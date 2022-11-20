American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Taphouse Kitchen, Phoenix AZ
759 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Joy Bus Diner - 3375 E Shea Blvd C-1
No Reviews
3375 E Shea Blvd C-1 Phoenix, AZ 85028
View restaurant
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 - 10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150
No Reviews
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150 Phoenix, AZ 85028
View restaurant