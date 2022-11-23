- Home
Tapped 210 S Main St.
No reviews yet
210 S Main St.
Moscow, ID 83843
Appetizer
Steak Skewers
Skewered seared petite tender, served with horseradish aioli
Sourdough Pretzel
served with garlic beer cheese sauce
Swiss Fries
thin cut fries, herb salt, garlic beer cheese sauce (add bacon or kielbasa +$3)
Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Whole Pitted Dates, wrapped in baon, glazed in orange & thyme infused balsamic
Jalapeno Wonton Poppers
Cream Cheese, Bacon, & jalapenos fried in crispy wonton wrappers, served with house made sweet & sour sauce
Chicken Drumsticks
bigger & better than wings, tossed in choice of classic buffalo, white barbecue, or ginger soy glaze
Rotating Flatbread: Southwestern Pork
Lox Flatbread - naan, cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning, smoked salmon, pickled red onions, chives
Sweet Potato Fries
thick cut, herb salt, served with choice of sauce
Fries
Shoestring cut fries tossed in herb salt. Served with choice of sauce
Steak Fries
extra thick cut, herb salt, served with choice of sauce
Appetizer Special:
Check back soon for our next special!
Soup & Salad
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Changes often, ask your server for details
Soup of the Day - Cup
Changes often, ask your server for details
Markt Salad- Large
whatever is in season, house made vinaigrette
Markt Salad- Small
whatever is in season, house made vinaigrette
Caesar Salad - Large
romaine, arcadian emerald lettuce, parmesan, house croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Caesar Salad - Small
romaine, arcadian emerald lettuce, parmesan, house croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Soup Salad Combo
choice of small salad and soup of the day
Between Bread
Moscow Cheesesteak
This sliced steak, sauteed onions, garlic beer cheese sauce, house steak sauce, on a toasted french roll
Grilled Brie & Chutney Sandwich
house chutney, brie, gruyere, served on toasted sourdough (add bacon or ham + $3)
BBQ Hoagie
grilled kielbasa with ginger soy glaze, wasabi cole slaw, toasted sesame seeds, on a toasted french roll
Souther Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk fried chicken, provolone, bacon, IPA pickles, maple cayenne aioli, on a toasted brioche bun
Sandwich Special: Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Ham & Cheese Hoagie - Fried Cheese Curds, applewood smoked ham, honey mustard, caramelized onions, on a toasted hoagie roll.
Swiss Miss Burger
all beef burger patty, truffle aioli, gruyeer, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, & lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
Smokejumper Burger
all beef burger patty, jalapenos, pepperjack, chipotle ketchup, & avocado aioli on a toasted brioche bun
Engineer Burger
no fussL all beef burger patty, bacon, & cheddar on a toasted brioche bun
Rotating Tap Burger: The Pilgrim
The Pilgrim - house made turkey patty topped with Monterey Jack cheese, crispy fried onions, cranberry sauce, & sage aioli
Entrees
Pesto Gnocchi
gnocchi, pesto cream sauce, bacon, toasted almonds, lemon zest, parmesan
Thai Peanut Chicken
crispy chicken thighs, spicy peanut sauce, fried rice, carrot & cabbage slaw
Beer Cheese Mac
garlic beer cheese sauce, gruyere, aged white cheddar, cavatappi noodles, breadcrumb topping (add bacon or sausage + $3)
Fish & Chips
beer battered pollock, steak fries, served with lemon & house tartar sauce
Salmon Fillet
orange marmalade reduction, orzo pasta, braised kale, pickled fennel
Gumbo
shrimp, kilebasa, shredded chicken, onions, celery, bell pepper, garlic, served over rice
New York Strip
seared new york strip steak, mashed russet potatoes, sauteed rainbow carrots, red-wine demiglace
Entree Special:
Check back soon for our next special!
Dessert
Rotating Cheesecake: Salted Caramel Brownie
Vanilla cheesecake with blueberry mint topping.
Bourbon Peach Cobbler
bourbon peach filling, bourbon caramel, served with vanilla bean ice cream
Root Beer Float
craft root beer on draft, vanilla bean ice cream
Nutella Mousse
nutella mousse, chocolate ganache with sea salt, whipped cream, hazelnut brittle
Shot In The Dark Cake
dark cocoa, irish cream and caramel soak, whiskey whipped cream, & caramel
Maple Creme Brulee
maple & vanilla infused custard, caramelized sugar
Dessert Special: Pumpkin Chai Mousse
Check back soon for our next special!
Kid's Menu
Grilled Cheese
mild cheddar on toasted sourdough, served with fries
Chicken Tenders
lightly breaded chicken breast tenders, served with fries
Buddy Burger
all beef burger patty with mild cheddar on a brioche bun, served with fries
Kid's Mac
kid's portion of our signature mac' n cheese
Root Beer Float
vanilla bean ice cream & craft root beer
Junior Sunday
vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate & caramel
32oz Crowler
1. Bouy: IPA
2. Odell: Myrcenary
3. Odell: Pulp
4. Odell: Juicy
5. Odell: Hazer Tag
6. Fremont: Sky Kraken
7. Odell: Drumroll
8. Bayern: Doppelbock
9. Odell: Lagerado
10. Odell: Kindling
11. 10 Barrel: RedeuX
12. Odell: Isolation
13. Odell: 90 Schilling
14. Odell: Easy Street Wheat
15. Odell: Sippin Tropical
16. Occidental: Hefeweizen
17. Odell: Lugene
18. Thirsty Street: Mashing Pumpkins
19. Founders: Velvet Rush
20. Odell: Barreled Telreasure
21. Odell: Barreled Treasure 2020
22. Odell: Friek
23. Solid Ground: Blackberry
24. Highpoint Cider: Tram-Line
25. Petrus: Nitro Choc. Cherry Quad
64oz Growler
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
210 S Main St., Moscow, ID 83843