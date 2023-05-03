El Tapatio - Kissimmee imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Tapatio - Kissimmee

959 Reviews

$

1804 W Vine St

Kissimmee, FL 34741

Popular Items

Tacos Mexicano

Corn tortilla topped with choice of meat, onion, and cilantro.

Combo Mexicano

$13.99

Three Mexican Tacos, topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

D-Chimichanga

$14.99

A Fried Burrito Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

FOOD MENU

Appetizers

Frontera Sampler

$13.99

One Quesadilla, Nachos, and Chicken Flautas. Served with Bandera.

Tapatio Sampler

$12.99

Two Mini-Fried Chimichangas (1 Chicken, 1 Beef) and 3 Chicken Taquitos. Served with Bandera and Queso Dip.

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Melted Mexican Cheese with your choice of Mexican Chorizo or Mushrooms. Served with Bandera.

Taquitos Dorados

$8.99

Three Crispy Chicken Taquitos. Served with Bandera

Homemade Guacamole

$9.99

Made with Fresh Hass Avocados

Queso Dip

$9.99

Melt American WHT Cheese (Land O'lks), Milk and Jalapenos

Queso and Bean Dip

$7.99

Melt American WHT Cheese (Land O'lks), Milk and Jalapenos and Refried Beens

Tostada

$3.99

Beef or Chicken. Crispy Corn Tortilla topped with refried Beans. Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes and Queso Fresco.

Tostada de Ceviche

$6.99

Fish Marinated in Citrus Juice, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions and Avocado.

Tostada Tapatio

$5.99

Asada, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Al pastor or Lengua. Crispy con tortilla topping with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and fresh cheese.

Nachos Tapatios

Topped with Queso Dip, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Jalapeño & Bandera.

Nachos Tapatios

$11.99

Pollo de linea, beef or carnitas, topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, jalapeño & bandera

Texas Style Nachos

$15.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, jalapeño & bandera

Supreme Nachos

$12.99

Pollo de linea and beef, topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, jalapeño & bandera

Soup & Salads

Sopa Azteca

$7.99

White Meat Chicken, Mexican Rice, Tortilla Strips, Cheese, Avocado and Chipotle Pepper.

Caldo de Res

$14.99

Beef and Vegetable Soup

Tapatio Salad Steak

$15.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Cucumbers & Avocado. Toppe with Grilled Chicken or Steak.

Cancun Salad

$15.99

Grilled Fish or Shrimp served over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Avocado and Cucumbers.

Ensalada de la Casa

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Avocados and Cucumbers.

Sopa de Pollo

$5.99

Tapatio Salad Chicken

$13.99

Antojitos Tapatios

Burrito Real

$14.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans, topped with Red Sauce and Queso Dip. Served with Bandera.

Combo Mexicano

$13.99

Three Mexican Tacos, topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Torta

$8.99

Mexican Sandwich with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Mayonnaise, Cheese and Avocado With Fries +1.50

Gordita

$6.99

Homemade Thick Corn Tortilla stuffed with Refried Beans, Avocado and Queso Fresco.

Sope

$7.99

Homemade Tortilla Shell topped with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco.

Huarache

$11.99

A Sandal Shaped Homemade Tortilla Stuffed with Refried Beans. Topped with Green Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sour Cream & Queso Fresco.

Combo Mexicano (Harina)

$17.99

Flower tortilla topped with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, Lettuce, Sherer chasse

Combo Mexicano (Crispy)

$17.99

Crispy Corn tortilla topped with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, Lettuce, Sherer chasse

Tacos Mexicano

Corn tortilla topped with choice of meat, onion, and cilantro.

Create your own Combo

Choices: Beef, Pork or Chicken Tostada / Enchilada or Burrito. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried beans.

Pick Two

$9.99

Choices: Beef, Pork or Chicken Tostada / Enchilada or Burrito. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried beans.

Pick Three

$12.99

Choices: Beef, Pork or Chicken Tostada / Enchilada or Burrito. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried beans.

Vegetarian

Chile Relleno

$9.99

One Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Melted Cheese. Covered with our Special Sauce and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled Broccoli, Squash, Cauliflower, Bell Pepper, Onions and Mushrooms. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.99

Grilled Broccoli, Squash. Cauliflower, Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$14.99

A Fried Burrito. Stuffed with Grilled Broccoli, Squash, Cauliflower. Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

Vegetarian Taco

$2.99

Grilled Nopal. Topped with Pico de Gallo

Specialities

* Chicken only Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken fajitas served with Onions, Peppers, Mexican Rice, refried beans and Bandera on the side.

* Steak only Fajitas

$16.99

Steak Fajitas served with, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Bandera on the side.

Alambre

$15.99

Mix of Steak, Chorizo, Chicken, Pork and Ham with Onions, peppers topped with Queso Fundido. Served With Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Arrachera

$19.00

Skirt Steak served with grilled Onions, Nopal, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

Bistek a la Mexicana

$15.99

Thin cut Steak Sauteed with Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions and Jalapeño. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Bistek Encebollado

$17.99

Thin Flank Steak topped with grilled Onions. Served with Mexican Rice. Refried Beans & Bandera.

Carne Asada

$16.99

Thin Flank Steak served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans & Bandera.

Carnitas

$16.99

Michoacan style Marinated Pork Carnitas. Served with Grilled Onions. Jalapeños, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

Costillas de Res

$18.99

Grilled Beef Ribs. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice. Refried Beans and Bandera on the side

Fajitas For Two

$27.00

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Fajitas Tapatias

$18.99

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Milanesa de Pollo

$17.99

Molcajete For Two

$29.99

Grilled Chicken. Shrimp, Steak and Chorizo. Served in a HOT Lava Rock Molcajete with Onions, Peppers, Nopal and Melted Cheese. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Molcajete Tarasco

$19.99

Grilled Chicken. Shrimp, Steak and Chorizo. Served in a HOT Lava Rock Molcajete with Onions, Peppers, Nopal and Melted Cheese. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Mole con Pollo

$14.99

Chicken Breast or Chicken Quarter covered in Mole Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.

Pollo al Chipotle

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Ham, Onions, Tomatoes. Mushrooms, Chipotle Pepper & Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.

Pollo loco

$18.99

Grilled Chicken breast, rice and cheese dip

Pollo Tapatio

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped in Onions & Peppers. Served with Mexican Rice & Vegetables.

Steak & Shrimp

$24.99

Grilled Ribeye and Shrimp Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Steak Oscar

$25.99

Grass-fed ribeye steak with shrimp. Served with baked potato wedges and mixed vegetables.

Steak Ranchero

$23.99

Ribeye Steak topped with Ranchero Sauce. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Mexican Potato and Vegetables. Mexican Rice and Refried Beans on the side.

Steak Tampiqueña

$23.99

Skirt steak and One Cheese enchilada (red or green). Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Guacamole.

Steak Tapatio

$19.99

Ribeye Steak topped with Nopal, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Guacamole.

T-Bone Steak

$22.99

T- Bone Steak served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Side Orders

Aguacate

$1.99

Bandera

$5.99

Lutters, Guacamole, sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Burrito Only

$9.99

Chile Relleno Only

$6.99

Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Fries

$2.29

Guacamole (small)

$4.59

Jalapeño

$1.25

Lettuce

$1.00

Mexican Rice

$2.59

Cebolla Grilled

$2.25

Cebolla Fresca

$0.99

Cebollas Cambray

$2.25

Nopales

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.79

Quesadilla Only

$9.99

Queso Dip (small)

$4.59

Queso Fresco

$4.50

Refried Beans

$2.29

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Shrimps (6)

$7.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Tamal

$3.59

Tomatoes

$1.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.99

Mushrooms

$2.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Tortillas

$1.99

Cebolla & Cilantro

$1.25

Huevo

$1.99

Rabano

$1.25

Mariscos - Seafood

Coctel de Camaron

$16.99

Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail. Served in our Special Sauce with Onions, Tomato, Cilantro and Fresh Avocado.

Camarones al Ajillo

$15.99

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Vegetables and Salad.

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.99

Shrimp with Chipotle Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Vegetables and Salad.

Mojarra

$19.99

Whole Fried Fish with Garlic Sauce or Diabla Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Vegetables and Salad.

Caldo de Mariscos

$19.99

Filete de Pescado

$13.99+

Ceviche

$11.99

Fish Marinated in Citrus Juice with Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions and Avocado.

Camarones al Queso

$17.99

Served on a HOT Lava Rock Molcajete Mexican Rice, Sliced Cucumbers and Vegetables on the side.

Fajitas de Camarones

$17.99

Shrimps Fajitas Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice. Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Fiesta Cancun

$29.99

Shrimp in Garlic, Diabla Sauce, Cocktail, Shrimp Soup, Fish Fillet, Ceviche and Sliced Cucumber.

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Fish, Floure Tortilla, Tomatoes, Lettuce, sour Cream and French Fries

Mexican Dinners

D-Quesadilla

$12.99

Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera

D-Enchiladas

$12.99

Three Enchiladas Green or Red topped with Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

D-Chimichanga

$14.99

A Fried Burrito Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

D-Burrito Ranchero

$12.50

Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Bandera.

D-Burrito Supreme

$11.99

Topped with Red Sauce, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream and Tomatoes.

D-Dos Amigos

$11.99

1 Burrito and 1 Enchilada Topped with Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

D-Chilaquiles

$14.99

Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Topped with Queso Fundido, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

D-Tamales

$14.99

Two Homemade Tamales. Topped with Red or Green Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

D-Flautas Mexicanas

$13.99

Five Chicken Flautas Topped with Lettuce. Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

D-Combo Tapatio

$13.99

Chicken soup, chicken taquitos and tostada.

D-Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

2 eggs topped with red sauce, served with mexican rice and refried beans.

D- Taco Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, refried beans, queso dip and bandera

D- Quesadilla Cancun

$15.99

Shrimp quesadilla stuffed with onions and peppers, served with mexican rice, refried beans and bandera.

D-Huevos Montados

$18.99

2 eggs over thin flank steak, served with mexican rice and refried beans.

D- Huevos con Chorizo

$15.99

2 scrambled eggs with mexican chorizo, served with mexican rice and refried beans.

Kids Menu

Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans or Fries

K - Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

K - Taco

$6.99

One Taco, Beef or Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese

K - Quesadilla

$6.99

K - Burrito

$6.99

Beef or Chicken topped with Shredded Cheese

Tacos de Oscarito

$4.99

2 corn homemade tortillas, with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Queso Fresco and Tomato Slices.

Extras

Salsa De Chips 16oz

$8.00

Salsa De Chips 32oz

$10.00

Salsa De Chips 8oz

$4.00

Salsa Picante 16oz

$10.00

Salsa Picante 32oz

$20.00

Salsa Picante 8oz

$6.00

Taco Crispy

$3.00

Taco Crispy Mexicano

$4.99

Taco Suave Mexicano

$4.99

$1.00

$1.00

Taco Suave

$3.00

Desserts

Flan

$8.99

Mexican style caramel custard served with whipped cream and Charry

Churros

$7.99

Traditional fried pastry covered in cinnamon-sugar. Served with Honey, chocolate dipping sauce & Whipped Cream

Xango Cheesecake

$9.99

Crispy fried banana wrapped in a chocolate tortilla tossed in cinnamon-sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, Honey & whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Vanilla ice cream crusted & fried, served on fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream

Tres Leches

$8.99

Traditional Mexican party cake served with strawberries

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$8.99

Vanilla ice cream, served on fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.99

Chocolate lava cake topped with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Sopapilla

$3.99

fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream

Ice cream

$4.99

N/A DRINK MENU

Aguas Frescas - (No refill)

Horchata

$2.75

Tamarindo

$2.75

Limon

$2.75

Piña

$2.75

Melón

$2.75

Guayaba

$2.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Soft Drinks (Refill)

Brewed Ice Tea - Sweet

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Brewed Ice Tea - UnSweet

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sarataga Still Water (Bottle)

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Sarataga Sparkling Water (Bottle)

$2.50

Soft Drinks (No Refill)

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Root Beer Floats

$4.99

Mexican Jarritos (Bottle)

Coca Cola Botella

$2.25

Mandarina

$2.25

Tamarindo

$2.25

Toronja

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Boss Water (bottle)

$2.50

Sparkling Water (Bottle)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1804 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Directions

Gallery
El Tapatio - Kissimmee image

