Tapped Coffee + Eats Royal Oak 304 North Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
An upbeat locally owned cafe with made to order breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps and more! We offer a variety of premium coffee drinks along with refreshing beverages made in house and served through a tap system
Location
304 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Give Thanks Bakery - Downtown Royal Oak
No Reviews
317 South Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Royal Oak
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Royal Oak
4.7 • 10,800
1824 W 14 Mile Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurant
National Coney Island - Royal Oak
4.5 • 9,006
1812 North Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurant