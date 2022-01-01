- Home
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel
421 4th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
Can
Cocktails AM
Hollander Bloody Mary
Our famous Bloody Mary, made to order with house made bloody mix & vodka, garnished with lime, olive, & celery.
Avalon Bloody Mary
Absolut Citron vodka, dry vermouth, muddled cucumber, a dash of Tabasco & tomato juice.
Bacon Maple Old Fashioned
It’s never too early for bourbon! Homemade bacon fat washed Jim Beam, maple simple, & angostura bitters, garnished with a slice of bacon.
Bellini
Espresso Martini
Absolut vanilla vodka, espresso liqueur, Kahwa espresso & Irish cream. Served up or rocks.
HH20 Bloody Mary
Espolon tequila & our house made Bloody Mary mix, garnished with lime, olive, & celery.
I-375
Tanqueray gin, muddled cucumber, fresh lime, a dash of lavender simple syrup, topped with Rey de Copas brut champagne.
King Suite Bloody Mary
Upgrade your Bloody Mary with a rocks pour of Absolut vodka, a seasoned rim, garnished with lime, blue cheese olive, bacon, cucumber, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, & celery.
Mimosa
Rey de Copas brut champagne & a splash of orange, blood orange, red grapefruit, pineapple, or cranberry juice.
Double Mimosa
Top o' the Morn
Jameson cold brew whiskey, a splash of Irish cream, Kahwa cold brew or hot coffee, & a dash of simple, served tall on the rocks or hot.
Veuve Glass
Cocktails Taproom
Summer Cucumber
NAM’s Old Fashioned
Pink Streets
Sage It Ain’t So
I-75
Boutique
Delilah
Hibiscus Mule
Inverted Pyramid
Irish Goodbye
Literary
Long Island
Sonashnyk
Tito's Paloma
Tito's Yuzu Spritz
Tito's American Mule
Tito's Lemonglass
Pear Lychee Martini
Boutique Green Tea
Kyiv Spritz
Pasadena Punch
Satoru- Colada
Kyojuro- Sunrise
Izuku- Sour
Cocktails Frozen
Strawberry Daquiri
Razmatazz
Tidal Wave
Orange Crush
Root Beer Float
Miami Vice
Sangria
Smurf Rita
FR RUM RUNNER
Frz Pina Colada
Peach Vibes
Frz Watermelon
Cocktails HH20
Martinis
Tito's Martini
Bombay Dry Martini
Central Ave Cosmo
Cucumber Gimlet Bombay Dry
Dali Boulevard
Espresso Martini
Havana Special
Hemingway
Hola Earnest
Ms. Penelope
Room 2-1-2
Happy Hour
Red Wine Bottle
BTL Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Coastal Vines Merlot
BTL J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Nieto Senetiner Malbec
BTL Prayers of Sinners Red Blend
BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
Corkage Fee
White Wine Bottle
BTL Coastal Vines Chardonnay
BTL Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio
BTL J. Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay
BTL Kim Crawford Rose
BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling
BTL Lunetta Prosecco
BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
BTL Rey De Copas Brut
BTL Terra d'Oro Chenin Blanc Viognier
BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label
BTL Cloudy Bay Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc
Corkage Fee
BTL La Crema CHARD
BTL Lunetta Prosecco Rose
NA Drinks
Fever Tree Ginger Beer 12oz Pour
Ginger Ale
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Orange Soda
Lemonade
Sweet Ice Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
Perrier
Virgin Drink
Fiji Water
Hot Cider
Mocktail
Appetizers
Bangkok Shrimp
Seven hand-breaded fried jumbo shrimp with creamy sweet Thai chili sauce on the side.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Fried cauliflower bites tossed in spicy buffalo sauce & served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Tenders
Organic fresh chicken hand-breaded & fried, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or blue cheese & celery & carrots.
Chicken Wings
Eight organic jumbo wings fried & tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery & carrots.
Chips & Dip
Fresh tortilla chips & fresh salsa.
Cuban Quesadilla
Roast pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese & pickles pressed between flour tortilla drizzled with creamy mustard.
Fresh Grouper Nuggets
Tender cuts of fresh Gulf grouper hand-breaded and fried. Served with lemon aioli sauce.
Calamari
Avocado slices served with chipotle mayo for dipping.
Hollander Meatballs
Ground beef, parmesan cheese & Italian herbs baked with fresh mozzarella. Topped with marinara, fresh basil & parmesan cheese. Served with toast points.
Hummus Platter
Chickpea hummus served with crispy pita chips, celery & carrots.
Mussels
1 lb. black mussels simmered in sherry, butter, garlic, shallots & grape tomatoes. Served with a toasted baguette.
Nachman's Fish Spread
Fresh smoked fish local from Redington Shores. Served with crackers, celery & carrots.
Pork Potstickers
Steamed or fried pork & vegetable dumplings. Served with Asian sesame sauce.
Ahi Tuna Poke
Salads
Garden Salad
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & Kalamata olives.
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
Caprese Salad
Heirloom tomatoes tossed with fresh mozzarella balls, fresh basil, evoo, balsamic glaze & a baguette.
Tap Room Salad
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Craisins, candied walnuts, & bleu cheese crumbles.
Greek Salad
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta cheese & Greek dressing.
Entrees
Wild Atlantic Salmon
8oz filet grilled & finished in a warm lime vinaigrette.
Grouper Mediterranean
8oz fresh Gulf grouper filet grilled or blackened. Topped with diced tomato, onion, lemon, oregano & white wine sauce.
Carribean Jerk Pork Chop
Two 8oz pork chops grilled with an apple cranberry mango chutney.
Filet Mignon
8oz grilled filet topped with a pinot noir reduction.
7th Ave Chicken Parmesan
4oz organic chicken breast hand-breaded & fried. Topped with fresh mozzarella & served over bucatini pasta.
Bucatini Marinara
4oz organic chicken breast hand-breaded & fried. Topped with fresh mozzarella & served over bucatini pasta.
The Portobello
Portobello mushrooms baked with spinach, garlic, shallots, grape tomatoes & mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Mediterranean
8 Oz. organic chicken breast grilled or blackened. Topped with diced tomato, onion, lemon, oregano & white wine sauce
Dinner Special
Flat Breads
Margherita Flatbread
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction drizzle & fresh basil.
Boursin Spinach Flatbread
Creamy Boursin cheese, fresh spinach & mozzarella.
Pepperoni Flatbread
House marinara sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
Alaskan smoked salmon, Boursin cheese, red onion, tomatoes, capers & scallions.
Sandwiches
Avalon Rueben
Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on marble sourdough bread.
Beyond Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle. Beyond Burger® is Soy free, Gluten Free, and Plant Based.
Chef's Open Faced Turkey
Creamy mashed potatoes over roasted turkey breast served on Texas toast & topped with turkey gravy. Served hot.
Single Dog
Hebrew National hot dog topped with National Brand Detroit chili, onions & mustard.
District Ribeye Melt
Thinly sliced USDA Prime ribeye on a buttery brioche bun covered with melted cheese and horseradish mayo.
Gulf Grouper Sandwich
Fresh Gulf grouper. We recommend blackened. Also available fried or grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Hollander Burger
7oz certified angus beef on brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles. Make it a MacDonnie: +2.00 Special sauce, shredded lettuce & American cheese.
Mother Clucker
8oz organic chicken breast. Enjoy it grilled, fried, blackened or buffalo style. Served with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Palladium Club
Triple decker of turkey breast, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Randolph Grilled Cheese
Prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato & balsamic reduction drizzle. Grilled between garlic butter Texas toast.
Tap Room Chicken Salad
Roasted organic chicken breast. Shredded & tossed with celery, red onion, Tap Room spices & mayo.
Uptown Cuban
Pulled pork, Swiss cheese, smoked ham, pickles & creamy mustard on pressed Cuban bread baked fresh in Ybor City.
Double Dog
BLT
Tacos
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Seared 8oz. skirt steak. Served with onions, green and red peppers, warm flour tortillas, and a side of salsa and sour cream.
Shrimp Tacos
Sauteed jumbo shrimp. Served with onions, green and red peppers, warm flour tortillas, and a side of salsa and sour cream.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Grilled 8oz chicken breast. Served with onions, green and red peppers, warm flour tortillas, and a side of salsa and sour cream.
Sides
Soups
Kids
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
421 4th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701