Taphouse 23

266 e 4th street

Bridgeport, PA 19405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:59 am
A Bridgeport PA staple with classic pub fare and an extensive draft selection. With over 30 TVs including an 18' big screen you can catch all your sports here year round on our fully enclosable and heated patio. Reach out to us at events@taphouse23.com to discuss private events ranging from 25-150 guests.

266 e 4th street, Bridgeport, PA 19405

