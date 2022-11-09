Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Tap & Bowl

No reviews yet

4400 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Popular Items

Korean Pork
Salmon & Cali Rice
BBQ Chicken & Mexican Corn

Bowls

BBQ Chicken & Mexican Corn

$13.75

roasted chicken | yukon gold mashed potatoes | sauteed sweet corn | spiced lime aioli | onions peppers | cilantro | cotija | bbq sauce | fried tobacco onions

BYO Bowl

Chicken Chimichanga

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.25

roasted chicken | pepperjack | sauteed peppers & onions | cilantro | flour tortilla | queso | guajillo red sauce | pico de gallo | spanish rice | refried beans

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$13.50

roasted poblano | spiced beef | diced potatoes | red peppers | onions | chipotle | tomato sauce | sour cream | cilantro | refried beans | street corn | poblano rice

Chile Shrimp

Chile Shrimp

$14.75

spiced shrimp | sonoran basmati rice | carrots | onions | peppers | sweet corn | pineapple | cilantro | hass avocado

Diablo Chicken

$13.25
Korean Pork

Korean Pork

$13.75

slow cooked pork | mashed potatoes | charred broccoli & cauliflower | sriracha aioli | ginger | sesame | hass avocado

Salmon & Cali Rice

Salmon & Cali Rice

$15.75

sweet chili atlantic salmon | cauliflower rice | edamame | carrots | onions | peppers | mushrooms | cilantro | avocado | sesame | ponzu sauce

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.25

spiced ground beef | spring mix | chile lime vinaigrette | cucumber | tomato | black beans | corn | red bell peppers | cilantro | guacamole | pepperjack | cholula | tortilla shell

Puerco Con Masa

$13.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.75

BBQ Pork Taco

$11.75

Sides

Chips Tortilla

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Cali Rice

$5.00

Side Poblano Rice

$3.50

Side Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.50

Side Poblano Pasta (no veg)

$4.00

Side Poblano Pasta (w/ veg)

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Side Half Avocado

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Tenders (3)

$5.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Enchiladas

$6.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Salmon Filet

$9.00

Side Shrimp Saute (6)

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

Sweets

Churro S'More

Churro S'More

$7.75

mexican doughnut | vanilla bean gelato | hot fudge | marshmallow cream | crushed oreos

Ghiradelli Brownie

Ghiradelli Brownie

$7.75

double fudge brownie | salted caramel gelato | reeses peanut butter crumble

Scoop Caramel

$2.00Out of stock

Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

Tap That App (Online)

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.50

chicken | tomato | sauteed onion | flour tortillas | sweet chile & avocado salsa

Chile Con Queso Dip

Chile Con Queso Dip

$8.50

white corn tortilla chips

Fried Pickles

$11.25

1/2lb | spiced batter | chips | sriracha ranch

Guacamole & Black Bean Hummus

Guacamole & Black Bean Hummus

$8.75

black bean puree | smashed avocado | carrots | celery | cucumber | red peppers | squash | tomatoes

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$9.50

shrimp | pico de gallo | cucumber | cilantro | avocado | tortilla chips

Smoked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.75
Wings Herbed

Wings Herbed

$12.75

3 wings | 3 drummies | celery | carrots | cucumber

Wings S & P

Wings S & P

$12.75

3 wings | 3 drummies | celery | carrots | cucumber

Wings Spiced

Wings Spiced

$12.75

3 wings | 3 drummies | celery | carrots | cucumber

Duck Wings

$12.75

Kids

Kids Chicken Breast

$7.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Pork

$7.50

Kids Vegetarian

$7.50

$35 Online Special

$35 Online Special Options

$35.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

French Press

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull Can

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Soda Can

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Sodas

Apricot.Peach

$2.00

Berry

$2.00

Club Soda

$0.50

Coconut

$2.00

Cola

$2.00

Cucumber

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Grape

$2.00

Lemon Lime

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Strawberry

$2.00

Strawberry.Rhubarb

$2.00

Tart Cherry Soda

$2.00

Vanilla

$2.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Retail

Trucker Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a bowl and drink on tap!

Website

Location

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Tap & Bowl image
Tap & Bowl image
Tap & Bowl image
Tap & Bowl image

