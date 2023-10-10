FOOD

Features

California Burger

$19.00

Half- Pound Brisket and Chuck Angus Patty Topped With Cheddar, Avocado, Fries, Chipotle Aioli, and LTO

Drive Thru Burger

$19.00

Double 1/4lb Grass Fed Beef Patties with Sauteed Onions, Double American Cheese, Pickles, and Special Sauce

Rodeo Burger

$19.00

Half-Pound Brisket and Chuck Angus Patty Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hand-Battered Onion Rings, Cheddar, House-Made BBQ Sauce, and LTO

Jalapeno Bourbon Bacon

$19.00

Half-Pound Brisket and Chuck Angus Patty with Bourbon Glazed Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Sliced Jalapeno, and LTO

Great American Burger

$19.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Thin Sliced Ribeye, Cooked to Perfection and Topped with House-Made Cheese Sauce, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms Served on a Hoagie Roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.00

All-Natural, Free-Range Chicken Thigh Tossed in our Special Nashville-Style Hot Sauce and Served on a Bed of Cole Slaw with Bread and Butter Pickles

Fish N Chips

$21.00

Beer Battered Cod Served with Fries, House-Made Caper Citrus Tartar Sauce

Electric Tacos

$17.00

Marinated Flank Steak, Diced Pork Belly, Poblano Salsa, Queso Fresco, and Fresno Chilies, Served with Beer Battered Fries

Blackened Fish Tacos

$17.00

Cod, Kale, Pico de Gallo, with Toasted Chili de Arbol Aioli and Avocado Epazote Crema, Served with Beer Battered Fries

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

6oz of Pastrami Between Locally Baled Marable Rye and Topped with Gruyere, Russian Dressing and Sauerkraut.

Sear Pepper Corn Flat Iron

$26.00

Seared Peppercorn Flat Iron Steak Served with Crispy Garlic Fingerling Potatoes and Chimichurri

Salads

The Real Cesar

$15.00

Chopped Hearts of Romain, s Reggiano and Mascarpone Stuffed Brioche Croutons

Beet & Goat Cheese

$17.00

Arugula and Poached Beets Topped with Candied Pecans and a Goat Cheese Croquette

The OG Steak Salad

$24.00

Mixed Greens with Blue Cheese, Pickled Onions, Cucumbers, Crispy Potatoes, and a 6oz Angus Flat Iron Steak

That Great Salad

$15.00

Mixed Baby Greens with Avocado, Grapefruit, Mango, Fennel and Toasted Macadamia Nuts and Finished with Ricotta Salata

Extra Crouton

$2.50

Pizzas

Cheese

$12.00+

Pepperoni

$13.00+

Say What!? Pizza

$14.00+

Thin Shaved Pastrami, Dill Pickle, and a Mustard Drizzle

Cali Pizza

$14.00+

Carne Asada, Beer Battered Fries, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, and Diced Avocado

Pig and Pear Pizza

$14.00+

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Roasted Pear, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Fontina, and a Balsamic Reduction

Margherita Pizza

$12.00+

Fresh Ciliegine Mozzarella, Basil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, EVOO

BBQ Chicken

$14.00+

Diced Chicken Breast and Sliced Red Onion Topped with Shredded Mozzarella and House-Made BBQ Sauce

Sloppy Joe

$14.00+

A Shout Out To Our Favorite Hot Mess! Ground Beef, Grilled Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapeno and an Avocado Sauce

Shareables

Pretzel

$9.00

Locally Baked Pub-Style Pretzel Served with White-Truffle Cheese Dipping Sauce

Dakota Chislic

$15.00

8oz of Marinated Steak Bites Served Medium Rare and Topped with House-Pickled Red Onion

Electric Fries

$16.00

Beer Battered Fries Topped with Carne Asada, Chorizo Pork Belly, Caramelized Raja's, Melted Cheese and Poblano Salsa

Mini Chimis

$12.00

House-Made Mini Chimichangas Filled with Pulled Tomato Chicken and Served with Serrano Avocado Sauce

Ahi Poke Bowl

$22.00

Diced Ahi, Krab Mix, Sliced Avocado, Cucumber Salad, and Rice

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Hand-Battered Calamari with a Calabrian Chili Pepper Aioli

Dip Duo

$12.00

House-Made Tortilla Chips with a Duo of Dips: Warm White Cheddar Oaxaca Choriqueso and Guacamole

Lamb Pops

$34.00

4 Grilled Lamb Chops, Seasoned with Smoked Paprika and Served with a Piquillo Pepper Coulis and White Quinoa Almond Crunch. Jalapeno Mint Jam

Chicken Wings

6 Piece Wings

$9.00

6 Piece Boneless

$9.00

12 Piece Wings

$17.00

12 Piece Boneless

$17.00

25 Piece Wings

$33.00

25 Piece Boneless

$33.00

50 Piece Wings

$59.00

50 Piece Boneless

$59.00

Sushi

Hamachi Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Hamachi, Krab mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Serrano Peppers, Green Onion, and a Soy Emulsion Sauce

CA Roll

$13.00

Krab Mix, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, and Avocado

Signature Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Blackened Albacore Tuna, Kabayaki and Honey Balsamic Dressing

Spice Tuna Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, and Avocado

Desserts

Churros

$10.00Out of stock

Butter Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken tenders

$9.00

Kids Burger sliders

$9.00

Kids Mac n cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup

$6.00

Chips (Free Refill)`

Chips

$2.00

SD Flat Iron

$15.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$10.00

SD Salmon

$15.00

WINE

WHITE

House White

$8.00

GLS Zonin Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Rombauer Chardonnay

$19.00

GLS Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS J Pinot Gris

$10.00

GLS Conundrum White Blend

$10.00

GLS Daou Rose

$12.00

GLS White Haven

$11.00

BTL Zonin Prosecco

$27.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$69.00

BTL Rodney Strong

$37.00

BTL J Pinot Gris

$35.00

BTL Conundrum White Blend

$35.00

BTL Daou Rose

$39.00

BTL White Haven

$37.00

BTL House White

$27.00

RED

GLS House Red

$8.00

GLS Seaglass Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Argyle Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS St Francis Merlot

$12.00

GLS Stags Leap Wine Cellars Cab/Merlot

$16.00

GLS Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GLS Matchbook Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Seghesio Zinfandel

$11.00

BTL Seaglass Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Argyle Pinot Noir

$49.00

BTL St Francis Merlot

$42.00

BTL Stags Leap Wine Cellars Cab/Merlot

$53.00

BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL Matchbook Red Blend

$42.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$37.00

BTL House Red

$27.00

SANGRIA

Peach & Habanero Sangria

$9.00

Redstone Sangria

$9.00

COCKTAILS

COCKTAILS

All That Glitters Is Gold

$14.00

Cold Brew-Tini

$14.00

Cucumber Ranch Water

$14.00

Strawberry-Grapefruit Salty Dog

$14.00

Blood Orange Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Bourbon Smash

$14.00

Give me Butterflies

$14.00

Island Vibes

$14.00

Rum-Tini

$14.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$14.00

Blueberry Lavender Margarita

$14.00

Build Your Own Old Fashioned

$16.00

Tuesday Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Signature Old Fashioned

$14.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Heat Wave

$14.00

Rosemary By The Garden

$14.00

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$14.00Out of stock

Cleanse The Air

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Cup Of Ambition

$14.00

Not Enough Thyme

$14.00

Rum Water

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Classic Mimosa Flight

$18.00

Herbs Only Mimosa Flight

$18.00

Bring The Heat Mimosa Flight

$18.00

BEER

16oz Draft

#1 BZ Boomstick Blonde

$9.00

#2 Mason Sand and Sound

$9.00

#3 Mason Hop Smash

$9.00

#5 Mason Respedo

$9.00

#6 Burgeon Paloma Fresca

$9.00

#7 Mason West Coast IPA

$9.00

#8 Pure River of No Return

$9.00Out of stock

#9 Integrated Paths

$9.00

#10 Twin Fin

$9.00

#11 Mason Ale Works iPOP!

$9.00

#12 Simple Machine Camper Red

$9.00

#13 Ale Smith .394

$9.00

#15 Wrenhouse Wrenovation

$9.00Out of stock

#16 North Park Art is Hard Blue

$9.00Out of stock

#17 Ogopogo Boeman

$9.00

#18 Mason Ale Works Simcoe Revengeance

$9.00

#19 Castellum Blueberry Pineapple

$9.00

#23 Burgeon Citra-By-The-Sea

$9.00Out of stock

#24 Mason Hazy IPA

$9.00

#25 JoJo Witbeir

$9.00

#27 Mason Ale Works Rock Solid

$10.00

#28 Castellum Watermelon

$9.00

10oz Draft

(G) #1 BZ Boomstick Blonde

$6.00

(G) #2 Mason Sand and Sound

$6.00

(G)#3 Mason Hop Smash

$6.00

(G) #4 Mason Ale Works Sunday Beer League

$7.00

(G) #5 Mason Respedo

$6.00

(G) #6 Burgeon Paloma Fresca

$8.00

(G) #7 Mason West Coast IPA

$6.00

(G) #8 Pure River of No Return

$6.00Out of stock

(G) #9 Integrated Paths

$6.00

(G) #10 Twin Fin

$6.00

(G) #11 Mason iPOP!

$6.00Out of stock

(G) #12 Simple Machine Camper Red

$6.00

(G) #13 Ale Smith .394

$6.00

(G) #14 Pure Project Houblon Delux

$7.00

(G) #15 Wrenhouse Renovation

$6.00

(G) #16 North Park Art is Hard Blue

$6.00

(G) #17 Ogopogo Boeman

$6.00

(G) #18 Mason Ale Works Simcoe Revengeance

$6.00

(G) #19 Castellum Blueberry Pineapple

$6.00

(G) #21 Simple Machine 623

$6.00Out of stock

(G) #23 Burgeon Citra-By-The-Sea

$6.00

(G) #24 Mason Hazy

$6.00

(G) #25 Flying Basset Honey Hef

$6.00

(G) #26 Speedway Stout

$6.00

(G) #27 Mason Ale Works Rock Solid

$6.00

(G) #28 Castellum Watermelon

$6.00

5oz Draft

(T) #1 BZ Boomstick Blonde

$4.00

(T) #2 Mason Sand and Sound

$4.00

(T) #3 Mason Hop Smash

$4.00

(T) #4 Sunday Beer League

$4.00

(T) #5 Mason Respedo

$4.00

(T) #6 Burgeon Paloma Fresco

$5.00

(T) #7 Mason West Coast IPA

$4.00

(T) #8 Pure River of No Return

$4.00

(T) #9 Integrated Paths

$4.00

(T) #10 Twin Fin

$4.00

(T) #11 Mason Ale Works iPOP Tropical

$4.00

(T) #12 Simple Machine Camper Red

$4.00

(T) #13 Ale Smith .394

$4.00

(T) #14 Pure Project Houblon Delux

$5.00

(T) #15 Wren House Wrenovation

$4.00

(T) #16 North Park Art is Hard Blue

$4.00

(T) #17 Ogopogo Boeman

$4.00

(T) #18 Mason Ale Works Simcoe Revengeance

$4.00

(T) #19 Castellum Blueberry Pineapple

$4.00

(T) #21 Simple Machine 623

$4.00

(T) #23 Burgeon Citra-By-The-Sea

$5.00

(T) #24 Mason Hazy

$4.00

(T) #25 Flying Basset Honey Hef

$4.00

(T) #27 Mason Ale Works Rock Solid

$4.00

(T) #26 Speedway Stout

$4.00

(T) #28 Castellum Watermelon

$4.00

Cans/Bottles

White Claw Grapefruit

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Powerade

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

First Time Guest

Choose One

FTG

NON-FTG

BRUNCH

Loco Moco

$18.00

Half Pound Brisket Patty, Serve on Top Of Japanese Sticky Rice With Two Sunny-Side Up Eggs, and Kimchi. Served with Peppercorn Gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Bacon, Chorizo, Fried Potatoes Scrambled Eggs, Pico de Gallo, Green Chili Salsa, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream

Urge Eggs Your Way

$13.00

3 Eggs Your Way, Choice of Sausage or Bacon, Side of Breakfast Potatoes

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Fresh Avocado Spread, Hard Boiled Eggs, Arugula, Served on a Country Loaf with a Balsamic Reduction

Kid Eggs

$10.00

2 Eggs, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Choice of Side

Kid Pancakes

$10.00

2 Pancakes, Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Prime Rib Hash

$19.00

Prime Rib, 2 Poached Eggs, Fried Breakfast Potatoes, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Creamy Horse-Radish, Topped with Hollandaise

Classic Benedict

$15.00

Smoked Forest Ham, Poached Eggs, And Hollandaise Served on a English Muffin

Chilaquiles

$13.00

House-Made Tortilla Chips Smothered in a House-Made Green Chili Sauce, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Jalapeno's, Pickled Red Onions, Sour Cream, 2 Sunny-Side Up Eggs

Steak and Egg Benedict

$19.00

Flat Iron Steak, Poached Eggs, Tomatoes, Organic Baby Arugula, Fried Onion Strings, And a Spicy Hollandaise

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

Crispy Hot Chicken Served on a Waffle with Whipped Butter, and a Chipotle Syrup

Pork Belly Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked spicy Guajillo Pork, Sunny-Side Up Eggs, Fried Onion Strings, Chipotle Mayo, Served on Focaccia Bread

Ham Benedict

$13.00

Smoked Forrest Ham, Poached Eggs, And Hollandaise on a English Muffin

Ham And Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Smoked Forrest Ham, Cheddar Cheese

Chorizo Omelet

$16.00

Pork Chorizo, Oaxaca Cheese, Sour Cream, Sauteed Onions, Avocado, and Pico De Gallo

Waffles

$10.00

Served With Whipped Butter, and Maple Syrup

French Toast

$11.00

Locally Sourced Brioche Bread, Powdered Sugar, and Maple Syrup

Mascarpone Pancakes

$13.00

3 Mascarpone Filled Pancakes, Mixed Berries, Powdered Sugar, Caramel

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Side Of Toast

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$5.00

Side Of Sausage

$4.00