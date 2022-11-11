Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tapita's

1431 South Mason Road

Katy, TX 77450

Tapitas

Tapita's Individual

Tapita's Aguita E' Sapo

$12.99+

Tapita's x 2

$13.50

Tapita's x 3

$19.99

Tapita's Tres Marias

$19.99

Tapita's Mega Combo

$21.99

Tapita's with Fried Cheeses

$5.99

Tapita's Homemade

Tapita's Queso de Mano

$6.75

Tequenos

Tequeños (5 units)

$6.99

Tequeños (20 units)

$28.99

Tequeños (50 units)

$49.99

Tequeños (100 units)

$98.99

Extras

Fried Cheese

$1.25

Fried Cheese Service

$4.50

Aguita e' Sapo

$0.50

Plain Tapita's

$2.25

Vegetables

Tartara Sauce

$1.99

Portion shredded Chicken

$4.99

Portion Shredded Beff

$4.99

Portion Pulled Pork

$4.99

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Queso de Mano

$1.99

keto

pulled pork

$9.99

shredded beef

$9.99

shredded chicken

$9.99

Sodas

Adiconal

$0.60

Coca-Cola

$1.99

Coca-Cola Diet

$1.99

Coca-cola Zero

$1.99

Frescolita

$2.50

Frescolita Bombonita

$2.99

Frescolita Zero

$2.50

Malta

$2.50

Papelon Con Limon

$3.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sunkist Orange

$1.99

Vaso Con Hielo

$0.50

Water

$1.50

Juice

Water

$0.99

Juice

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
1431 South Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450

