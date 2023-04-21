Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tap & Tapas

487 Main Street

Northport, NY 11768

Tapas

crispy potatoes, garlic aioli, de la vera pimienton.
$17.00

14 months cured serrano , cantimpalo, capocollo , marinated medley olives, toast

$13.00

Spanish chorizo, onions, basil butter, toast

$17.50

Med Rare 5 oz marinated skirt steak charred broil, chimichurri , potatoes bravas and garlic aoili

$6.50

roasted asparagus, garlic butter, smoked pimienton

$9.50

white cantabria anchovies, chive goat cheese, garlic eggplant, pickled onions

$9.00

Crispy potatoes, garlic aioli, smoke pimiento de la vera

$6.50

Mediterranean medley olives. garlic, lemon confit, herbs, arbequina spanish olive oil

$13.00

5 medium shrimps , mojo verde, garlic aioli

Soup

9oz traditional Spanish Gazpacho. cold vegetable soup with watermelon twist, avocado and EVO
$7.00

9oz traditional Spanish Gazpacho. cold vegetable soup with watermelon twist, avocado and EVO

Empanadas

cuban and birria empanadas, choose your drink of choice
$11.00

2 empanadas cuban style; pernil, ham, cheese, pickles side mustard aoili empanas comes with a drink of choice +

$11.00

2 beef birria empanadas, onion , cilantro guajillo sauce empanadas comes with a drink of choice +

Sandwich

fried chicken breast, spicy aioli, jicama slaw, pickles
$14.00

vegetable sandwich, avocado, pickle onion, spinach, cucumber, basil aioli on multigrain bread side of homemade chips pick your flavor water

$15.00

Focaccia bread, slowcooked beef, guajillo, pickle onions, cilantro, mozzarella cheese. side of homemade chips pick your flavor water

$15.00

24 hours marinated pernil, mustard aoili, provolone on garlic focaccia side of homemade chips pick your drink

$18.00

med rare choice skirt steak on focaccia bread, chimichurri Aoili , sauteed onions side of homemade chips pick your flavor water

$20.00

Lumb crab cake, smoked tartar sauce, greens, tomato

Salads

mix green, cherry tomato, jicama, queso fresco , red onions
$11.00

Mix greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, queso fresco, cucumber. pick your flavor water

Drinks

$4.00

rice, vanilla , cinnamon.

$4.00

Sundried hibiscus flower, agave nectar.

$4.00

tamarind, agave nectar. tangy and sweet taste

$4.00

Lemonade, agave nectar, lemon wedges

$4.00

sparkling water

$4.00

23oz polar spring water

$4.00

orange soda imported from Spain with high citrus notes

Desserts

$5.00

5oz spongy cake, 4 milks, whipped cream, vanilla , blackberry compote

$5.00

5oz traditional chocolate mouse, shaved 90% dark chocolate, vanilla whipped cream

$5.00

One Churro and Cajeta

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We make sandwiches and tapas with passion and flavor.

487 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768

