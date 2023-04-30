Tap That Tap Room
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Life is Brewtiful
363 Delaware St, Tonawanda, NY 14150
