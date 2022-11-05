Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tap House Grill Palatine

No reviews yet

56 West Wilson Street

Palatine, IL 60067

Popular Items

TAP HOUSE BREW BURGER
BONELESS WINGS
HOT N SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN

BAR BITES

CORN DOG DUO

CORN DOG DUO

$11.99

Chicago style and Korean BBQ

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$12.99

Our housemade, traditional pimento dip with naan, carrot, cucumber and celery for dipping

GARLIC BREAD KNOTS

GARLIC BREAD KNOTS

$11.49

Brushed with herb garlic butter, dusted with Parmesan, served with our red pizza sauce

SOFT PRETZEL STICKS

SOFT PRETZEL STICKS

$11.99

Choice of Traditional or Everything, served with a Guinness-Merkts cheese sauce and our honey beer mustard dipping sauce

MOZZARELLA PLANKS

MOZZARELLA PLANKS

$11.99

Block cheese, hand cut, wrapped in a wonton, fried, served with our red pizza sauce

CRISPY LOADED POTATO BITES

CRISPY LOADED POTATO BITES

$9.99

Mashed potatoes stuffed with cheddar cheese, bacon and chive, fried, dusted with Parmesan, served with sour cream

APPETIZERS

BONE-IN WINGS

BONE-IN WINGS

$18.99+

Your choice of crispy breaded fried or grilled chicken wings, tossed in your favorite signature sauce or dry rub, served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

Tossed in your favorite signature sauce or dry rub, served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

SAM ADAMS BEER BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS

SAM ADAMS BEER BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.99

Fresh hand-cut chicken breasts, tossed in our housemade beer-batter, fried, served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce

FRESH, SQUEAKY WISCONSIN CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS

FRESH, SQUEAKY WISCONSIN CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS

$12.99

From Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, made from scratch, with our seasoned breading, served with marinara

GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS

GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

Served with chipotle aioli and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

PORK POT STICKERS

PORK POT STICKERS

$10.99

Served with spicy soy ginger and our Award-Winning Exotic sauce for dipping

BIG BANG SHRIMP

BIG BANG SHRIMP

$16.99

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our Thai sweet chili sriracha sauce, with scallions, topped with candied walnuts, served with mango salsa and ranch dressing

FOUR NAPKIN PORK NACHOS

FOUR NAPKIN PORK NACHOS

$14.99

Slow-cooked pork, marinated in tequila and lager, topped with our housemade Merkts cheddar cheese sauce, corn salsa, Cuban black beans, roasted red peppers, onion, lettuce and sour cream

MANGO MAHI QUESADILLA

MANGO MAHI QUESADILLA

$16.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened, wild-caught South Pacific mahi-mahi, mango salsa and shredded cheese mix, with sour cream and spicy mango habanero sauce on the side

NAAN FLATBREADS

BURRATA & TOMATO FLATBREAD.

BURRATA & TOMATO FLATBREAD.

$12.99

Topped with fresh tomato, burrata cheese and arugula

CLASSIC CHEESE FLATBREAD.

CLASSIC CHEESE FLATBREAD.

$10.99

Cheesy blend of mozzarella and provolone and our housemade pizza sauce

BBQ CHICKEN & PINAPPLE FLATBREAD.

BBQ CHICKEN & PINAPPLE FLATBREAD.

$13.99

Housemade BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, smoked cheddar and pineapple

PESTO CHICKEN FLATBREAD.

PESTO CHICKEN FLATBREAD.

$13.49

Topped with pesto sauce, diced chicken breast and mozzarella

SOUP/SALAD

BACON & ALE WEDGE

BACON & ALE WEDGE

$13.99

A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with 4 slices of our peppered-sugar bacon, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy haystack onion strings, with bleu cheese dressing

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$16.69

Grilled Norwegian salmon over a bed of mixed greens, arugula, roasted red pepper and goat cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Mixed greens, carrot, celery, red onion, tomato and cucumber, with choice of housemade dressing

BURRATA SALAD

BURRATA SALAD

$15.99

Mixed greens, burrata, red onion, pumpkin seeds, basil, with balsamic glaze

FROZEN TUNDRA BEER CHEESE SOUP

FROZEN TUNDRA BEER CHEESE SOUP

$4.49+

Creamy Wisconsin aged mild cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, blended together with Half Day Brewing Company Frozen Tundra IPA

SANDWICHES

DOUBLE DECKER, CRISPY BEER-BATTERED CHICKEN MELT

DOUBLE DECKER, CRISPY BEER-BATTERED CHICKEN MELT

$17.49

Beer-battered fried chicken topped with Merkts cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles, on a potato bun

GRILLED CALI CHICKEN CLUB

GRILLED CALI CHICKEN CLUB

$15.99

2 grilled chicken breasts topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce and bacon, stacked high on sourdough bread

TRIPLE DECKER GRILLED CHEESE

TRIPLE DECKER GRILLED CHEESE

$14.99

Tree cheese blend with cheddar, mozzarella and Merkt's sharp cheddar sauce, with bacon and tomato, stacked high on Texas toast

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$14.29

Pulled pork tossed in our housemade BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, crispy haystack onion strings and slaw, on a pretzel bun

GARLIC PRIME RIB DIP

GARLIC PRIME RIB DIP

$16.99

Roasted prime rib, shaved, with grilled onions, on Portuguese milk bread with garlic butter, served with a side of horseradish cream and au jus for dipping

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

$16.99

Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce

WRAPS

PESTO CHICKEN & BACON

PESTO CHICKEN & BACON

$13.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pesto ranch dressing, tossed and wrapped

HOT N SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN

HOT N SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN

$13.29

Crispy boneless Buffalo chicken, iceberg, carrot, celery, ranch dressing, shredded cheddar cheese, tossed and wrapped

BLACKENED SHRIMP PESTO

BLACKENED SHRIMP PESTO

$15.99

Blackened shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pesto ranch dressing, tossed and wrapped

BURGERS

TAP HOUSE BREW BURGER

TAP HOUSE BREW BURGER

$14.99

100% Angus Beef topped with your choice of cheese on a toasted potato bun

TIPSY STOUT BURGER

TIPSY STOUT BURGER

$15.29

Our housemade stout glaze over 100% Angus Beef, covered with Merkts cheddar cheese and crispy haystack onion strings, on a toasted pretzel bun

KOBE BEEF BURGER

KOBE BEEF BURGER

$16.99

American Wagyu topped with your choice of cheese on a toasted potato bun

BACON, BLEU CHEESE & MUSHROOM BURGER

BACON, BLEU CHEESE & MUSHROOM BURGER

$15.49

100% Angus Beef topped with crumbled bleu cheese, peppered-sugar bacon slices and sautéed mushrooms, on a toasted pretzel bun

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.99

Impossible patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and mozzarella

ISLAND CHEESEBURGER

ISLAND CHEESEBURGER

$14.99

100% Angus Beef with mozzarella, marinated onion, pineapple ring and our own spicy Jamaican jerk sauce, on a toasted potato bun

BOWLS

KOBE BURGER BOWL

KOBE BURGER BOWL

$16.99

Kobe burger patty topped with a farm fresh egg, cheddar cheese and crispy haystack onion strings, served on a bed of mixed greens tossed with mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles and tomato, with bleu cheese dressing

GINGER SOY SHRIMP BOWL

GINGER SOY SHRIMP BOWL

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed in a ginger soy topped with cucumber, carrot, crunchy garbanzo beans, onion and basmati rice, with mango salsa

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

Icelandic cod, hand dipped in our housemade Sam Adams beer-batter, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce

THE ORIGINAL MAC N CHEEZ

THE ORIGINAL MAC N CHEEZ

$14.29

Our 5 Cheese blend sauce poured over cavatappi noodles, topped with toasted mozzarella bread crumbs and baked

CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$14.99

Marinated chicken tacos garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and a cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS

$16.49

Rock shrimp tacos garnished with lime-marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli and corn salsa

FRIED AVOCADO TACOS

FRIED AVOCADO TACOS

$14.99

Stuffed with fried slices of avocado, garnished with lime-marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli and Mexican street corn salsa

BLACKENED MAHI TACOS

BLACKENED MAHI TACOS

$16.69

Grilled wild-caught South Pacific mahi-mahi tacos garnished with chipotle ranch dressing, mango salsa and lime slaw

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & SMASHED POTATOES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & SMASHED POTATOES

$16.99

Boneless chicken, tossed in our Nashville hot sauce, served over housemade mashed potatoes, with pineapple slaw

GRILLED SALMON ENTREE

GRILLED SALMON ENTREE

$16.69

Grilled Norwegian salmon served over a bed of brown rice and quinoa, topped with sautéed veggies, drizzled with a soy ginger glaze

SIDES

SIDE OF FRIES

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.99
SIDE OF TATER TOTS

SIDE OF TATER TOTS

$4.99
SIDE OF BASMATI RICE

SIDE OF BASMATI RICE

$4.99
SIDE OF VEGGIE OF THE DAY

SIDE OF VEGGIE OF THE DAY

$4.99
SIDE OF BROWN RICE & QUINOA

SIDE OF BROWN RICE & QUINOA

$4.99
SIDE OF BLACK BEANS & RICE

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS & RICE

$4.99

Coleslaw Side

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Side Of Carrots And Celery

$1.50

DESSERT

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$7.99

Served with Lilikoi plum sauce, topped with whipped cream

DONUT BEIGNETS

DONUT BEIGNETS

$10.99

Beignet donuts covered in cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with caramel and chocolate

TAP HOUSE CHEESECAKE

TAP HOUSE CHEESECAKE

$9.99

Salted caramel drizzle and mixed berries

S'MORES FLATBREAD

S'MORES FLATBREAD

$9.99

"Graham" flavored naan with cinnamon, sugar, roasted marshmallows and chocolate syrup

SCOOP VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.99

SCOOP CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$2.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.29

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.29

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.29

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$8.29

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

$8.29

KIDS PASTA

$8.29

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.29

Kids Grilled Tenders

$8.29

KIDS SCOOP ICE CREAM CHOCOLATE

KIDS SCOOP ICE CREAM VANILLA

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Addictive Food and Creative Brews

Location

56 West Wilson Street, Palatine, IL 60067

Directions

