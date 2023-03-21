Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

The tap It Bar and Grill 1761 Scottsville rd

review star

No reviews yet

1761 Scottsville rd

Rochester, NY 14623

Popular Items

Fish Fry
Buffalo chicken wrap
Cheeseburger

Online Ordering

Appetizers

App Of Day

$10.95

Ballantyne Buffalo Dip

$15.95

Buffalo chicken wing dip served with house made chips

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Breaded chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Wedges

$11.95

Battered and deep fried mozzarella wedges, served with marinara.

Pepperoni balls

$12.95

Pickle Chips

$10.95

Breaded deep fried pickles, comes with spicy ranch.

Pretzel Sticks

$12.95

Bavarian pretzel sticks served with beer cheese.

South west egg roll

$13.95

Sweet potato fries

$11.95

Tap It Kegerators

$13.95

Bacon, cheddar and chive tator kegs. Served with beer cheese and sour cream.

Tap It Sampler Platter

$21.95

Tap Out Balls

$12.95

Sauerkraut, corned beef and swiss cheese breaded in a potato mix and deep fried. Served with thousand island dressing.

Cheese curds

$13.95

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, onion , jalapeños and jalapeno cream sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.

Garden Quesadilla

$14.95

Cheddar jack cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Comes with sour cream and salsa.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$15.95

Cheddar jack cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes , onions and bbq sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

$16.95

Mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, tap it sauce and steak. Comes with sour cream snd salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$16.95

The Grill

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Half pound burger grill to perfection, comes with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion.

After Math Burger

$17.95

$17.95

Half pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, hash brown, fried egg, meat hot sauce and onion straws.

Burger of the day

$15.95

Call for details

Zweigle Hot Dog

$8.95

Zweigle hot red or white

Veggie Burger

$16.95

Tap It Burger

$16.95

Hamburger

$11.95

Jalapeño sausage

$11.95

Steak house burger

$17.95

Wild West burger

$17.95

Soups and Salads

Blackened Chicken salad

$15.95

Salad mix, grilled blackened chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg and bacon. Choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken salad

$15.95

Salad mix, crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Caeser Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons.

house salad

$10.95

Salad mix, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.

French onion crock

$8.95

French Onion Soup Cup

$6.95

french onion soup

Grandmas Chili bowl

$8.95

home made chili

Grandma chili cup

$6.95

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.95

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.95

soup of the day

Salad Of Day

$14.95

Farmer grain bowl

$14.95

Steak salad

$17.95

Loaded entrees

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$13.95

Battered fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, scallions and a side of sour cream.

Loaded Nachos

$14.95

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese sauce, jalapeños, onions, shredded lettuce, sour cream and salsa. Choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$15.95

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, crispy buffalo chicken, celery and tomatoes with blei cheese dressing on the side.

Poutine

$15.95

Wings

5 wings

$10.95

10 Wings

$17.95

10 wings with you choice of sauce. Comes with celery and bleu cheese.

20 wings

$32.95

boneless Wings

$12.95

10 boneless wings of your choice of sauce

Double boneless wings

$22.95

Dirty Bird Plate

$15.95

Entree

Blackened Chicken Dinner

$18.95

Two grilled chicken breast seasoned and marinated, comes on bed of rice pilaf with a house vegetable.

Mac N Cheese Entree

$14.95

Cavatappi pasta in a buffalo cream sauce, topped with crispy chicken strips and cheddar jack cheese.

Steak Dinner

$28.95

12 oz rib-eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with choice of two sides.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.95

Entree Of The Day

$16.95

Broccoli Alfredo

$14.95

Sandwiches or Wraps

Chicken Caeser wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers and Caesar dressing in a garlic herb wrap.

Farrell's Reuben

$15.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

Mango Habanero chicken wrap

$15.95

Crispy chicken tossed in mango habanero sauce, jalapeños, cheddar jack, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes with ranch dressing. Comes in jalapeño cheddar wrap.

Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich

$15.95

$15.95

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot Buffalo sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch.

The Philly sandwich

$15.95

Sliced steak or chicken grilled with peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella on a sub roll.

Buffalo chicken wrap

$15.95

Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes in a flour tortilla.

blackened chicken BLT Wrap

$15.95

$15.95

Rice pilaf, grilled blackened chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeño cream sauce and bacon in a flour tortilla.

Sandwich of the Day

$15.95

Patty Melt

$15.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Beef on wick

$16.95

Cuban melt

$15.95

Grilled chicken sandwich

$15.95

Chicken parm melt

$15.95

Turkey wrap

$15.95

Plates

Red hots, white hots, cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, grilled cheese or Bologna. Served with macaroni salad and home fries, then topped with meat hot sauce, onions and mustard.

Tap It Plate

$16.95

Choice of meat- burger, hot dog, chicken tender, Bologna, pulled pork with choice of 2 sides, and topped with your choice of condiments

Tap It Garbage Can

$16.95

Sides

Battered fries

$7.00

coleslaw

$5.00

house vegetable

$5.00

mac salad

$5.00

mashed potato

$5.00

rice pilaf

$5.00

side salad

$5.00

tator tots

$6.00

Mac n cheese

$6.00

Standard Fries

$6.00

Grilled shrimp

$6.00

celery

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Home Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Friday (Only)

Fish Fry

$18.95

Broiled Fish

$17.95

Fish of the day

$18.95

Shrimp skewer Dinner

$14.95

Flat breads

Traditional flat bread

$14.95

Pesto chicken flat bread

$15.95

Flat bread special

$15.95

Fountain Drinks

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pink lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Bar

Bottled Beer

angry orchard BTL

$4.75

blue BTL

$3.75

blue light BTL

$3.75

bottle NA

$3.00

bud BTL

$3.75

bud light BTL

$3.75

bud light lime BTL

$3.00

coors light BTL

$3.75

corona BTL

$4.25

corona light BTL

$4.25

corona premier BTL

$4.75

genesse BTL

$3.00

Genny light

$3.00

heineken BTL

$4.25

mich ultra BTL

$3.75

miller light BTL

$3.75

Stella Bottle

$4.25

yuengling BTL

$3.75

Canned Beer

Blue Can

$3.50

Blue light Can

$3.50

Bucket

$15.00

Bud Can

$3.50

Bud Light Can

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer Can

$5.00

Busch Can

$2.75

Busch Lt Can

$2.75

EBC

$3.00

Fat Tire Can

$4.50