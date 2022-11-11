Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Tapester's Grill

1,731 Reviews

$$

4520 Beechnut St.

Houston, TX 77096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tapester's Burger
Kid's Cheeseburger
Cobb Salad

Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Tender hand battered chicken breast with gravy onside with the selection of two sides

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$16.99

Tender hand battered ribeye with house made gravy onside with selections of 2 sides

Hawaiian Chicken Platter

Hawaiian Chicken Platter

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple and select two sides.

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, mozzarella Select 2 sides

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Fresh Salmon Filet with Grilled Lemon Wedge. Select Two Sides

Smothered Ribeye

$19.99

8 oz. ribeye topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella with mashed potatoes & bacon onion green beans

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Cheesey goodness in a bowl topped with bread crumbs

Chili

Chili

$10.99

House made chili topped with chopped onions, cheddar cheese & side of hand cut potato chips

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$11.49

Five hand battered chicken strips with hand punched fries & side of honey mustard

Soup

$4.99

Cup of House Made Chicken Tortilla Soup

Soup and Salad

$9.99

House Made Chicken Tortilla w/ option of side Salad

Soup and Sandwich

Soup and Sandwich

$10.99

House Made Chicken Tortilla w/ option of Sandwich

Meatloaf Platter

$13.99

House made Meatloaf with bacon green beans, house made mashed potatoes and a creamy blue cheese gravy

Burgers

Tapester's Burger

$8.99

1/2 pound burger with the tapester's set up ( lettuce, mustard, onions, pickles and mustard )on a house made bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

1/2 pound burger topped with cheddar cheese & bacon with tapester's set up on a house made bun

Jalapeño Burger

Jalapeño Burger

$10.99

Fresh Ground beef, Seasoned 1/2lb topped with Pepper jack cheese , Fried and Battered Jalapeños with Tapester’s set-up

Veggie Patty Burger

$10.99

house-made veggie patty topped with guacamole, spinach, tomato & red onion on a house-made wheat bun with a cajun remoulade sauce

Lucy Burger

$10.99

Fresh Ground Beef, Seasoned 1/2Lb topped with Blue Cheese Crumbs and Crispy Bacon Paired with Balsamic Cole Slaw

Texas Tackle Burger

Texas Tackle Burger

$10.99

Fresh Ground beef, Seasoned 1/2lb topped with Caramelized Onion BBQ Bacon glaze and Queso paired with pickles

Island Burger

$10.99

Fresh Ground beef, Seasoned 1/2lb topped with Grilled Pineapple Slices, Pepper Jack cheese, Remoulade Sauce, lettuce & tomato

Fresh Turkey Burger

$10.99

House-Made 6. Oz. Turkey Burger paired spinach, mayo, red onion & tomato and topped with feta spread

Fresh Lamb Burger

Fresh Lamb Burger

$13.99

House-Made Lamb Burger topped with Feta Spread and paired with Spinach, Red Onion & Tomato and a side of our Hand Punched Fries

Bison Burger

$14.99

Healthy & Lean 6 Oz. Buffalo Burger paired with Tapester’s setup with our Hand Punched Fries

No Bun Burger

No Bun Burger

$9.99

Fresh Ground beef, Seasoned 1/2lb topped with Sautéed Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Mixed Olives placed on a bed of Shredded Lettuce

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$13.49

1/2 pounder topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, a bbq drizzle with the Tapester's set up

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

1/2 pounder topped sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, with lettuce, tomato, mayo

C@liforni* Burger

$11.99

1/2 pounder topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, remoulade, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a house-made white bun

Sauce

$0.49

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

juicy goodness on a house made bun with pickles and side of remoulade sauce

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Marinated chicken breast topped with pineapple slices, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a house made bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hand battered chicken on a house made bun with pickles & side of remoulade sauce

Tapester's Cheesesteak

$14.29

Thinly sliced steak with mozzarella cheese, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with a remoulade sauce & tapester's fries

Tapester's Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.29

Seasoned Chicken with mozzarella cheese, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with a remoulade sauce & tapester's fries

Foot Long Hotdog

Foot Long Hotdog

$11.49

All beef Foot Long hot dog topped with mustard, chopped onions & side of hand cut potato chips

Cali Style Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken breast tipped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & remoulade on a wheat bun

Sauce

$0.49

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Fresh Iceberg Lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, cheddar cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Chicken Strip Salad

Chicken Strip Salad

$12.49

choice of grilled chicken or fried chicken with chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese & croutons on a bed of mixed greens

Paros Salad

$9.29

topped with olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, banana peppers & red onions on a bed of romaine lettuce with a side of balsamic vinagrette

Melon Kale Salad

Melon Kale Salad

$9.29

topped with melon, chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, dried cranberries, chopped red onions, pecans & croutons on a bed of chopped kale with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Fresh Chopped Iceberg in a House made taco bowl topped with taco meat, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, roasted corn with salsa

Sauce

$0.49

Bites

Salsa & Chips

$4.99

Fresh made Salsa paired with Crispy Tostada Chips.

Queso & Chips

$6.99

Fresh made Queso paired with Crispy Tostada Chips.

Truffle Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Hand Punched Fries tossed with Truffle Oil

Loaded Nachos

$17.99

Mountain of Nachos

Hand Battered Fried Pickles

$9.99Out of stock

Hand battered fried pickles with ranch

Sides

Large Sides

Large Sides

Hand Punched Fries

$2.49

Hand Cut Potato Chips

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$3.99

Truffle Fries

$4.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Kale Salad

$5.99

Side Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Squash

$3.29

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side Squash Casserole

$3.99

Side Sauteed Spinach

$3.29

Side of Rice Pilaf

$3.49Out of stock

Additional Toppings on Side

Sauce

$0.49

Kid's Menu

KIDS (12& UNDER) INCLUDE MAIN ITEM PLUS FRESH FRUIT OR FF'S & CHOICE OF MILK, CHOCOLATE MILK OR FOUNTAIN DRINK, TOPPED OFF WITH FRESH BAKED ITEM.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99

Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.99

Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.99

Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.

Family Fresh Meal

Feeds a Family of 4 or 6 people Comes with a Selection of Entree, Choice of House or Caesar Salad, Fresh Made Bread, and Pick two/three for Family of four/six

Chicken Fettuccino

$54.99

Fettuccini tossed in creamy sauce topped with grilled chicken 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides

Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$54.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped off with pineapple 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$54.99

Topped with sautéed onion, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides *** Photo has additional side of bread pudding ***

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$54.99

Linguine pasta lightly tossed in butter and oil with vegetables 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides

Turkey Meatloaf

$54.99

Fresh Ground Turkey Meatloaf with House Made creamy blue cheese gravy 4 people- 2 sides 6 people- 3 sides

Fajita Pack

Fajita Pack

$54.99

Choice of Chicken, Combination of Marinated Chicken & Steak or Full Marinated Steak with choice of flour or corn tortillas and comes with Mexican rice, black beans, shredded cheddar, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, lettuce and japs.

Pan of Bread Pudding

$9.99+
Additional Side

Additional Side

Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Stubborn Products or Dr. Pepper

Iced Tea

$2.99

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Freshly Brewed Sweet Tea

Lemonade

$2.99

Freshly Made

Kid Drink

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.49

Pellegrino

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.79Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Kid Milk

$1.99

Kid Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Organic Rishi Hot Tea

$2.49

Kid Juice

$1.49

Coffee

Katz Regular Drip Coffee

$1.99

Proudly serve locally roasted Katz Coffee. Fresh Organic Peruvian Blend

Katz Decaf Drip Coffee

$1.99

Fresh Colombian Blend

Hand Crafted Latte

$3.79

Cafe Latte

Organic Chai Latte

$3.79

Microbrewed Sattwa Organic Chai

Classic Cappuccino

$3.79

Iced Coffee

$2.49

Peruvian Blend Iced Coffee

Shot of Espresso

$1.99

Organic Rishi Hot Tea

$2.70

An Unique Organic Tea featuring Various Favorites to Select

Hand Crafted Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Topped with Whipped Cream

Caramel Macchiato

$5.99

Bag of The Good Ice- 8 Pounds

Bag of ICE

$1.99

Desserts

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$3.99

Pan of Seasonal Bread Pudding (Feeds 3-4)

$9.99

House Made Chunky Brownie

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Scratch Cooking the Southern Way! From Crispy Chicken Fried Chicken to Fresh Made House Bun to Colorful Cobb Salads, we got it all!

Website

Location

4520 Beechnut St., Houston, TX 77096

Directions

Gallery
Tapester's Grill image
Tapester's Grill image
Tapester's Grill image
Tapester's Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Enoteca Rossa
orange star4.5 • 1,430
4566 Bissonnet Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Dandelion Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,165
5405 Bellaire Blvd Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
orange star4.3 • 606
5529 Weslayan St Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Coppa Osteria
orange star4.1 • 1,158
5210 Morningside Dr Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
LFM - Local Foods Market
orange star4.5 • 11
2424 Dunstan Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Rice Village
orange star4.7 • 730
2525 Rice Blvd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Cafe Express - Meyerland
orange star4.5 • 2,592
210 Meyerland Plaza Houston, TX 77096
View restaurantnext
Los Tios - Beechnut
orange star4.3 • 2,019
4840 Beechnut Houston, TX 77096
View restaurantnext
Watershed - Houston
orange star4.6 • 269
4820 W Bellfort ave Houston, TX 77035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Energy Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston