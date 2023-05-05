Tapatias Birria & Tacos 2205 S Rainbow Blvd

Restaurant info

Jalisco's Authentic Mouthwatering Beef Birria (Braised Beef) In Las Vegas! Our Flavorful, Slow-Cooked Recipe Has Been A Staple In Our Family For Generations. You Can Order Birria By The Pound, This A Delicious Platter So We Usually Suggest A Pound Per Person, Or Order Some QuesaBirria (Birria & Cheese) Tacos Or The Classic Birria Tacos. At This Location, We Only Offer To Go. No Dine In.