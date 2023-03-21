- Home
The tap It Bar and Grill 1761 Scottsville rd
1761 Scottsville rd
Rochester, NY 14623
Popular Items
Online Ordering
Appetizers
App Of Day
Ballantyne Buffalo Dip
Buffalo chicken wing dip served with house made chips
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Wedges
Battered and deep fried mozzarella wedges, served with marinara.
Pepperoni balls
Pickle Chips
Breaded deep fried pickles, comes with spicy ranch.
Pretzel Sticks
Bavarian pretzel sticks served with beer cheese.
South west egg roll
Sweet potato fries
Tap It Kegerators
Bacon, cheddar and chive tator kegs. Served with beer cheese and sour cream.
Tap It Sampler Platter
Tap Out Balls
Sauerkraut, corned beef and swiss cheese breaded in a potato mix and deep fried. Served with thousand island dressing.
Cheese curds
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, onion , jalapeños and jalapeno cream sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
Garden Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes , onions and bbq sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
Steak Quesadilla
Mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, tap it sauce and steak. Comes with sour cream snd salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
The Grill
Cheeseburger
Half pound burger grill to perfection, comes with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion.
After Math Burger
Half pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, hash brown, fried egg, meat hot sauce and onion straws.
Burger of the day
Call for details
Zweigle Hot Dog
Zweigle hot red or white
Veggie Burger
Tap It Burger
Hamburger
Jalapeño sausage
Steak house burger
Wild West burger
Soups and Salads
Blackened Chicken salad
Salad mix, grilled blackened chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg and bacon. Choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken salad
Salad mix, crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons.
house salad
Salad mix, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
French onion crock
French Onion Soup Cup
french onion soup
Grandmas Chili bowl
home made chili
Grandma chili cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Soup of the Day Cup
soup of the day
Salad Of Day
Farmer grain bowl
Steak salad
Loaded entrees
Loaded Fries
Battered fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, scallions and a side of sour cream.
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese sauce, jalapeños, onions, shredded lettuce, sour cream and salsa. Choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, crispy buffalo chicken, celery and tomatoes with blei cheese dressing on the side.
Poutine
Wings
Entree
Blackened Chicken Dinner
Two grilled chicken breast seasoned and marinated, comes on bed of rice pilaf with a house vegetable.
Mac N Cheese Entree
Cavatappi pasta in a buffalo cream sauce, topped with crispy chicken strips and cheddar jack cheese.
Steak Dinner
12 oz rib-eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with choice of two sides.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Entree Of The Day
Broccoli Alfredo
Sandwiches or Wraps
Chicken Caeser wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers and Caesar dressing in a garlic herb wrap.
Farrell's Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.
Mango Habanero chicken wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in mango habanero sauce, jalapeños, cheddar jack, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes with ranch dressing. Comes in jalapeño cheddar wrap.
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot Buffalo sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch.
The Philly sandwich
Sliced steak or chicken grilled with peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella on a sub roll.
Buffalo chicken wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes in a flour tortilla.
blackened chicken BLT Wrap
Rice pilaf, grilled blackened chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeño cream sauce and bacon in a flour tortilla.