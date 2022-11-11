Tapester's Grill
1,731 Reviews
$$
4520 Beechnut St.
Houston, TX 77096
Popular Items
Entrees
Chicken Fried Chicken
Tender hand battered chicken breast with gravy onside with the selection of two sides
Chicken Fried Ribeye
Tender hand battered ribeye with house made gravy onside with selections of 2 sides
Hawaiian Chicken Platter
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple and select two sides.
Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella Select 2 sides
Grilled Salmon
Fresh Salmon Filet with Grilled Lemon Wedge. Select Two Sides
Smothered Ribeye
8 oz. ribeye topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella with mashed potatoes & bacon onion green beans
Mac N Cheese
Cheesey goodness in a bowl topped with bread crumbs
Chili
House made chili topped with chopped onions, cheddar cheese & side of hand cut potato chips
Chicken Strips
Five hand battered chicken strips with hand punched fries & side of honey mustard
Soup
Cup of House Made Chicken Tortilla Soup
Soup and Salad
House Made Chicken Tortilla w/ option of side Salad
Soup and Sandwich
House Made Chicken Tortilla w/ option of Sandwich
Meatloaf Platter
House made Meatloaf with bacon green beans, house made mashed potatoes and a creamy blue cheese gravy
Burgers
Tapester's Burger
1/2 pound burger with the tapester's set up ( lettuce, mustard, onions, pickles and mustard )on a house made bun.
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with cheddar cheese & bacon with tapester's set up on a house made bun
Jalapeño Burger
Fresh Ground beef, Seasoned 1/2lb topped with Pepper jack cheese , Fried and Battered Jalapeños with Tapester’s set-up
Veggie Patty Burger
house-made veggie patty topped with guacamole, spinach, tomato & red onion on a house-made wheat bun with a cajun remoulade sauce
Lucy Burger
Fresh Ground Beef, Seasoned 1/2Lb topped with Blue Cheese Crumbs and Crispy Bacon Paired with Balsamic Cole Slaw
Texas Tackle Burger
Fresh Ground beef, Seasoned 1/2lb topped with Caramelized Onion BBQ Bacon glaze and Queso paired with pickles
Island Burger
Fresh Ground beef, Seasoned 1/2lb topped with Grilled Pineapple Slices, Pepper Jack cheese, Remoulade Sauce, lettuce & tomato
Fresh Turkey Burger
House-Made 6. Oz. Turkey Burger paired spinach, mayo, red onion & tomato and topped with feta spread
Fresh Lamb Burger
House-Made Lamb Burger topped with Feta Spread and paired with Spinach, Red Onion & Tomato and a side of our Hand Punched Fries
Bison Burger
Healthy & Lean 6 Oz. Buffalo Burger paired with Tapester’s setup with our Hand Punched Fries
No Bun Burger
Fresh Ground beef, Seasoned 1/2lb topped with Sautéed Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Mixed Olives placed on a bed of Shredded Lettuce
Rodeo Burger
1/2 pounder topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, a bbq drizzle with the Tapester's set up
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 pounder topped sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, with lettuce, tomato, mayo
C@liforni* Burger
1/2 pounder topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, remoulade, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a house-made white bun
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
juicy goodness on a house made bun with pickles and side of remoulade sauce
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast topped with pineapple slices, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a house made bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered chicken on a house made bun with pickles & side of remoulade sauce
Tapester's Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak with mozzarella cheese, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with a remoulade sauce & tapester's fries
Tapester's Chicken Cheesesteak
Seasoned Chicken with mozzarella cheese, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with a remoulade sauce & tapester's fries
Foot Long Hotdog
All beef Foot Long hot dog topped with mustard, chopped onions & side of hand cut potato chips
Cali Style Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast tipped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & remoulade on a wheat bun
Fresh Salads
House Salad
Fresh Iceberg Lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, cheddar cheese
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese
Chicken Strip Salad
choice of grilled chicken or fried chicken with chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese & croutons on a bed of mixed greens
Paros Salad
topped with olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, banana peppers & red onions on a bed of romaine lettuce with a side of balsamic vinagrette
Melon Kale Salad
topped with melon, chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, dried cranberries, chopped red onions, pecans & croutons on a bed of chopped kale with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles
Taco Salad
Fresh Chopped Iceberg in a House made taco bowl topped with taco meat, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, roasted corn with salsa
Bites
Salsa & Chips
Fresh made Salsa paired with Crispy Tostada Chips.
Queso & Chips
Fresh made Queso paired with Crispy Tostada Chips.
Truffle Fries
Hand Punched Fries tossed with Truffle Oil
Loaded Nachos
Mountain of Nachos
Hand Battered Fried Pickles
Hand battered fried pickles with ranch
Sides
Large Sides
Hand Punched Fries
Hand Cut Potato Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Hand Battered Onion Rings
Truffle Fries
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Kale Salad
Side Mac n Cheese
Grilled Squash
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Gravy
Side Squash Casserole
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side of Rice Pilaf
Additional Toppings on Side
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cheeseburger
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
Kid's Chicken Strips
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
Kid's Hot Dog
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
Kid's Corn Dog
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
Family Fresh Meal
Chicken Fettuccino
Fettuccini tossed in creamy sauce topped with grilled chicken 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides
Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast topped off with pineapple 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides
Smothered Chicken
Topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides *** Photo has additional side of bread pudding ***
Pasta Primavera
Linguine pasta lightly tossed in butter and oil with vegetables 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides
Turkey Meatloaf
Fresh Ground Turkey Meatloaf with House Made creamy blue cheese gravy 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides
Fajita Pack
Choice of Chicken, Combination of Marinated Chicken & Steak or Full Marinated Steak with choice of flour or corn tortillas and comes with Mexican rice, black beans, shredded cheddar, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, lettuce and japs.
Pan of Bread Pudding
Additional Side
Drink
Fountain Drink
Stubborn Products or Dr. Pepper
Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Freshly Made
Kid Drink
Bottled Water
Fresh Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Mexican Coke
Gatorade
Bottled Diet Pepsi
Milk
Kid Milk
Kid Chocolate Milk
Organic Rishi Hot Tea
Kid Juice
Coffee
Katz Regular Drip Coffee
Proudly serve locally roasted Katz Coffee. Fresh Organic Peruvian Blend
Katz Decaf Drip Coffee
Fresh Colombian Blend
Hand Crafted Latte
Cafe Latte
Organic Chai Latte
Microbrewed Sattwa Organic Chai
Classic Cappuccino
Iced Coffee
Peruvian Blend Iced Coffee
Shot of Espresso
Organic Rishi Hot Tea
An Unique Organic Tea featuring Various Favorites to Select
Hand Crafted Hot Chocolate
Topped with Whipped Cream
Caramel Macchiato
Bag of The Good Ice- 8 Pounds
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fresh Scratch Cooking the Southern Way! From Crispy Chicken Fried Chicken to Fresh Made House Bun to Colorful Cobb Salads, we got it all!
4520 Beechnut St., Houston, TX 77096