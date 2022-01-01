Tap Room at Hollander Hotel imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Tap Room at Hollander Hotel

No reviews yet

421 4th Ave N

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Can

Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00
Bud Zero

Bud Zero

$4.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00
Corona

Corona

$5.00
Corona Light

Corona Light

$5.00
High Noon

High Noon

$5.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Nutrl

$5.00
White Claw

White Claw

$5.00
Yuengling

Yuengling

$5.00

Cocktails AM

Hollander Bloody Mary

$6.00

Our famous Bloody Mary, made to order with house made bloody mix & vodka, garnished with lime, olive, & celery.

Avalon Bloody Mary

$10.00

Absolut Citron vodka, dry vermouth, muddled cucumber, a dash of Tabasco & tomato juice.

Bacon Maple Old Fashioned

$10.00

It’s never too early for bourbon! Homemade bacon fat washed Jim Beam, maple simple, & angostura bitters, garnished with a slice of bacon.

Bellini

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Absolut vanilla vodka, espresso liqueur, Kahwa espresso & Irish cream. Served up or rocks.

HH20 Bloody Mary

$10.00

Espolon tequila & our house made Bloody Mary mix, garnished with lime, olive, & celery.

I-375

$10.00

Tanqueray gin, muddled cucumber, fresh lime, a dash of lavender simple syrup, topped with Rey de Copas brut champagne.

King Suite Bloody Mary

$12.00

Upgrade your Bloody Mary with a rocks pour of Absolut vodka, a seasoned rim, garnished with lime, blue cheese olive, bacon, cucumber, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, & celery.

Mimosa

$8.00

Rey de Copas brut champagne & a splash of orange, blood orange, red grapefruit, pineapple, or cranberry juice.

Double Mimosa

$10.00

Top o' the Morn

$10.00

Jameson cold brew whiskey, a splash of Irish cream, Kahwa cold brew or hot coffee, & a dash of simple, served tall on the rocks or hot.

Veuve Glass

$105.00

Cocktails Taproom

Summer Cucumber

$10.00

NAM’s Old Fashioned

$13.00
Pink Streets

Pink Streets

$12.00

Sage It Ain’t So

$11.00

I-75

$15.00

Boutique

$15.00
Delilah

Delilah

$12.00
Hibiscus Mule

Hibiscus Mule

$11.00

Inverted Pyramid

$13.00
Irish Goodbye

Irish Goodbye

$15.00

Literary

$13.00

Long Island

$9.00

Sonashnyk

$12.00

Tito's Paloma

$10.00

Tito's Yuzu Spritz

$10.00

Tito's American Mule

$10.00

Tito's Lemonglass

$12.00Out of stock

Pear Lychee Martini

$11.00

Boutique Green Tea

$13.00

Kyiv Spritz

$12.00Out of stock

Pasadena Punch

$11.00

Satoru- Colada

$10.00

Kyojuro- Sunrise

$8.00

Izuku- Sour

$8.00

Cocktails Frozen

Strawberry Daquiri

$10.00

Razmatazz

$10.00

Tidal Wave

$10.00Out of stock

Orange Crush

$10.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$10.00

Miami Vice

$10.00Out of stock
Sangria

Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Smurf Rita

$10.00Out of stock

FR RUM RUNNER

$10.00Out of stock
Frz Pina Colada

Frz Pina Colada

$10.00

Peach Vibes

$10.00Out of stock

Frz Watermelon

$10.00Out of stock

Cocktails HH20

Summer Cucumber

$10.00

Lavender Lemonade

$10.00
Hibiscus Mule

Hibiscus Mule

$11.00

Pineapple Express

$12.00

Sage It Ain’t So

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mango Unchained

$10.00

Blue Tortugas

$12.00
Delilah

Delilah

$12.00

Inverted Pyramid

$13.00
Pink Streets

Pink Streets

$12.00

M & M Mai Tai

$11.00

M & M Shot

$10.00

Martinis

Tito's Martini

$6.00

Bombay Dry Martini

$10.00

Central Ave Cosmo

$10.00

Cucumber Gimlet Bombay Dry

$10.00

Dali Boulevard

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Absolut vanilla vodka, espresso liqueur, Kahwa espresso & Irish cream. Served up or rocks.

Havana Special

$10.00

Hemingway

$10.00

Hola Earnest

$10.00

Ms. Penelope

$10.00

Room 2-1-2

$10.00

Happy Hour

Corazon Margarita HH

$6.00

Wheatley Vodka Martini HH

$6.00

Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$5.00

Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Coastal Vines Merlot

$5.00

Don Q Daiquiri HH

$5.00

Don Q Coco Daiquiri HH

$5.00

Draft Beer HH

$4.00

Fireball HH

$4.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

BTL Coastal Vines Merlot

$18.00

BTL J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

BTL La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

$49.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Nieto Senetiner Malbec

$39.00

BTL Prayers of Sinners Red Blend

$39.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL J. Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay

$49.00

BTL Kim Crawford Rose

$45.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$39.00

BTL Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$39.00

BTL Rey De Copas Brut

$26.00

BTL Terra d'Oro Chenin Blanc Viognier

$39.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label

$105.00

BTL Cloudy Bay Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc

$105.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

BTL La Crema CHARD

$25.00

BTL Lunetta Prosecco Rose

$10.00

NA Drinks

Fever Tree Ginger Beer 12oz Pour

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.00

Perrier

$3.50

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Fiji Water

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Mocktail

$5.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Bangkok Shrimp

$14.00

Seven hand-breaded fried jumbo shrimp with creamy sweet Thai chili sauce on the side.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Fried cauliflower bites tossed in spicy buffalo sauce & served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Organic fresh chicken hand-breaded & fried, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or blue cheese & celery & carrots.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Eight organic jumbo wings fried & tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery & carrots.

Chips & Dip

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips & fresh salsa.

Cuban Quesadilla

$11.00

Roast pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese & pickles pressed between flour tortilla drizzled with creamy mustard.

Fresh Grouper Nuggets

$12.00

Tender cuts of fresh Gulf grouper hand-breaded and fried. Served with lemon aioli sauce.

Calamari

$14.00

Avocado slices served with chipotle mayo for dipping.

Hollander Meatballs

$13.00

Ground beef, parmesan cheese & Italian herbs baked with fresh mozzarella. Topped with marinara, fresh basil & parmesan cheese. Served with toast points.

Hummus Platter

$10.00

Chickpea hummus served with crispy pita chips, celery & carrots.

Mussels

$14.00

1 lb. black mussels simmered in sherry, butter, garlic, shallots & grape tomatoes. Served with a toasted baguette.

Nachman's Fish Spread

$13.00

Fresh smoked fish local from Redington Shores. Served with crackers, celery & carrots.

Pork Potstickers

$12.00

Steamed or fried pork & vegetable dumplings. Served with Asian sesame sauce.

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & Kalamata olives.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes tossed with fresh mozzarella balls, fresh basil, evoo, balsamic glaze & a baguette.

Tap Room Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Craisins, candied walnuts, & bleu cheese crumbles.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta cheese & Greek dressing.

Entrees

Wild Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

8oz filet grilled & finished in a warm lime vinaigrette.

Grouper Mediterranean

$29.00

8oz fresh Gulf grouper filet grilled or blackened. Topped with diced tomato, onion, lemon, oregano & white wine sauce.

Carribean Jerk Pork Chop

$22.00

Two 8oz pork chops grilled with an apple cranberry mango chutney.

Filet Mignon

$32.00

8oz grilled filet topped with a pinot noir reduction.

7th Ave Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

4oz organic chicken breast hand-breaded & fried. Topped with fresh mozzarella & served over bucatini pasta.

Bucatini Marinara

$16.00

4oz organic chicken breast hand-breaded & fried. Topped with fresh mozzarella & served over bucatini pasta.

The Portobello

$21.00

Portobello mushrooms baked with spinach, garlic, shallots, grape tomatoes & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Mediterranean

$24.00

8 Oz. organic chicken breast grilled or blackened. Topped with diced tomato, onion, lemon, oregano & white wine sauce

Dinner Special

$16.00

Flat Breads

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction drizzle & fresh basil.

Boursin Spinach Flatbread

$13.00

Creamy Boursin cheese, fresh spinach & mozzarella.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

House marinara sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$15.00

Alaskan smoked salmon, Boursin cheese, red onion, tomatoes, capers & scallions.

Sandwiches

Avalon Rueben

$15.00

Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on marble sourdough bread.

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle. Beyond Burger® is Soy free, Gluten Free, and Plant Based.

Chef's Open Faced Turkey

$15.00

Creamy mashed potatoes over roasted turkey breast served on Texas toast & topped with turkey gravy. Served hot.

Single Dog

$9.00

Hebrew National hot dog topped with National Brand Detroit chili, onions & mustard.

District Ribeye Melt

$16.00

Thinly sliced USDA Prime ribeye on a buttery brioche bun covered with melted cheese and horseradish mayo.

Gulf Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Fresh Gulf grouper. We recommend blackened. Also available fried or grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Hollander Burger

$14.00

7oz certified angus beef on brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles. Make it a MacDonnie: +2.00 Special sauce, shredded lettuce & American cheese.

Mother Clucker

$14.00

8oz organic chicken breast. Enjoy it grilled, fried, blackened or buffalo style. Served with lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Palladium Club

$14.00

Triple decker of turkey breast, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Randolph Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato & balsamic reduction drizzle. Grilled between garlic butter Texas toast.

Tap Room Chicken Salad

$12.00

Roasted organic chicken breast. Shredded & tossed with celery, red onion, Tap Room spices & mayo.

Uptown Cuban

$12.00

Pulled pork, Swiss cheese, smoked ham, pickles & creamy mustard on pressed Cuban bread baked fresh in Ybor City.

Double Dog

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Seared 8oz. skirt steak. Served with onions, green and red peppers, warm flour tortillas, and a side of salsa and sour cream.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp. Served with onions, green and red peppers, warm flour tortillas, and a side of salsa and sour cream.

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Grilled 8oz chicken breast. Served with onions, green and red peppers, warm flour tortillas, and a side of salsa and sour cream.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Jalapeno Slaw

$3.00

Smashed Avocado

$5.00

Side Bread

$2.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Veggie

$2.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Grouper

$6.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Carrots/Celery

$2.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Soups

Ground beef & beans. Slightly spicy.

Tap Room Chili

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Roni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Holiday

Thanksgiving Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Christmas Dinner

$26.00Out of stock

NYE Dinner

$34.00Out of stock

VDay Dinner

$75.00Out of stock

Easter Dinner

$38.00Out of stock

Mothers Day

$28.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

421 4th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel image

