Bars & Lounges

Tap Room - Utah

288 Reviews

$

2021 S Windsor St Ste A

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Sandwiches

Classic Club

$13.00
Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Toasted sourdough with melted cheddar and swiss cheese, baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette and a dollop of jalapeno blueberry jam.

Irish Dip Sandwich

$12.00

Pesto Chicken

$10.00

Prime French Dip Sandwich

$12.00

A classic. Made with Prime Rib and swiss cheese, au jus, with a side of fries.

Smoked Salmon/Egg salad

$10.00Out of stock

The Up Town

$10.00

Vegan Wrap

$10.00

Vegetarian Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Avocado

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Mayonaise

$1.00

Spicy Raisin Molasses

$1.00

Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Sweet Ginger Soy

$1.00

The Ashleigh (4 pc. Bacon)

$4.00

Gorgonzola

$1.00

Vegan Ranch

$1.00

Starters

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Chips & Verde

$10.00

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00Out of stock

Nachos

$10.00

House made chips to order. black beans, cheese, anaheim chili, sour cream, pico and salsa on the side.

Pot Stickers with a kick

$8.00

8 deep fried pork and veggie pot stickers, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.

Prosciutto Asparagus Puff Pastry

$10.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$10.00

Vegan Wings

$12.00

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Wings

$12.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Panncakes scramble bacon

$8.00

The Standard

$8.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Directions

