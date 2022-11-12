  • Home
  • /
  • Goleta
  • /
  • Thai
  • /
  • TAP Thai Cuisine - Goleta - 7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta CA 93117
Main picView gallery
Thai

TAP Thai Cuisine - Goleta 7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta CA 93117

review star

No reviews yet

7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106

Goleta, CA 93117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TAP Signature Pad Thai* (G)
Drunken Noodles
Panang Curry

Smalls

Crispy Sesame Tofu (V)

Crispy Sesame Tofu (V)

$8.50
Green Bean Tempura (V)

Green Bean Tempura (V)

$8.50

Salt & Pepper Garlic Wings

$13.00
Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$9.50

Summer Rolls (V , G)

$8.00
TAP Rolls (V)

TAP Rolls (V)

$8.50
Calamari On Fire

Calamari On Fire

$11.00

Spicy calamari.

Shrimp Chips & Sweet n Sour Sauce

$4.00

Corn Cakes

$4.75

Soups

Tom Kha Coconut Soup

Tom Kha Coconut Soup

$9.00

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

Lowcarbs/Salads

Papaya Salad With Coconut Rice (G)

$14.00
Eggplant Salad

Eggplant Salad

$15.00

Spicy Salmon Salad

$18.50

Tofu Herbal Salad

$13.00

Larb Gai (G)

$14.00

Noodles

P C U Noodles

P C U Noodles

$15.00
TAP Signature Pad Thai* (G)

TAP Signature Pad Thai* (G)

$15.50
Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$15.50

Khao Soi Gai

$17.50

Woks/Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried Rice

$15.00
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00
Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$16.00
Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$18.00
Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$16.00

Curries

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.00
Green Curry

Green Curry

$17.00

Salmon Lover

$19.00
Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.00

Coconut Ice Cream w/ Fried Banana

$7.00

Coconut Ice Cream w/ Sticky Rice

$8.00

Roti w/ Chocolate Sauce

$7.50

Banana Roti w/ Chocolate Sauce

$7.50

Sticky Rice and Mango

$8.50Out of stock

ICED Tea & Coffee

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea Lychee

$5.00

Sala Cider (RED DRINK)

$5.00

SODA

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

S Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Best Thai In Town!

Location

7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Popular restaurants in Goleta

Kyle's Kitchen - Hollister Village
orange star4.5 • 2,119
7000 Hollister Ave Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Nikka Fish Market & Grill - Goleta
orange star4.1 • 544
5722 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Goleta-Calle Real
orange star4.2 • 375
5668 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Anna's Marketplace Bakery
orange star4.3 • 346
7018 Marketplace Dr Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0170 - Santa Barbara-Goleta, CA
orange star4.3 • 43
5784 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Kyle's Protein Grill
orange star4.5 • 7
7000 Hollister Ave Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Goleta
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston