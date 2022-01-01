Tapas Spanish Cafe imageView gallery
Latin American

Tapas Spanish Cafe

1,222 Reviews

$

1202 Tech Blvd

#100

Tampa, FL 33619

Order Again

Popular Items

CAFE CON LECHE
CUBAN SANDWICH
GRILLED PALOMILLA STEAK SANDWICH

APPETIZERS

CROQUETAS DE JAMON

$4.50

STUFF POTATOS

$3.00

BEEF AND PORK STUFFED POTATO

EMPANADAS

$3.00

TOSTADA EN PAN CUBANO

$2.00

PLAIN CUBAN TOAST

AMERICAN CHEESE TOAST

$2.25

SWISS CHEESE TOAST

$2.25

Tequeños

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

SOUP/SALAD

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Parmesan Cheese, House Croutons and Toast

TACO SALAD

$8.00

Fried Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Choice of Protein Lettuce,Tomato, Onion, Sour Cream, Cheese & Jalapeño

TAPAS CHICKEN SALAD

$7.00

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Parmesan, Toast and Dressing of Choice.

Harvest Salad

$8.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

BLT SANDWICH

$7.50

Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo, Cuban Bread

CARRIBEAN JORMY SANDWICH

$9.00

Ham, pulled pork, chorizo, salami, American cheese and habanero sauce.

CUBAN SANDWICH

$8.50

Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo and Mustard, Cuban Bread

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

Mojo Grilled Chicken, LTO,Garlic Mayo,Ranch,Swiss Cuban Bread.

GRILLED PALOMILLA STEAK SANDWICH

$9.00

Grilled Steak, LTO, Garlic Mayo, Swiss,Cuban Bread

MEDIA NOCHE SANDWICH

$7.50

Sweet Bread,Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard.

TURKEY & SWISS SANDWICH

$7.00

Turkey Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Mayo and Mustard, Cuban Bread

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$6.00

LTO, Peppers,Garlic Mayo, Swiss, Cuban Bread

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Texas Sandwich

$9.00

Hurricane Sandwich

$8.00

Amore Sandwich

$8.00

PLATES

PICADILLO

$10.00

Latin Style Ground Beef, Topped with Olives

PUERCO ASADO

$10.00

House Mojo Roasted Pork, Topped with Grilled Onions.

MOJO GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Strips, House Mojo, Grilled Onions

GRILLED PALOMILLA STEAK

$11.00

Grilled Palomilla Steak, Topped with Grilled Onions or Chimichurri

LUNCH COMBOS

2 EMPANADAS WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

$8.00

QUESADILLA With CHOICE OF SIDE

$8.00

Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Colby Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño

1/2 SAND W/ SIDE

$8.00

SIDES

BLACK BEANS

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

ARROZ CON CILANTRO
$3.00

$3.00

CILANTRO RICE

FRIES

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

SWEET PLANTAIN
$3.00

$3.00

FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS

RED BEANS

$3.00

RED BEANS

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

TOSTONES

$3.00

VEGGIES

$3.00

VEGGIES

WHITE RICE

$3.00

WHITE RICE

YELLOW RICE

$3.00

YELLOW RICE

Potato Salad

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

$ Extra Sauce

$0.50

Congris

$2.00

Yuca Frita

$3.00Out of stock

COFFEE AND TEA

AMERICAN COFFEE

$1.50+

CAFE CON LECHE

$3.00+

COLADA

$2.00

CORTADITO

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.50+

HOT TEA

$2.00+

CAFE BUSTELO ICED CANS

$3.50Out of stock

JUICES / FOUNTAIN / H20 / SMOOTHIE

CANOA JUICE & SMOOTHIE

$4.00+

ORANGE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

SWEET

$2.50

UNSWEET

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

CAN SODAS

COCA COLA

$1.25

DIET COKE

$1.25

Mt. Dew

$1.25

GINGER ALE

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

SPRITE

$1.25

COKE ZERO

$1.25

LATIN SODAS

JUPINA

$1.75

MALTA

$1.75

Coco Rico

$1.75

Gift Certificate

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1202 Tech Blvd, #100, Tampa, FL 33619

Directions

Gallery
Tapas Spanish Cafe image

