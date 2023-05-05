A map showing the location of Tapatias Birria & Tacos 2205 S Rainbow BlvdView gallery

Tapatias Birria & Tacos

2205 S Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Food

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$2.25

Single Birria Taco Comes With Lime, Onion, & Cilantro

QuesaBirria Taco

QuesaBirria Taco

$2.75

Single QuesaBirria Taco Comes With Lime, Onion, & Cilantro

Birria By The Pound

Birria By The Pound

$20.00

Price Is Per Pound Of Birria Comes With 8 Tortillas, Cilantro, Lime, & Salt

Consome

Consome

$2.00

Birria Consome (Braised Beef Broth) Small Side To Dip Your Tacos In!

QuesaBirria Tacos (3) Combo

QuesaBirria Tacos (3) Combo

$10.50

3 QuesaBirria Tacos 1 Canned Soda 1 Small Consome (Braised Beef Broth) Comes With Lime, Onion, & Cilantro

Birria Tacos (3) Combo

Birria Tacos (3) Combo

$9.50

3 Birria Tacos 1 Canned Soda 1 Small Side of Consome (Braised Beef Broth) 3 QuesaBirria Tacos 1 Canned Soda 1 Small Consome (Braised Beef Broth) Comes With Lime, Onion, & Cilantro

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$11.00

A hot bowl of Birria (broth & braised beef) with Ramen. Served with onion, cilantro, lime, and sauces on the side.

50/50 Party Pack

50/50 Party Pack

$120.00

25 Birria Tacos 25 QuesaBirria Tacos 32 Oz Consome Served with onions, cilantro, limes, and salsa.

Birria Tacos Family Pack

Birria Tacos Family Pack

$35.00

12 Birria Tacos 4 Consumes 4 Drinks Served with onion, cilantro, lime & salsas.

QuesaBirria Family Pack

QuesaBirria Family Pack

$40.00

12 QuesaBirria Tacos 4 Consumes 4 Drinks Served with onion, cilantro, lime & salsas.

Birria Tacos Party Pack

Birria Tacos Party Pack

$100.00

50 Birria Tacos! 32 Oz Consome Served with Onion, Cilantro, Lime, & Sauces

QuesaBirria Tacos Party Pack

QuesaBirria Tacos Party Pack

$135.00

50 QuesaBirria Tacos! 32 Oz Consome Served with Onion, Cilantro, Lime, & Sauces

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jalisco's Authentic Mouthwatering Beef Birria (Braised Beef) In Las Vegas! Our Flavorful, Slow-Cooked Recipe Has Been A Staple In Our Family For Generations. You Can Order Birria By The Pound, This A Delicious Platter So We Usually Suggest A Pound Per Person, Or Order Some QuesaBirria (Birria & Cheese) Tacos Or The Classic Birria Tacos. At This Location, We Only Offer To Go. No Dine In.

Location

2205 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

