TapaTapa Bar

125 Reviews

$

1640 San Elijo Road

San Marcos, CA 92078

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Octopus
Patatas Bravas
Cheese Empanadas

NA Beverages

Large Ice Water

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Adult Lemonde

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Kids Milk

Glass of Ice

Beer

Harlot Blonde

$7.00

Artifex Sunshine Tax Pale Ale

$7.00

Artifexican Lager

$7.00

Eel River Amber Ale

$0.70

Hazy IPA

$8.00

Slap & Tickle IPA

$8.00

Artifex No Name IPA

$8.00

Two-5 Left Double IPA

$8.50

Purple Haze Kombucha

$8.00

Tier One Pale Ale

$7.00

Taster Artifexican

Taster Pistil

Taster S.O.K. Lager

Taster Amber Ale

Taster Fremont Hazy

Taster Slap & Tickle

Taster Treevana

Taster Kombucha

Taster Ruination/FML

Taster Carlsbad Crush

Pineapple Mint Margarita Can

$6.00

Coconut Lime Margarita Can

$6.00

Passion Guava Margarita Can

$6.00

Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita Can

$6.00

Strawberry Mojito Kombucha Can

$6.00

Mango Daydream Kombucha Can

$6.00

Midnight Painkiller Kombucha Can

$6.00

Coconut Cruise Kombucha Can

$6.00

Passion Fruit Punch Kombucha Can

$6.00

White/Rose Wine

Prosecco BTL

$32.00

Cava BTL

$28.00

Pierre Sparr BTL

$44.00

Jeio BTL

$44.00

Hogwash BTL

$40.00

Daou Rose BTL

$44.00

Niner BTL

$36.00

Kenwood BTL

$52.00

Vionta BTL

$40.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Sauv Blanc BTL

$36.00

Veuve BTL

$95.00

Red/ Sangria Wine

Campo Viejo BTL

$32.00

Celeste BTL

$56.00

Finca Nueva BTL

$40.00

La Vendimia BTL

$36.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Rebellious BTL

$48.00

Malbec BTL

$48.00

Unshackled BTL

$56.00

Dauo BTL

$56.00

Justin BTL

$60.00

Chateau BTL

$95.00

Corkcage Fee

$25.00

Daou Reserve

$75.00

Dauo Dinner

Dauo Rose GLS

$13.00

Daou Sav Blanc

$10.00

Daou Bodyguard BTL

$60.00

Dauo Reserve BTL

$80.00

Daou Rose Bottle

$48.00

Holiday Package

$50.00

Cheese /Cured Meat

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Cured Meat Board

$26.00

Bruschetta

$9.00Out of stock

Vegetables

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Shishito

$11.00

Mexican Corn

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Chopped Spring Salad

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Strawberry Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Fries

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Truffle Papas

$10.00

hi

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Ahi w/ Mango Salsa

$18.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Ahi Tostadas

$18.00

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Empanadas

Cheese Empanadas

$13.00

Pork Empanadas

$16.00

Wings

4 Chicken Wings

$8.00

8 Chicken Wings

$15.00

Skewers

Steak Skewer

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Skewer

$14.00

Sliders

Clasico Sliders

$15.00

Tapa Sliders

$17.00

Desayuno Sliders

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00

Bbq Sliders

$17.00

Bocadillos

Triple Creme Bocadillo

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Bocadillo

$16.00

BLAT Bocadillo

$13.00

Fried Chicken Bocadillo

$15.00

Buffalo Bocadillo

$16.00

Flatbreads

Basico Flat

$11.00

El Cerdo Flat

$16.00

San Sebastian Flat

$16.00

Verano Flat

$15.00

BBQ Flat

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Wagyu Cheeseburgers

$11.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Desserts

Scoop Of Icecream

$3.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Birthday Flan

Wine

Rose

Sav Blanc

Bodyguard

Reserve

Extras

Extra Bread

$2.00
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support!

Location

1640 San Elijo Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Directions

