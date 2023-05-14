Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tapped Social House

7278 Manchester Road

Maplewood, MO 63143

Wings

Wings (6)

$13.00

6 Jumbo wood fired wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served carrots and celery.

Wings (12)

$23.00

12 Jumbo wood fired wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served carrots and celery.

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Customizable 12" wood fire pizza with your choice of sauce and toppings.

Margherita

$14.00

Olive oil base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil leaf and basil pesto*

Carnivore

$16.00

Marinara Base with Sausage, Pepperoni and Bacon.

Herbavore

$15.00

Black Olives, Tomato, Red Onion, Peppers and Mushrooms with Marinara

Omnivore

$17.00

Marina Sauce with Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Sweet BBQ bourbon glaze, grilled chicken, red onion

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

A Cream Cheese base topped with Chicken and Drizzled with Tapped Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Chicken and Mozzarella, drizzled with Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Popper

$17.00

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Ranch Drizzle, Topped with Bread Crumbs

Tapped Cheeseburger

$18.00

A Classic take on the Cheeseburger, Ketchup Base, Hamburger, Cheese Blend, Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Topped With Shredded Lettuce, Ketchup and Mustard

Tapped Taco Pizza

$17.00

Taco Tuesday any Day!Taco Sauce Base, Seasoned Ground Beef,Cheese Blend, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cilantro, Topped Sour Cream and Nacho Cheese Chip Crumbs

Tapped Maple Bourbon Pig

$18.00

Get Piggy with it! Maple Pork, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Maple Bourbon Glaze

Tapped VooDoo Pizza

$18.00

It will put a spell on you! Cheese Blend, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions with a Spicy Cajun Cream Sauce

Tapped Pickle Pie

$16.00

Don't Knock it till you try it! Our Cream Cheese Base Loaded with Pickle Slices, Cheese Blend, and Seasoned with Dill

Tapped Pistachio Pie

$19.00

You won't find a pizza like this around here! Thin Sliced Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Rosemary Olive Oil Base, Topped with Crushed Pistachios

Chicken Chipotle

$18.00

Appetizers

Tapped Tater Bombs

$12.00

6 Jumbo Tater Tots Stuffed with bacon, cheddar, & chive with your choice of House Beer cheese, Sour Cream, or Ranch

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Pickle Chips served with Ranch

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Crisp Cheese Curds served with Marinara

Buffalo chicken dip

$12.00

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip Served with Tortilla Chips & Celery

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Tossed in Everything Bagel seasoning, served with our House made Six Mile Bridge Irish Red Beer, Cheese Sauce and Spicy Mustard

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

Stuffed with seasoned beef and fresh herbs served with House Marinara sauce & topped with Shredded Asiago Cheese

Sun-Dried Tomato Bruschetta

$10.00

Crostini’s topped with whipped ricotta, combination of sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil in white balsamic glaze

White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Melty White Cheedar mac n cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Marinara

$8.00

Spaghetti with Marinara sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese

Kids White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids sized Melty White Cheedar mac n cheese

Kids Chicken Strips with Fries

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Strips with Fries

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Wood Fired 1-Topping Pizza

Kids Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

Kids serving of Toasted Rav's Stuffed with Seasoned Beef and Fresh Herbs served with House Marinara Sauce & topped with Shredded Asiago Cheese

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Fresh Garden Salad of Mixed Greens, Tomatos, Onions, Cucumbers, Carrots, Croutons with your choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp Romaine with Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Summer Salad

$12.00

Baby Spinach topped with Strawberries, red onion, Craisins, Candied walnuts, Feta Cheese, with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Tossed Salad

$14.00

Crispy Romaine, Onions, Cheese Blend, & Croutons with Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed in the Wing Sauce of your choice & Dressing of your choosing

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Tap your Favorite Ski Soda

Sauce

Dipping Sauces

Pick Your Favorite Sauce For Your Crust or Anything Else You'd Like to Make Saucy

Dessert

Turtle Cheese Cake

$8.00

Creamy cheesecake is filled with caramel, chocolate and pecans, topped with an additional layer of caramel, chocolate, and pecans

Dessert of the Day

$7.00

A Creation from our kitchen or a local bakery

Retail Sales

Tapped Growler 32oz

$6.00

Get a Tapped Growler and bring the party with you! Bring it back for a refill!

Tapped Growler 64oz

$8.00

Party for 2...Maybe, If you share well with others!

Tapped Stainless 16oz cup

$5.00

Get 1 or 2 for home or the Growler you just picked up!

Tapped T-Shirt

$25.00

Tapped Social House

Tapped Hats

$25.00

Tapped Social House

Tapped Bowler Shirt

$50.00

Tapped Social House

Lunch

Lunch Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Lunch BLT

$13.00

Lunch Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Lunch Toasted Ravioli's

$13.00

Lunch Meatball Sub

$13.00

Shots

Margaritaville tequila

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Titos Vodka

$5.00

Pineapple Rum

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Special Event

Mother's day Flight

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in for a fun atmosphere, 48 self pour taps, Outstanding wood fire pizza & wings, or to watch and cheer on your favorite St. Louis team!

Location

7278 Manchester Road, Maplewood, MO 63143

Directions

