garlic Parm Sauce OTS

$0.50

Guacamole OTS

$1.00

Honey Mustard OTS

Jalepeno Cheese Sauce OTS

Marinara Sauce OTS

Mayonaise OTS

Ranch OTS

Sweet Chili OTS

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo OTS

Chefs Plate

Curry Chicken

$15.00

Seafood Paella

$20.00

BBQ Ribs

$20.00
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

14 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016

