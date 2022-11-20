Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Taphouse Kitchen, Phoenix AZ

759 Reviews

$$

3131 E Shea Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85028

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Taphouse Kitchen image
Taphouse Kitchen image

