Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tap N Ash Social Club 1606 S Commerce St

review star

No reviews yet

1606 S Commerce St

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Events

Dusse Domino Tournament 5/27

Dusse Domino Tournament 5/27

$25.00

Dusse Domino Tournament May 27th 1PM Start

Montecristo Humidor Raffle

Montecristo Humidor Raffle

$100.00

Montecristo 1935 Anniversary Humidor Raffle $2500 Value

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cigars & Libations

Location

1606 S Commerce St, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Guerrilla Pizza Company - 1675 S Industrial Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1675 S Industrial Rd Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
orange star4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
SoulBelly - Arts District
orange starNo Reviews
1327 S. Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Nightmare Café
orange starNo Reviews
1307 S. Commerce St Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130 Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Good Pie - Arts District
orange star4.6 • 1,236
1212 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
orange star4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston