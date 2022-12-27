Sandwiches
American
Mediterranean
Tap Union Freehouse
241 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
tap room • bottle shop • social
Location
1300 Washington St, #200, Vancouver, WA 98660
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flying Elephants at PDX, Ste. 2386 - 7000 NE Airport Way
No Reviews
Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way Portland, OR 97218
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Vancouver
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurant