Mediterranean
Latin American
Salad

tapizôn

review star

No reviews yet

450 Main St

El Segundo, CA 90245

Popular Items

Brisket Bowl
Smoked Pulled Pork Bowl
Smoked Pulled Chicken Bowl

Small Bites

Cheese Dice

$9.00

Grilled Corn

$9.00

Fried Yucca Sticks

$9.00

Caprese Pizzette

$13.00Out of stock

Cali Ceviche

$18.00

Shrimp Skewers

$15.00Out of stock

Cod & Crab Shell

$17.00

Picanha Aperitivo

$20.00

Cheese Bread per piece

$3.00

Pao de Quejo Cheese Bread Basket

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Sopa Do Dia

$10.00

Black Bean Shot

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Tapi - House Salad

$13.00

Tapi Tacos

Smoked Brisket Taco

$14.00

Pulled Pork Taco

$12.00

Smoked Chicken Taco

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$13.00

Grilled Salmon Taco

$14.00

Tofu & Mushroom Taco

$12.00

Burgers & Sliders

Picanha Burger

$18.00

Brisket Sliders

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.00

Grilled Mushroom Sliders

$16.00

Single Slider

$8.00

Tapi Pot Pie

Smoked Brisket Pot Pie

$17.00

Vegan Mushroom & Veggie Pot Pie

$15.00

Shrimp Pot Pie

$17.00

PF Bowls

Naked Bowl

$14.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Brisket Bowl

$18.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Smoked Tofu & Mushroom Bowl

$16.00

Smoked Protein Add

Add Brisket +4

$4.00

Add Chicken + 4

$4.00

Add Pork + 4

$4.00

Add Tofu/Mushroom +4

$4.00

Add Poached Egg +2

$2.00

Add Avocado +3

$3.00

Add Shrimp +4

$4.00

Add Tuna +6

$6.00

Sides

Pao de Quejo Cheese Bread Basket

$9.00

Pao De Queijo (Single) +3

$3.00

Side Collard Greens

$5.00

Side Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Coconut White Rice

$4.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Vegan Black Beans

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato & Plantain

$5.00

Egg +3

$3.00

Avocado +3

$3.00

Shrimp +4

$4.00

Avocado Butter +1

$1.00

Bacon +3

$3.00

Desserts

Brigadeiro

$13.00

Tres Leches

$12.00

Flan

$12.00

Courtesy Birthday Flan

$0.01

Kids Menu

Kid Mini Pizza Tapioca

$8.00

Kid Chicken Sliders

$8.00

Kid Burger Slider

$8.00

Kid Bowl Naked

$8.00

Kid Bowl Brisket

$9.00

Kid Bowl Chicken

$9.00

kid Bowl Pork

$9.00

Kid Bowl Tofu & Mush

$9.00

Kid Acai Bowl

$8.00

Kid Two Eggs Bacon

$5.00

Kid Soda

$1.50

Beer

Stella Artois DFT

$8.00

El Segundo IPA DFT

$9.00

Modelo

$8.00

Modelo Dark

$8.00

Leopoldina IPA

$12.00

Leopoldina Pilsner

$12.00

Long Drink

$10.00

Xingu

$9.00Out of stock

Brahma

$9.00Out of stock

Wine

Carmenere, Casa Silva BTL

$36.00

Malbec, Amaylaya BTL

$36.00

Cab Sauv, Ryder BTL

$38.00

Rioja, El Coto BLT

$38.00

Cab Sauv, Daou BTL

$55.00

Syrah, Destinata BTL

$58.00

Zinfandel, Dry Creek BLT

$58.00

CORKAGED FEE

$20.00

Albarino, Garzon BTL

$44.00

Chardonnay, Ryder BTL

$44.00

Sauv Blanc, Inosent BTL

$50.00

Pinot Grigio, St Marg BTL

$55.00

Chardonnay, Casa Valduga BTL

$58.00Out of stock

Rose, Bieler BTL

$44.00

Rose, Domain Cala BTL

$50.00

Prosecco, Villla Sandi BTL

$38.00

Muscatel, Casa Valduga BTL

$38.00

Rose Brut, Domaine Carneros BLT

$85.00

Rose Brut, Etoile BLT

$85.00

Brut, Etoile BLT

$80.00

Caf. Albarino, Garzon

$14.00

Caf. Chardonnay, Ryder

$15.00

Caf. Sauvignon Blanc, Inosent

$18.00

Caf. Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita

$19.00

Caf. Rose, Bieler Sabine

$19.00

Caf. Carmenere, Casa Silva

$14.00

Caf. Malbec, Amalaya

$14.00

Caf. Cab Sauv, Ryder

$15.00

Caf. Rioja, El Coto

$15.00

Caf. Cab Sauv, Daou

$19.00Out of stock

Caf. Pinot Noir, Chamisal

$19.00

Caf. Syrah, Destina Santa Barbera

$20.00

Caf. Zinfandel, Dry Creek

$20.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

BOTTLE STILL

$8.00Out of stock

BOTTLE SPARKLING

$8.00

Guarana Antarctica

$5.00

Diet Guarana

$5.00

SODA BOSSA GUARANA

$5.00Out of stock

SODA BOSSA CITRUS

$5.00Out of stock

SODA DOSSA DRAGON FRUIT

$5.00

Regular Ice Tea

$5.00

Amazonian Ice tea

$5.00

Passionfruit Ice Tea

$5.00

EZ DOES IT

$12.00

PINK CLOUD

$12.00

GLASS MILK

$4.00

$4.00

$4.00

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee/Tea

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Cafezinho Brazil

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Brunch

Sopa Do Dia

$9.00

Black Bean Shot

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Tapi-House Salad

$12.00

Crepioca Shrimp

$15.00

Omelete Caprese

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Tapi-Ovos 2 Eggs

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Classic Burger

$17.00

Sliders

$16.00

Tropical Acai Fruit Bowl

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

Pancakes

$14.00

FEIJOADA

$30.00

KIDS PANCAKES

$8.00

KIDS TWO EGGS & BACON

$8.00

Homefries

$8.00

Side Bacon

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

450 Main St, El Segundo, CA 90245

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
tapizon image
Main pic

