Sandwiches
American
Mediterranean

Tap Union Freehouse

241 Reviews

$$

1300 Washington St

#200

Vancouver, WA 98660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Italian Grinder
Cubano
Union Reuben

Small Plates

Beet Marinated Deviled Eggs

$7.99

with a touch of horseradish and cream cheese

Smoked Pork Tacos

$8.99

house-smoked pork, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.

Smoked Tofu Tacos

$8.99

seasoned & smoked tofu, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.

Meat & Cheese Plate

$17.99

chef's choice cheeses and charcuterie with assorted house pickles, fig jam and toasted bread.

Cheese Plate

$14.99

chef's choice cheeses with assorted house pickles, fig jam and toasted bread.

Salads

Wedge Salad

$7.99+

Iceberg wedge, house blue cheese dressing, tomato, pickled red onion, bacon, croutons.

Sandwiches

Spicy Swine

$13.99

a hot pressed sandwich of smoked jalapeno, shaved ham, cream cheese and garlic dijon mayo.

Turkey Bacon

$13.99

house smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry, cream cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Cubano

$13.99

a hot pressed sandwich of smoked pork, shaved ham, swiss, house pickle, garlic dijon mayo and touch of strawberry jam.

Moroccan Garden

$13.49

a hot pressed sandwich of butternut squash, zucchini, pickled red onion, mushroom / black olive tapenade, chevre and house moroccan seasoning.

Union Reuben

$13.99

house smoked pastrami, swiss, turmeric / caraway sauerkraut and garlic dijon mayo on rye.

Italian Grinder

$13.99

a forgotten classic cold sandwich of shaved ham, hard salami, capicola, provolone, pickled red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, olive oil, red wine vinegar, and oregano.

Roast Beast

$13.99

shaved roast beef, house smoked cheddar, pickled red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo and house made stone ground mustard with horseradish and honey .

Classic Philly

$13.99

house roast beef, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$12.49

house smoked cheddar, provolone, house made garlic dijon, and sautéed mushrooms.

Tofuben

$13.99

House smoked tufu, swiss cheese , turmeric / caraway sauerkraut and garlic dijon mayo on toasted rye bread.

Dessert

Chocolate & Cheese

$10.49

Dark chocolate and brie grilled between thin wedges of french bread, rolled in cracked pepper, cinnamon and sugar.

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Underberg

Underberg Single

$2.50

Underberg 2 for $4

$4.00

Underberg Case Of 12

$20.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

tap room • bottle shop • social

Website

Location

1300 Washington St, #200, Vancouver, WA 98660

Directions

Gallery
Tap Union Freehouse image

