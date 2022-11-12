Thai
TAP Thai Cuisine - Goleta 7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta CA 93117
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Best Thai In Town!
Location
7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta, CA 93117
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Goleta
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0170 - Santa Barbara-Goleta, CA
4.3 • 43
5784 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurant