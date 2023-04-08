A map showing the location of Tapped Public House Mill CreekView gallery

Tapped Public House Mill Creek

review star

No reviews yet

13215 39th Ave SE, Suite A104

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Food

Starts

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$8.50

Mama Lil's aoili

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.50

bacon, blue cheese, roasted pecans, balsamic glaze

Coconut Shrimp

$12.50

apricot sweet chili sauce

Delicata Squash

$8.50

Dried cranberries, wilted greens, pecans

French Onion Soup

$8.50

Side Simple Salad

$5.50

Arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, champagne vinaigrette

Honey Chipotle Wings

$9.50

Ranch

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$11.50

pulled pork, Beecher's cheese fondue, Mama Lil's peppers

Mama Lil's Slaw

Mama Lil's Slaw

$6.50

red and green cabbage, carrots, cilantro, garlic aioli, Mama Lil's peppers

PNW Seafood Chowder

$10.50

clams, cod, and bay shrimp.

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.50

herbs, brown butter, Beecher's cheese fondue

Seasoned Fries

$5.50

Beecher's cheese fondue

Simple Salad

$8.50

arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, champagne vinaigrette- add a crab cake $10

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$8.50

beer mustard, Beecher's cheese fondue

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

honey lime aioli

Tapped Tots

$5.50

Beecher's cheese fondue

Street Tacos

$7.50

chicken, pork, or fish, honey lime slaw, pickled red onions, cotija cheese, flour tortillas

Mains

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.50

Beecher's Flagship cheddar, fontina, panko corn flake crust- add 1oz crab $5

BLT

$14.50

Dave's Killer Bread, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Dungeness Crab Sliders

$22.50

Dungeness crab, brown butter, tarter sauce, Hawaiian sweet rolls, chives, choice of side

Fish & Chips

$17.50

wild Alaskan cod, tartar sauce, choice of side- add a piece $6

Fish Sandwich

$14.50

wild Alaskan cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, tartar sauce, choice of side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

breaded chicken breast, dill pickle, slaw, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Harvest Vegetable Salad

$15.50

arcadian greens, warm seasonal vegetables, quinoa, pickled red onions, chopped pecans, balsamic glaze, balsamic vinaigrette add a crab cake for $10

Honey Lime Chicken Salad

$14.50

arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, pepitas, honey lime vinaigrette, cotija cheese

Impossible Burger

$17.50

lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$14.50

Arcadian greens, quinoa, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Pretzel Burger

$16.50

Whidbey Island beef, bacon, crispy onion, beer mustard, Beecher's cheese fondue, choice of side

Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$18.50

caramelized onion, cheese, roasted garlic aioli, beef jus, choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Smoked pork shoulder, Mama Lil's peppers, slaw, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Tapped Burger

$15.50

Whidbey Island beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Wagyu Meatball Sub

$17.50

American Wagyu beef, marinara, cotija cheese, choice of side

Shepherd's Pie

$15.50

Whidbey Island beef, vegetables, smashed tots, cotija cheese

Kids

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.50

Breaded chicken, seasoned fries or apple slices

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Beecher's cheese, fontina

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Dave's Killer bread, seasoned fries or apple slices

Kids Fish Sticks

$8.50Out of stock

Seasoned fries or apple slices

Desserts

Apple & Blackberry Crisp

$8.50

vanilla ice cream, salted caramel

Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding

Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding

$8.50

caramel, pecan brittle, whipped cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Rootbeer Float

$6.50

Warm Brownie Sundae

$8.50

vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

Takeout Beverages DoorDash and UberEats

Take Out Beverages NA

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Berry La Croix

$2.00

Calypso Lemonade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Honest Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Timber City N/A Ginger Beer

$5.00

Take out Alcohol

2 Towns Bright cider

$3.00
2 Towns Brightcider 6 pack

2 Towns Brightcider 6 pack

$12.00
Avid Dragonfruit Cider 19.2oz can

Avid Dragonfruit Cider 19.2oz can

$8.00

Crux Glowstick Hazy IPA

$3.00
Crux Glowstick Hazy IPA 6pk

Crux Glowstick Hazy IPA 6pk

$15.00

Crux IPA 12oz

$2.00

Crux IPA 6 pack

$15.00

Crux Pilz 12oz

$3.00
Cruz Pilz 6 pack

Cruz Pilz 6 pack

$15.00

Half Lion Wildfire Haze 12oz

$3.00
Half Lion Wildfire Haze 6pk 12oz

Half Lion Wildfire Haze 6pk 12oz

$15.00
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon 375 ml

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon 375 ml

$12.00
Imagery Chardonnay 375ML

Imagery Chardonnay 375ML

$12.00
Kulshan It's Chill Hazy IPA 12oz

Kulshan It's Chill Hazy IPA 12oz

$2.50

Timber City Imperial Ginger Beer 16oz

$6.00

Loowit Iron Rabbit Hazy IPA 12oz CAN

$2.50

Loowit Iron Rabbit Hazy IPA 12oz 6PK

$15.00

Timber City Imperial Ginger Beer 16oz (Copy)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Connecting people and community through an exceptional food and beverage experience. We feature Pacific Northwest inspired house made dishes and craft beer selections. Come in and enjoy!

Location

13215 39th Ave SE, Suite A104, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

