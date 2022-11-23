Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Tapped 210 S Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

210 S Main St.

Moscow, ID 83843

Popular Items

Engineer Burger
Souther Chicken Sandwich
Smokejumper Burger

Appetizer

Steak Skewers

$14.00

Skewered seared petite tender, served with horseradish aioli

Sourdough Pretzel

$7.00

served with garlic beer cheese sauce

Swiss Fries

$10.00

thin cut fries, herb salt, garlic beer cheese sauce (add bacon or kielbasa +$3)

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

$9.00

Whole Pitted Dates, wrapped in baon, glazed in orange & thyme infused balsamic

Jalapeno Wonton Poppers

$8.00

Cream Cheese, Bacon, & jalapenos fried in crispy wonton wrappers, served with house made sweet & sour sauce

Chicken Drumsticks

$12.00

bigger & better than wings, tossed in choice of classic buffalo, white barbecue, or ginger soy glaze

Rotating Flatbread: Southwestern Pork

$12.00

Lox Flatbread - naan, cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning, smoked salmon, pickled red onions, chives

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

thick cut, herb salt, served with choice of sauce

Fries

$3.00

Shoestring cut fries tossed in herb salt. Served with choice of sauce

Steak Fries

$4.50

extra thick cut, herb salt, served with choice of sauce

Appetizer Special:

Out of stock

Check back soon for our next special!

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$9.00

Changes often, ask your server for details

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.00

Changes often, ask your server for details

Markt Salad- Large

$10.00

whatever is in season, house made vinaigrette

Markt Salad- Small

$7.00

whatever is in season, house made vinaigrette

Caesar Salad - Large

$10.00

romaine, arcadian emerald lettuce, parmesan, house croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Caesar Salad - Small

$7.00

romaine, arcadian emerald lettuce, parmesan, house croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Soup Salad Combo

$10.00

choice of small salad and soup of the day

Between Bread

Moscow Cheesesteak

$14.00

This sliced steak, sauteed onions, garlic beer cheese sauce, house steak sauce, on a toasted french roll

Grilled Brie & Chutney Sandwich

$13.00

house chutney, brie, gruyere, served on toasted sourdough (add bacon or ham + $3)

BBQ Hoagie

$14.00

grilled kielbasa with ginger soy glaze, wasabi cole slaw, toasted sesame seeds, on a toasted french roll

Souther Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken, provolone, bacon, IPA pickles, maple cayenne aioli, on a toasted brioche bun

Sandwich Special: Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$14.00

Ham & Cheese Hoagie - Fried Cheese Curds, applewood smoked ham, honey mustard, caramelized onions, on a toasted hoagie roll.

Swiss Miss Burger

$15.00

all beef burger patty, truffle aioli, gruyeer, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, & lettuce on a toasted brioche bun

Smokejumper Burger

$14.00

all beef burger patty, jalapenos, pepperjack, chipotle ketchup, & avocado aioli on a toasted brioche bun

Engineer Burger

$14.00

no fussL all beef burger patty, bacon, & cheddar on a toasted brioche bun

Rotating Tap Burger: The Pilgrim

$15.00

The Pilgrim - house made turkey patty topped with Monterey Jack cheese, crispy fried onions, cranberry sauce, & sage aioli

Entrees

Pesto Gnocchi

$18.00

gnocchi, pesto cream sauce, bacon, toasted almonds, lemon zest, parmesan

Thai Peanut Chicken

$17.00

crispy chicken thighs, spicy peanut sauce, fried rice, carrot & cabbage slaw

Beer Cheese Mac

$13.00

garlic beer cheese sauce, gruyere, aged white cheddar, cavatappi noodles, breadcrumb topping (add bacon or sausage + $3)

Fish & Chips

$16.00

beer battered pollock, steak fries, served with lemon & house tartar sauce

Salmon Fillet

$22.00

orange marmalade reduction, orzo pasta, braised kale, pickled fennel

Gumbo

$14.00

shrimp, kilebasa, shredded chicken, onions, celery, bell pepper, garlic, served over rice

New York Strip

$26.00

seared new york strip steak, mashed russet potatoes, sauteed rainbow carrots, red-wine demiglace

Entree Special:

Out of stock

Check back soon for our next special!

Dessert

Rotating Cheesecake: Salted Caramel Brownie

$8.00

Vanilla cheesecake with blueberry mint topping.

Bourbon Peach Cobbler

$8.00

bourbon peach filling, bourbon caramel, served with vanilla bean ice cream

Root Beer Float

$5.00

craft root beer on draft, vanilla bean ice cream

Nutella Mousse

$8.00

nutella mousse, chocolate ganache with sea salt, whipped cream, hazelnut brittle

Shot In The Dark Cake

$9.00

dark cocoa, irish cream and caramel soak, whiskey whipped cream, & caramel

Maple Creme Brulee

$7.00

maple & vanilla infused custard, caramelized sugar

Dessert Special: Pumpkin Chai Mousse

$8.00

Check back soon for our next special!

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

mild cheddar on toasted sourdough, served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

lightly breaded chicken breast tenders, served with fries

Buddy Burger

$7.00

all beef burger patty with mild cheddar on a brioche bun, served with fries

Kid's Mac

$6.00

kid's portion of our signature mac' n cheese

Root Beer Float

$5.00

vanilla bean ice cream & craft root beer

Junior Sunday

$5.00

vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate & caramel

32oz Crowler

1. Bouy: IPA

$8.50

2. Odell: Myrcenary

$10.00

3. Odell: Pulp

$11.00

4. Odell: Juicy

$10.00

5. Odell: Hazer Tag

$9.00

6. Fremont: Sky Kraken

$9.00

7. Odell: Drumroll

$9.00

8. Bayern: Doppelbock

$9.00

9. Odell: Lagerado

$9.00

10. Odell: Kindling

$9.00

11. 10 Barrel: RedeuX

$9.00

12. Odell: Isolation

$9.00

13. Odell: 90 Schilling

$9.00

14. Odell: Easy Street Wheat

$9.00

15. Odell: Sippin Tropical

$9.00

16. Occidental: Hefeweizen

$8.50

17. Odell: Lugene

$11.00

18. Thirsty Street: Mashing Pumpkins

$9.50

19. Founders: Velvet Rush

$20.00

20. Odell: Barreled Telreasure

$22.00

21. Odell: Barreled Treasure 2020

$22.00

22. Odell: Friek

$22.00

23. Solid Ground: Blackberry

$10.00

24. Highpoint Cider: Tram-Line

$9.00

25. Petrus: Nitro Choc. Cherry Quad

$26.00

64oz Growler

1. Bouy: IPA

$14.00

2. Odell: Myrcenary

$18.00

3. Odell: Pulp

$20.00

4. Odell: Juicy Theory

$18.00

5. Odell: Hazer Tag

$15.00

6. Fremont: Sky Kraken

$15.00

7. Odell: Drumroll

$15.00

8. Bayern: Doppelbock

$15.00

9. Odell: Lagerado

$15.00

10. Odell: Kindling

$15.00

11. 10 Barrel: RedeuX

$15.00

12. Odell: Isolation

$15.00

13. Odell: 90 Schilling

$15.00

14. Odell: Easy Street Wheat

$15.00

15. Odell: Sippin Tropical

$15.00

16. Occidental: Hefeweizen

$14.00

17. Odell: Lugene

$20.00

18. Thirsty Street: Mashing Pumpkins

$16.00

19. Founders: Velvet Rush

$34.00

20. Odell: Barreled Treasure

$44.00

21. Odell: Barreled Treasure 2020

$44.00

22. Odell: Friek

$44.00

23. Solid Ground: Blackberry

$19.00

24. Highpoint Cider: Tram-Line

$15.00

25. Petrus: Nitro Choc. Cherry Quad

$50.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

10oz Kombucha

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Kombucha Growler

$17.00

Kombucha Crowler

$9.00

Rootbeer Growler

$12.00

Root Beer Crowler

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
