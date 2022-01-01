  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tapped Coffee + Eats Royal Oak 304 North Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

304 North Main Street

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Order Again

Popular Items

Tater Wedges
Cafe Latte
Nitro Classic Cold Brew

Seasonal Beverages

Caramel Apple Cider

$5.50+

Nitro Apple Cider

$5.00+

Honey cinnamon latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin white hot chocolate

$5.50+

Apple Crisp machiatto

$5.25+

Pumpkin spice latte

$5.75+

Apple Cider Slushy

$5.25+

Chai Cider

$5.25

Beverages on Tap

Nitro Classic Cold Brew

Nitro Classic Cold Brew

$5.00+

20 hour cold steeped for the smoothest pick me up you'll have all day!

Guatemalan Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

Seasonal Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie - Flavor is infused during roasting so NO added sugars or syrups.

Nitro Lemonade

Nitro Lemonade

$4.25+

All natural. No food colors. Brewed with cane sugar.

Nitro Black Tea

Nitro Black Tea

$4.25+

Refreshing black tea on nitro.

Nitro Arnold Palmer

$4.25+
Nitro Berry Hibiscus Tea (Herbal)

Nitro Berry Hibiscus Tea (Herbal)

$4.25+
Power Up Energy

Power Up Energy

$4.50+

Tapped Blueberry Acai Energy - Made from green coffee beans packed with essential vitamins and amino acids. A Low Sugar, Low Carbs, and Keto Diet Friendly Energy Drink Alternative. Better Tasting Energy, by Lotus.

Nitro Root Beer

$4.25+Out of stock

Specialty Beverages

Cold Brew Speciality

Cold Brew Speciality

$5.50+
Hot Speciality

Hot Speciality

$5.50+
Immune Boost + Energy

Immune Boost + Energy

$5.50+

Blueberry Acai Soda Water, Hibiscus Tea, 80 mg plant based energy, double shot of immune boost (Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B3, Zinc, Echinacea, & Elderberry) More than 500% daily recommended Vitamin C, that is the equivalent of eating 5 Oranges!

Shaken Espresso

$4.00+

Power Up Energy

$4.50+

Slushie

$5.25+

Classic Beverages

Premium Drip Coffee (Locally Roasted)

Premium Drip Coffee (Locally Roasted)

$2.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Classic blend of premium black tea, vanilla, chai spices, and honey

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Classic blend of premium black tea, vanilla, chai spices, and honey with a shot of espresso

Americano

$2.50+

Premium espresso with hot water

Cafe Latte

$4.50+

Flat White

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Fresh drip coffee with a shot of espresso

Beet Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Ube Latte

$5.50+

Espresso

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Juice Pouch

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Nesquik Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.50+

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$6.00

Strawberry puree, hibiscus tea, and blueberry acai seltzer water.

Superfruit Refresher

$6.00

Acai berries, pomegranate, goji berries, hibiscus tea, and blueberry acai seltzer water.

Harvest Green Refresher

$6.00Out of stock

Kale, spinach, cucumber, lemongrass, apple, kiwi, spirulina, pineapple, hibiscus tea, and blueberry acai seltzer water.

Tea (Teahaus Teas)

Classic Black

Classic Black

$2.99+

Toasty, sweet and nutty caramel treat.(contains nuts)

Classic Green

Classic Green

$2.99+

Classic black tea with weighty notes of tobacco and caramel.

Pineapple Mango - Black

Pineapple Mango - Black

$2.99+Out of stock

Sublet flavor with a hint of sweetness and nearly caffeine free, prefect for the day or evening.

Roasted Almond - Caffeine Free

$2.99+

Cream - Black

$2.99+Out of stock

Breakfast Specials

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Thinly sliced avocado, zaatar seasoning, sea salt, and lemon olive oil over multi grain bread.

Loaded Avocado Toast

$8.50

Thinly sliced avocado, zaatar seasoning, sea salt, lemon olive oil, tomato jam, feta cheese, and basted egg over multi grain bread

Classic Breakfast

$9.50

2 Eggs any style, tater wedges, choice of meat, and multi grain toast

Sunrise Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Whole wheat wrap with eggs, cheddar, rice mix, chorizo, tomato jam, red onion, chipotle sauce

Spicy Bite

$6.00

2 eggs with Jalapenos, onions, cotija cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served over fresh spinach and tomatoes

Spinach & Feta Bite

$6.00

2 eggs with spinach, onions, feta cheese, and garlic herb sauce. Served over fresh spinach and tomatoes

Bacon Egg Bites

$6.00

Breakfast Protein Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Deluxe Salmon Bagel

$11.50

Bakery Items

Dozen Spooky Donut Box

Dozen Spooky Donut Box

$30.00Out of stock

A dozen of our freshly made donuts turned SPOOKY!

Donuts - Build Your Box

Out of stock

Dozen Cake Donuts-----GF/Vegan - (FRI/SAT/SUN ONLY)

$27.00Out of stock

Cake Pop Choclate

$2.50Out of stock

Pastry

Macaroons

$2.25

Cannoli

$2.00+

Mini Cheesecake

$2.50

Cheesecake

$4.00+

Cake Pops

$2.50+

Signature Sandwiches

Loaded Seafood Sub Sandwich ***Limited Quantiles***

$12.50

Lobster, crab, shrimp, pollock, tomato jam, and garlic herb sauce.

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Posh Pig

$8.50

Turkey Club

$11.50

Roasted Turkey Slaw

$11.00

Ham & Cheddar

$11.00

The Clucker

$10.50

Tapped BLT

$11.00

Tapped Gyro

$8.50Out of stock

Tapped Classic Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Multigrain bread, grilled chicken breast, hummus, feta, tomato jam, cucumbers, lettuce, onion, & garlic herb

Wraps

All wraps come with Smokin BBQ chip dip and kettle chips

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, garlic herb & buffalo sauce

Tapped Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$9.00

Breaded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, & tapped signature sauce

Turkey & Bacon Wrap

$9.50

Shaved turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, onion, tomato jam, lettuce, & garlic herb

Chorizo Burrito

$9.50Out of stock

Brown rice mix, black bean corn mix, chorizo, cotija cheese, onion, lettuce, sour cream and sour cream

Sides

Tater Wedges

Tater Wedges

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Vegan

Impossible Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Multi grain bun, impossible sausage, Vegan egg, spinach, red onion, tomato, and v-mayo

Garden Vegetable Sandwich

$7.00

Multi grain bun, cucumber, onion, tomato jam, avocado, spinach, v-mayo, and balsamic dressing

Vegan-rrito

$8.50Out of stock

Chorizo, v-cheddar cheez. spinach, rice mix, black bean & corn mix, onion, v-mayo and salsa. Add a just egg to make it a breakfast burrito!

Tapped Tempeh BLT

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Tempeh Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Vegan Temp

$8.50Out of stock

Kids Meal

All kids items come with tater wedges

Ham & Cheese

$7.25

Dearborn Shaved Ham and American Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$7.25

Brioche Bun, Shredded Turkey Breast, and American Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Brioche Bun and American Cheese

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Italian bread, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

2 Egg Bites

$6.50

Catering (24 hour Notice Required on orders over $100)

24 hour Notice Required. Email Kevin@tappedbeverages to confirm date and time

Breakfast Sandwich Tray (serves 12)

$75.00

Breakfast Wrap Tray (12 half wraps)

$49.00

Egg Bite Tray (24 count)

$60.00

6 Dozen Bagels---New York Made (Need 3 day minimum notice)

$72.00

Hand rolled bagels are made in New York and shipped overnight. 3 days minimum notice

Sandwich Tray (serves 12)

$50.00

Serves 12 half sandwiches. Comes with dill pickles, mayonnaise packets, and mustard packets,

Beverages

Classic Wraps (12 half Wraps)

Sauces

2oz Garlic Herb

$1.00

2oz Chipotle

$1.00

2oz Tapped Signature Sauce (aka tater sauce)

$1.00

Chipolte Mayo

$1.00

Grab n Go

Original Kettle Chips

$1.50

BBQ Kettle Chips

$1.50

Cheddar Kettle Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Kettle Chips

$1.50

Pretzel Bites

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan Vanilla Cake Pop

$2.50

Original Pretzel Bites

$3.50Out of stock

Feel Empower Bar- Sunbutta Choco Chip

$3.50

Feel Empower Bar- Coconut Chai

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Cake Pop

$2.50Out of stock

Say Yes Bar

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Pouch

$1.25

Halloween Dozen Donuts

Variety Halloween Donuts

$29.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

An upbeat locally owned cafe with made to order breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps and more! We offer a variety of premium coffee drinks along with refreshing beverages made in house and served through a tap system

Location

304 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

