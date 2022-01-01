Bars & Lounges
Tap Room - Utah
288 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro - SOMI 1
4.6 • 1,657
1215 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
4.5 • 1,250
2121 S McClelland St #109 Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City