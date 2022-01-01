Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Sandwiches
Burgers

Tapped Camano

review star

No reviews yet

848 N Sunrise Blvd

Suite E101

Camano Island, WA 98282

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Tapped Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Starts

PNW Seafood Chowder

$10.00

clams, cod, and bay shrimp.

French Onion Soup

$8.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

bacon, blue cheese, roasted pecans, balsamic glaze

Chicken Street Tacos

$7.00

honey lime slaw, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, flour tortilla.

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

apricot sweet chili sauce

Delicata Squash

$8.00

Dried cranberries, wilted greens, pecans

Fish Street Tacos

Fish Street Tacos

$7.00

honey lime slaw, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, flour tortilla.

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Beecher's cheese fondue

Half Simple Salad

$5.00

Arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, champagne vinaigrette

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$11.00

pulled pork, Beecher's cheese fondue, Mama Lil's peppers

Mama Lil's Slaw

Mama Lil's Slaw

$6.00

red and green cabbage, carrots, cilantro, garlic aioli, Mama Lil's peppers

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

herbs, brown butter, Beecher's cheese fondue

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Mama Lil's aoili

Simple Salad

$8.00

arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, champagne vinaigrette

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$8.00

beer mustard, Beecher's cheese fondue

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

honey lime aioli

Tapped Tots

$5.00

Beecher's cheese fondue

Mains

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Beecher's Flagship cheddar, fontina, panko corn flake crust

BLT

$14.00

Dave's Killer Bread, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Camano Roll

$23.00

Dungeness crab, brown butter, roasted garlic aoili, dill, brioche bun, simple salad

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Dave's Killer Bread, sriracha bacon, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, choice of side

Dungeness Crab Cake Salad

$20.00

arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, champagne vinaigrette, garlic aoili

Fish & Chips

$17.00

wild Alaskan cod, tartar sauce, choice of side

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Wild Alaskan cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, tartar sauce, choice of side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

breaded chicken breast, dill pickle, slaw, roasted garlic aoili, seasoned fries

Honey Lime Chicken Salad

$14.00

arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, pepitas, honey lime vinaigrette, cotija cheese

Impossible Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$14.00

Arcadian greens, quinoa, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Pretzel Burger

$16.00

Whidbey Island beef, bacon, crispy onion, beer mustard, Beecher's cheese fondue, choice of side

Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$18.00

caramelized onion, cheese, roasted garlic aioli, beef jus, choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked pork shoulder, Mama Lil's peppers, slaw, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Tapped Burger

$15.00

Whidbey Island beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Kids

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.00

Breaded chicken, seasoned fries or apple slices

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Beecher's cheese, fontina

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Dave's Killer bread, seasoned fries or apple slices

Kids Fish Sticks

$8.00

Seasoned fries or apple slices

Desserts

Apple & Blackberry Crisp

$8.00

vanilla ice cream, salted caramel

Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding

Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding

$8.00

caramel, pecan brittle, whipped cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Warm Brownie Sundae

$8.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

On Tap Camano

Bainbridge Island Arrow Point Amber

$7.00

Bayern Hefeweizen

$7.00

Boochcraft Ginger Lime Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Boundary Bay 27th Anniversary IPA

$7.00

Camano Cider

$8.00

Ecliptic Phaser Hazy IPA

$7.00

Edward Lynne Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Edward Lynne Cellars Chardonnay

$8.00

Everybody's Fertile Ground IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Farmstrong Pilsner

$6.00

Fort George Cavatica Stout

$7.00

Founder's KBS Stout

$10.00Out of stock

Fremont Ectoplasm IPA

$7.00

Georgetown Bodhizafa

$7.00

Kulshan Trans Porter

$7.00

Odin Freya's Gold Helles Lager

$7.00

pFriem Pale Ale

$7.00

Pike Lazy Day Fresh Hop IPA

$7.00

Reuben's Hazealicious

$7.00Out of stock

Scuttlebutt Amber Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Snoqualmie Root Beer

$5.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$7.00

Talking Cedar Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Two Beers Sodo Brown

$7.00

Urban Family Guava Dawn Sour

$8.00

Beer Group Camano Bottleshop

Athletic N\A

$3.00

Cloudburst Happy Little Clouds

$4.00

Cloudburst Known Entity

$5.00

Cloudburst Scene Change

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Epic/Melvin Cross Country Chemists CAN

$2.50

Great Notion Notion of Courage CAN

$6.25

Holy Mountain Black Beer

$3.25

Matchless Fine Dining Pilsner CAN

$2.50

Modelo

$3.00

Old Schoolhouse K'POWW

$5.50

Ravenna Wet Season: Chinook

$5.00

Stoup Time To Vote

$3.50

Trap Door Cruise the Couve CAN

$4.00

Twin Sisters Don Brennejo Golden Sour 355ml

$10.00

Urban Family Super Gloom

$3.50

Wander Sparkle Motion CAN

$4.50

Wine Group Camano Bottleshop

14 Hands Unicorn Rose Bubbles

$10.00

Ava Grace Rose Can

$10.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$28.00

Brown Chardonnay

$24.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Sauvignon Blanc 375ml

$12.00

Chloe Sauvignon Blanc 750ml

$22.00

Crafters Union Red Blend 375ml

$10.00

Craftwell Cocktails 375ml

$10.00

Drumheller Merlot

$24.00

Famiglia Pasqua 2020 Primitivo

$38.00

Goose Ridge G3

$22.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon 375 ml

$12.00

Mcmanis Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Merf Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Pamplin Family 2018 Cab/Blend

$38.00

Ryan Patrick Chardonnay

$22.00

Thurston Wolfe Pinot Gris

$22.00

Veuve de Vernay Brut

$8.00

Wine Bottle Corkage Fee

$10.00

Yosemite Road Vineyards Pinot Grigio 375ml

$10.00

Cider, Seltzer, and other Group Camano Bottle Shop

2 Towns Cider Hollow Jack

$9.00

2 Towns Cider Outcider

$9.00

Alma Cider Hopped 500ml

$10.00

Alma Cider Semi-Sweet 500ml

$10.00

Schilling 19oz can

$9.00

Tieton Cider 19oz can

$10.00

San Juan Seltzer

$6.00

Topo Chico 12oz

$4.00

Boochcraft 16oz

$6.00

Juneshine Midnight Painkiller 16oz

$5.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Aslan Sparkling Hop Water

$3.50

Bottled Water - Aluminum

$3.00

Brew Dr Kombucha Clear Mind 12oz

$4.00

Brew Dr Kombucha Island Mango 12oz

$4.00

Brew Dr Kombucha Love 12oz

$4.00

Brew Dr Kombucha Superberry 12oz

$4.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.50

Calypso Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Clearly Canadian

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dry Blood Orange

$4.00

Dry Cucumber

$4.00

Dry Vanilla

$4.00

Honest Iced Tea

$3.00

Honest Kids Organic Juice Box

$2.00

Humm Kombucha

$5.00

Izze

$2.50

La Croix

$2.25

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tea

$3.00

Waiakea Aluminum Bottled H2O

$5.00

Clothing

Beanies

$20.00

Long Sleeve T

$25.00

Zip Hoodie

$35.00

Pullover Hoodie

$35.00

T Shirt - Assorted Style

$20.00

Tank Tops

$20.00

Tapped Public House Hat

$30.00

Smallwares

Camano Pint Glass

$6.00

Camano Tulip Glass

$6.00

James Danger BBQ Sauce

$6.95

Sticker - Emblem

$2.00

TPH + MiiR Camp Mug 16oz - Black

$32.00

Key Chain

$3.00

Growlers

Glass Growler- not filled

Glass Growler- not filled

$10.00

TPH + MiiR Insulated Growler - Black - not filled

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Connecting people and community through an exceptional food and beverage experience. We feature Pacific Northwest inspired house made dishes and craft beer selections. Come in and enjoy!

848 N Sunrise Blvd, Suite E101, Camano Island, WA 98282

