Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tap That Tap Room

review star

No reviews yet

363 Delaware St

Tonawanda, NY 14150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Finger Foods and Dips

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$8.25

Warm pretzel sticks, sprinkled with a dash of salt. Served with a trio of sauces, honey mustard, nacho cheese, and mustard.

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$18.95

Three delicious house made dips, Buffalo Chicken Wing, Whipped Honey Feta, and Spinach Artichoke, served with crispy tortilla chips, pita bread and veggies.

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Flight of Salsa. 3 Pepper Roasted Verde Tomatillo Salsa, Mild Salsa, and Chipotle Charred Salsa, served with crispy tortilla chips.

Boneless Wing Flight

$16.95

Fifteen meaty boneless wings tossed in your choice of three signature sauces or dry rubs

Philly Egg Rolls

Philly Egg Rolls

$11.00

Crispy Egg Rolls packed with Roast Beef, Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Loaded Nachos with Queso, melted shredded cheese, black beans, onion, jalapeno, grilled chicken, tomato, and sour cream.

Spinach Artichoke Dip With Pita Bread

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip with Tortilla Chips

$9.95

Salad

Loaded Wedge Salad

$11.50

Crisp and refreshing iceberg wedge, loaded with grape tomatoes, crispy bacon, hunks of crumbled blue cheese, drizzled with a balsamic vinegarette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Flatbreads

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$12.95

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.95

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.95

Sandwich served with side choice

BLT Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$14.95

Grilled Chicken salad mixed with green onion, bite size pieces of bacon, diced cherry tomatoes, and a mix of spices. Served between two fresh slices of bread or over a bed of lettuce. The choice is yours

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Three cheeses (Gouda, Swiss & Cheddar) melted between two fresh slices of bread

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.95

Grilled chicken tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce, served between two slices of fresh bread along with ghost pepper cheese and provolone with a chipotle mayo spread

French Onion Roast Beef Sandwhich

$14.95

Mouth watering sliced roast beef smothered in French onion au jus, served on a fresh kimmelweck roll

Cuban Panini

$14.95

Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese and pickles, served between two slices of fresh bread

Turkey BLT with Cranberry Mayo

Turkey BLT with Cranberry Mayo

$13.95

Kids Menu

Boneless Wings (5) and Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Dessert

Apple Nachos

Apple Nachos

$9.99

Sliced Apple drizzled with caramel and chocolate, topped with crush walnuts and mini chocolate chips

Side

Creamy Macaroni Salad

$4.95

Fries

$4.99

Fries lightly salted to perfection. Want to spice things up? Try them tossed in one of ours speciality dry rubs

Marinated Olives

$4.00

Green olives, Black olives, kalmata olives and orange peel marinated in an olive oil vinegarette

Sauce

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

Homemade Blue Cheese

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Medium

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Cajun Mayo

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Life is Brewtiful

Location

363 Delaware St, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tonawanda Bowling Center - 574 Youngs Street
orange starNo Reviews
574 Youngs Street Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Chan's wok - 796 Young St
orange starNo Reviews
796 Young St Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
11 Main Street Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Dockside Bar & Grill - 153 Sweeney St
orange starNo Reviews
153 Sweeney St North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
orange star4.8 • 4,159
184 Sweeney Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
+39 Forno e Gelato - 18 Webster Street
orange starNo Reviews
18 Webster Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tonawanda

Jasmine Thai
orange star4.5 • 926
1330 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's - Eggert
orange star4.0 • 92
2763 Eggert Road Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tonawanda
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston