Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Taphouse 150 - Cromwell

150 Sebethe Drive

Cromwell, CT 06416

Popular Items

Wings (1 LB)
Pretzel Bites
Nachos

Appetizers

Wings (1 LB)

$15.00

Nachos

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Adult Tender & Fries

$14.00

Guac

$12.00

Fresh fried tortilla strips

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Dip Trio

$12.00

Calamari

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Garlic Bread Pizza

$13.00

Bleu cheese chips

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Cali Cobb (New)

$15.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Taphouse salad

$13.00

Antipasto

$15.00

Handhelds

Taphouse

$15.00

Plain Burger

$15.00

BBQ Smash

$15.00

Spicy Smash

$15.00

Mushroom Smash

$15.00

Taphouse Turkey Burger

$15.00

grilled chicken BLT

$15.00

Buffalo Fried chicken

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Chicken parm

$15.00

Fried Fish

$14.00

Salmon Sando

$16.00

Bratwurst Ruben Burger

$17.00

Crazy Florida Man

$18.00

Pizzas

Cheese - RED

$13.00

Cheese - WHITE

$13.00

O.G. Supremo

$19.00

Taphouse Special

$19.00

Sweet Heat

$17.00

Skudge

$16.00

Pietro

$18.00

Bacon Scallop

$22.00

Honey Ricotta

$18.00

Camille

$16.00

Victorino

$18.00

Gianni

$17.00

Classico

$16.00

Chicken Parm- Pesto

$18.00

The Cubano

$18.00

Italian Stallion

$22.00

Chimi Chimiya

$22.00

Kids Menu 8 & Under

Kids Chicken Tenders + Fries

$7.00

Kids Plain Burger + Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac + Fries

$7.00

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Garden Salad

$3.00

Side Mac + Cheese

$4.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Specials/Dessert

Po Fries

$13.00

Victorious Burger

$15.00

Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$10.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Burritos + Bowls

The Cali

$10.00

The Yaki

$11.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Gallery
Taphouse 150 - Cromwell image

