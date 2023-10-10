- Home
Taphouse Kitchen - Scottsdale New 6137 North Scottsdale Road
6137 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
FOOD
Features
California Burger
Half- Pound Brisket and Chuck Angus Patty Topped With Cheddar, Avocado, Fries, Chipotle Aioli, and LTO
Drive Thru Burger
Double 1/4lb Grass Fed Beef Patties with Sauteed Onions, Double American Cheese, Pickles, and Special Sauce
Rodeo Burger
Half-Pound Brisket and Chuck Angus Patty Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hand-Battered Onion Rings, Cheddar, House-Made BBQ Sauce, and LTO
Jalapeno Bourbon Bacon
Half-Pound Brisket and Chuck Angus Patty with Bourbon Glazed Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Sliced Jalapeno, and LTO
Great American Burger
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin Sliced Ribeye, Cooked to Perfection and Topped with House-Made Cheese Sauce, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms Served on a Hoagie Roll
Nashville Hot Chicken
All-Natural, Free-Range Chicken Thigh Tossed in our Special Nashville-Style Hot Sauce and Served on a Bed of Cole Slaw with Bread and Butter Pickles
Fish N Chips
Beer Battered Cod Served with Fries, House-Made Caper Citrus Tartar Sauce
Electric Tacos
Marinated Flank Steak, Diced Pork Belly, Poblano Salsa, Queso Fresco, and Fresno Chilies, Served with Beer Battered Fries
Blackened Fish Tacos
Cod, Kale, Pico de Gallo, with Toasted Chili de Arbol Aioli and Avocado Epazote Crema, Served with Beer Battered Fries
Reuben Sandwich
6oz of Pastrami Between Locally Baled Marable Rye and Topped with Gruyere, Russian Dressing and Sauerkraut.
Sear Pepper Corn Flat Iron
Seared Peppercorn Flat Iron Steak Served with Crispy Garlic Fingerling Potatoes and Chimichurri
Salads
The Real Cesar
Chopped Hearts of Romain, s Reggiano and Mascarpone Stuffed Brioche Croutons
Beet & Goat Cheese
Arugula and Poached Beets Topped with Candied Pecans and a Goat Cheese Croquette
The OG Steak Salad
Mixed Greens with Blue Cheese, Pickled Onions, Cucumbers, Crispy Potatoes, and a 6oz Angus Flat Iron Steak
That Great Salad
Mixed Baby Greens with Avocado, Grapefruit, Mango, Fennel and Toasted Macadamia Nuts and Finished with Ricotta Salata
Extra Crouton
Pizzas
Cheese
Pepperoni
Say What!? Pizza
Thin Shaved Pastrami, Dill Pickle, and a Mustard Drizzle
Cali Pizza
Carne Asada, Beer Battered Fries, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, and Diced Avocado
Pig and Pear Pizza
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Roasted Pear, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Fontina, and a Balsamic Reduction
Margherita Pizza
Fresh Ciliegine Mozzarella, Basil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, EVOO
BBQ Chicken
Diced Chicken Breast and Sliced Red Onion Topped with Shredded Mozzarella and House-Made BBQ Sauce
Sloppy Joe
A Shout Out To Our Favorite Hot Mess! Ground Beef, Grilled Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapeno and an Avocado Sauce
Shareables
Pretzel
Locally Baked Pub-Style Pretzel Served with White-Truffle Cheese Dipping Sauce
Dakota Chislic
8oz of Marinated Steak Bites Served Medium Rare and Topped with House-Pickled Red Onion
Electric Fries
Beer Battered Fries Topped with Carne Asada, Chorizo Pork Belly, Caramelized Raja's, Melted Cheese and Poblano Salsa
Mini Chimis
House-Made Mini Chimichangas Filled with Pulled Tomato Chicken and Served with Serrano Avocado Sauce
Ahi Poke Bowl
Diced Ahi, Krab Mix, Sliced Avocado, Cucumber Salad, and Rice
Fried Calamari
Hand-Battered Calamari with a Calabrian Chili Pepper Aioli
Dip Duo
House-Made Tortilla Chips with a Duo of Dips: Warm White Cheddar Oaxaca Choriqueso and Guacamole
Lamb Pops
4 Grilled Lamb Chops, Seasoned with Smoked Paprika and Served with a Piquillo Pepper Coulis and White Quinoa Almond Crunch. Jalapeno Mint Jam
Chicken Wings
Sushi
Hamachi Roll
Hamachi, Krab mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Serrano Peppers, Green Onion, and a Soy Emulsion Sauce
CA Roll
Krab Mix, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, and Avocado
Signature Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Blackened Albacore Tuna, Kabayaki and Honey Balsamic Dressing
Spice Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, and Avocado
Kids Menu
Sides
WINE
WHITE
House White
GLS Zonin Prosecco
GLS Rombauer Chardonnay
GLS Rodney Strong Chardonnay
GLS J Pinot Gris
GLS Conundrum White Blend
GLS Daou Rose
GLS White Haven
BTL Zonin Prosecco
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay
BTL Rodney Strong
BTL J Pinot Gris
BTL Conundrum White Blend
BTL Daou Rose
BTL White Haven
BTL House White
RED
GLS House Red
GLS Seaglass Pinot Noir
GLS Argyle Pinot Noir
GLS St Francis Merlot
GLS Stags Leap Wine Cellars Cab/Merlot
GLS Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Matchbook Red Blend
GLS Seghesio Zinfandel
BTL Seaglass Pinot Noir
BTL Argyle Pinot Noir
BTL St Francis Merlot
BTL Stags Leap Wine Cellars Cab/Merlot
BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Matchbook Red Blend
BTL Seghesio Zinfandel
BTL House Red
COCKTAILS
All That Glitters Is Gold
Cold Brew-Tini
Cucumber Ranch Water
Strawberry-Grapefruit Salty Dog
Blood Orange Whiskey Sour
Bourbon Smash
Give me Butterflies
Island Vibes
Rum-Tini
Spicy Mango Margarita
Blueberry Lavender Margarita
Build Your Own Old Fashioned
Tuesday Margarita
Mimosa
Signature Old Fashioned
BRUNCH COCKTAILS
Heat Wave
Rosemary By The Garden
Don't Go Bacon My Heart
Cleanse The Air
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Cup Of Ambition
Not Enough Thyme
Rum Water
Classic Mimosa Flight
Herbs Only Mimosa Flight
Bring The Heat Mimosa Flight
BEER
16oz Draft
#1 BZ Boomstick Blonde
#2 Mason Sand and Sound
#3 Mason Hop Smash
#5 Mason Respedo
#6 Burgeon Paloma Fresca
#7 Mason West Coast IPA
#8 Pure River of No Return
#9 Integrated Paths
#10 Twin Fin
#11 Mason Ale Works iPOP!
#12 Simple Machine Camper Red
#13 Ale Smith .394
#15 Wrenhouse Wrenovation
#16 North Park Art is Hard Blue
#17 Ogopogo Boeman
#18 Mason Ale Works Simcoe Revengeance
#19 Castellum Blueberry Pineapple
#23 Burgeon Citra-By-The-Sea
#24 Mason Hazy IPA
#25 JoJo Witbeir
#27 Mason Ale Works Rock Solid
#28 Castellum Watermelon
10oz Draft
(G) #1 BZ Boomstick Blonde
(G) #2 Mason Sand and Sound
(G)#3 Mason Hop Smash
(G) #4 Mason Ale Works Sunday Beer League
(G) #5 Mason Respedo
(G) #6 Burgeon Paloma Fresca
(G) #7 Mason West Coast IPA
(G) #8 Pure River of No Return
(G) #9 Integrated Paths
(G) #10 Twin Fin
(G) #11 Mason iPOP!
(G) #12 Simple Machine Camper Red
(G) #13 Ale Smith .394
(G) #14 Pure Project Houblon Delux
(G) #15 Wrenhouse Renovation
(G) #16 North Park Art is Hard Blue
(G) #17 Ogopogo Boeman
(G) #18 Mason Ale Works Simcoe Revengeance
(G) #19 Castellum Blueberry Pineapple
(G) #21 Simple Machine 623
(G) #23 Burgeon Citra-By-The-Sea
(G) #24 Mason Hazy
(G) #25 Flying Basset Honey Hef
(G) #26 Speedway Stout
(G) #27 Mason Ale Works Rock Solid
(G) #28 Castellum Watermelon
5oz Draft
(T) #1 BZ Boomstick Blonde
(T) #2 Mason Sand and Sound
(T) #3 Mason Hop Smash
(T) #4 Sunday Beer League
(T) #5 Mason Respedo
(T) #6 Burgeon Paloma Fresco
(T) #7 Mason West Coast IPA
(T) #8 Pure River of No Return
(T) #9 Integrated Paths
(T) #10 Twin Fin
(T) #11 Mason Ale Works iPOP Tropical
(T) #12 Simple Machine Camper Red
(T) #13 Ale Smith .394
(T) #14 Pure Project Houblon Delux
(T) #15 Wren House Wrenovation
(T) #16 North Park Art is Hard Blue
(T) #17 Ogopogo Boeman
(T) #18 Mason Ale Works Simcoe Revengeance
(T) #19 Castellum Blueberry Pineapple
(T) #21 Simple Machine 623
(T) #23 Burgeon Citra-By-The-Sea
(T) #24 Mason Hazy
(T) #25 Flying Basset Honey Hef
(T) #27 Mason Ale Works Rock Solid
(T) #26 Speedway Stout
(T) #28 Castellum Watermelon
Cans/Bottles
BRUNCH
Loco Moco
Half Pound Brisket Patty, Serve on Top Of Japanese Sticky Rice With Two Sunny-Side Up Eggs, and Kimchi. Served with Peppercorn Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, Chorizo, Fried Potatoes Scrambled Eggs, Pico de Gallo, Green Chili Salsa, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream
Urge Eggs Your Way
3 Eggs Your Way, Choice of Sausage or Bacon, Side of Breakfast Potatoes
Avocado Toast
Fresh Avocado Spread, Hard Boiled Eggs, Arugula, Served on a Country Loaf with a Balsamic Reduction
Kid Eggs
2 Eggs, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Choice of Side
Kid Pancakes
2 Pancakes, Choice of Bacon or Sausage
Prime Rib Hash
Prime Rib, 2 Poached Eggs, Fried Breakfast Potatoes, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Creamy Horse-Radish, Topped with Hollandaise
Classic Benedict
Smoked Forest Ham, Poached Eggs, And Hollandaise Served on a English Muffin
Chilaquiles
House-Made Tortilla Chips Smothered in a House-Made Green Chili Sauce, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Jalapeno's, Pickled Red Onions, Sour Cream, 2 Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Steak and Egg Benedict
Flat Iron Steak, Poached Eggs, Tomatoes, Organic Baby Arugula, Fried Onion Strings, And a Spicy Hollandaise
Chicken and Waffles
Crispy Hot Chicken Served on a Waffle with Whipped Butter, and a Chipotle Syrup
Pork Belly Breakfast Sandwich
Slow cooked spicy Guajillo Pork, Sunny-Side Up Eggs, Fried Onion Strings, Chipotle Mayo, Served on Focaccia Bread
Ham Benedict
Smoked Forrest Ham, Poached Eggs, And Hollandaise on a English Muffin
Ham And Cheese Omelet
Smoked Forrest Ham, Cheddar Cheese
Chorizo Omelet
Pork Chorizo, Oaxaca Cheese, Sour Cream, Sauteed Onions, Avocado, and Pico De Gallo
Waffles
Served With Whipped Butter, and Maple Syrup
French Toast
Locally Sourced Brioche Bread, Powdered Sugar, and Maple Syrup
Mascarpone Pancakes
3 Mascarpone Filled Pancakes, Mixed Berries, Powdered Sugar, Caramel
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Side Of Toast
Side Of Bacon
Side Of Sausage
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
6137 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Photos coming soon!