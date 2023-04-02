Restaurant header imageView gallery

tap and tapas 487 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

487 Main Street

Northport, NY 11768

Sandwich

fried chicken breast, spicy aioli, jicama slaw, pickles
El verde

El verde

$16.00

vegetable sandwich, avocado, pickle onion, spinach, cucumber, basil aioli on black sourdough bread side of homemade chips pick your flavor water

Birria & Pan

Birria & Pan

$16.00

focaccia bread, slowcooked beef, guajillo, pickle onions, cilantro, consome on the side side of homemade chips pick your flavor water

Salmon Bocata

$16.00

grilled salmon, miso glaze, pickle onions, frisee lettuce, dill labneh on brioche side of homemade chips pick your drink

Mushroom Bocata

Mushroom Bocata

$16.00

Brioche, portobello mushroom, pesto chimichurri, roasted red peppers, spinach, crispy onions side of homemade chips pick your flavor water

Entraña Sandwich

Entraña Sandwich

$19.00

med rare choice skirt steak on focaccia bread, chimichurri Aoili , sauteed onions side of homemade chips pick your flavor water

The NP-"Cuban"

$16.00

Porchetta, mustard aoili, giardiniera, provolone on garlic focaccia side of homemade chips pick your drink

Salads

Mix Greens

Mix Greens

$12.00

Mix greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, peas. pick your flavor water

Beets and Jicama

Beets and Jicama

$14.00

Smoke golden beets, Jicama root, mint labneh pick your flavor water

Drinks

Horchata

Horchata

$4.00

rice, vanilla , cinnamon.

Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.00

Sundried hibiscus flower, agave nectar.

Tamarindo

Tamarindo

$4.00

tamarind, agave nectar. tangy and sweet taste

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade, agave nectar, lemon wedges

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$4.00

sparkling water

Spring Water

Spring Water

$4.00

23oz polar spring water

Desserts

Mini "4" leches

Mini "4" leches

$5.00

5oz spongy cake, 4 milks, whipped cream, vanilla , blackberry compote

Mini chocomousse

Mini chocomousse

$5.00

5oz traditional chocolate mouse, shaved 90% dark chocolate, vanilla whipped cream

Churo & cajeta

Churo & cajeta

$5.00

One Churro and Cajeta

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

well make sandwiches with passion and flavor

Website

Location

487 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

