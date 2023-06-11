A map showing the location of Tapped - Lewiston 524 Main StreetView gallery

Tapped - Lewiston 524 Main Street

524 Main Street

Lewiston, ID 83501

Event Tickets

pFriem Beer Dinner

$90.00

Ticket sales are closed. six off-menu courses paired with six pFriem beers with tasting notes by our Certified Cicerone® Ryan Hayes

Food

Appetizer

Steak Skewers

$14.00

Seared petite tender cubes, skewered and served with horseradish aioli. Due to varying sized cubes, we can only approximate requested doneness.

Sourdough Pretzel

$7.00

served with garlic beer cheese sauce

Swiss Fries

$10.00

thin cut fries, herb salt, garlic beer cheese sauce (add bacon or kielbasa +$3.5)

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

$9.00

Whole Pitted Dates, wrapped in baon, glazed in orange & thyme infused balsamic

Jalapeño Wonton Poppers

$8.00

Cream Cheese, Bacon, & jalapeños fried in crispy wonton wrappers, served with house made sweet & sour sauce

Chicken Drumsticks

$13.00

bigger & better than wings, tossed in choice of Korean barbecue, white barbecue, or classic buffalo

Rotating Flatbread Mexi Elote

$12.00

naan, house made spinach & artichoke spread, crispy fried onions, sharp white cheddar

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

thick cut, herb salt, served with choice of sauce

Fries

$3.00

Shoestring cut fries tossed in herb salt. Served with choice of sauce

Steak Fries

$4.50

extra thick cut, herb salt, served with choice of sauce

Appetizer Special:

$12.40Out of stock

Soup, Salad, etc.

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$9.00

Changes often, ask your server for details

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.00

Changes often, ask your server for details

Markt Salad- Large

$11.00

arcadian greens, house made sherry citrus vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, candied almonds, and peppered apples

Markt Salad- Small

$7.00

arcadian greens, house made sherry citrus vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, candied almonds, and peppered apples

Caesar Salad - Large

$11.00

romaine, arcadian emerald lettuce, parmesan, house croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Caesar Salad - Small

$7.00

romaine, arcadian emerald lettuce, parmesan, house croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Soup Salad Combo

$11.00

choice of small salad and soup of the day

Market Salad- Side

$4.00

Caesar Salad- Side

$4.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Between Bread

Moscow Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thin-sliced steak, sautéed onions, house steak sauce, on a toasted french roll with a side of garlic beer cheese sauce

Grilled Brie & Chutney Sandwich

$13.00

house apple chutney, brie, served on toasted sourdough (add bacon or ham + $3.5)

BBQ Hoagie

$14.00

Shredded pork shoulder, Alabama white bbq sauce, house made pickle relish on a toasted french roll

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, provolone, bacon, IPA pickles, maple cayenne aioli, on a toasted brioche bun

Sandwich Special:

$14.00Out of stock

Check back soon for our next special!

Swiss Miss Burger

$16.00

all beef burger patty, truffle aioli, gruyeer, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, & lettuce on a toasted brioche bun

Smokejumper Burger

$15.00

all beef burger patty, jalapeños, pepperjack, chipotle ketchup, & avocado aioli on a toasted brioche bun

Engineer Burger

$14.00

no fuss, all beef burger patty, bacon, & cheddar on a toasted brioche bun

Rotating Tap Burger: The Goober

$15.50

The McAnimal - All beef patty topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, special sauce, on a butter toasted brioche bun

Entrees

Pesto Gnocchi

$20.00

gnocchi, pesto cream sauce, bacon, toasted almonds, lemon zest, parmesan

Thai Peanut Chicken

$17.00

crispy chicken thighs, spicy peanut sauce, fried rice, carrot & cabbage slaw

Beer Cheese Mac

$14.00

garlic beer cheese sauce, gruyere, aged white cheddar, cavatappi noodles, breadcrumb topping (add bacon or sausage + $3)

Fish & Chips

$16.00

beer-battered pollock served with steak fries, lemon, & house tartar sauce

Salmon Fillet

$24.00

orange marmalade reduction, orzo pasta, braised kale, pickled fennel

Gumbo

$14.00

shrimp, kilebasa, shredded chicken, onions, celery, bell pepper, garlic, served over rice

New York Strip

$29.00

seared new york strip steak, mashed russet potatoes, sauteed rainbow carrots, red-wine demiglace

Entree Special: TBA

$20.00Out of stock

Check back soon for our next special

Dessert

Rotating Cheesecake: Blackberry Lemon

$8.00Out of stock

coffee cheesecake, vanilla sour cream topping, caramel

Bourbon Peach Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

bourbon peach filling, bourbon caramel, served with vanilla bean ice cream

Root Beer Float

$5.00

craft root beer on draft, vanilla bean ice cream

Nutella Mousse

$8.00

nutella mousse, chocolate ganache with sea salt, whipped cream, hazelnut brittle

Shot In The Dark Cake

$9.00

dark cocoa, irish cream and caramel soak, whiskey whipped cream, & caramel

Maple Creme Brulee

$7.00

maple & vanilla infused custard, caramelized sugar

Dessert Special: Mixed Berry Crisp

$8.00

Mixed Berry Crisp - Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, & blackberry with a crispy oat topping served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

mild cheddar on toasted sourdough, served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

lightly breaded chicken breast tenders, served with fries

Buddy Burger

$7.00

all beef burger patty with mild cheddar on a brioche bun, served with fries

Kid's Mac

$6.00

kid's portion of our signature mac' n cheese

Root Beer Float

$5.00

vanilla bean ice cream & craft root beer

Junior Sunday

$5.00

vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate & caramel

Beer & Cider

64oz Growler

1. Ecliptic/Boneyard: StaRPM

$27.00

2. ML : Hazy Day in Brussels

$27.00

3. ML : Capitulation

$22.00

4. Bell's: Two Hearted

$16.00

5. Revision: Sparkle Muffin

$22.00

6. Bale Breaker: Day Break

$15.00

7. MickDuff's: Lake Paddler Pale

$15.00

8. ME: Tierra Madre

$13.00

9. Melvin: Pilsgnar

$15.00

10. Woodland Empire: Old Boise

$20.00

11. Thirsty Street: Nutty Professor

$20.00

12. ML : Dubbel Or Nothing

$22.00

13. Great Divide: Hibernation

$15.00

14. Bell's: Oberon

$20.00

15. ML : Homage

$27.00

16. Lost Coast: Strawberry Wheat

$22.00

17. Heretic: Shallow Grave

$20.00

18. Breckenridge: Nitro Irish Stout

$16.00

19. JJ: Vanilla Porter

$15.00

20. Prairie: BOMB!

$55.00

21. Monklese: Curtain Closer

$60.00

22. Highpoint: Transplant

$17.00

23. One Tree Mojito

$20.00

24. Meriwether: Black Currant Crush

$22.00

25. Barley Brown's: Point Blank Red Nitro

$15.00

26. Ghostfish: Watchstander GF

$24.00

27. Seekout: Rasp. Lemon Seltzer

$14.00

NA Drinks

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

33. 5oz Kombucha

$4.00

33. 10oz Kombucha

$7.75

33. 16 oz Kombucha

$10.00

30. 5oz Root Beer

$1.25

30. 10oz Root Beer

$2.50

30. 16oz Root Beer

$3.00

30. Root Beer Pitcher

$10.00

30. Rootbeer Growler

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

524 Main Street, Lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

