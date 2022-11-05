Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

Tapped Mukilteo

10809 Mukilteo Speedway

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Starts

PNW Seafood Chowder

$10.00

clams, cod, and bay shrimp.

French Onion Soup

$8.00
Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

bacon, blue cheese, roasted pecans, balsamic glaze

Calico Beans

$9.00Out of stock

3 beans, applewood smoked bacon, Whidbey Island beef

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

apricot sweet chili sauce

Delicata Squash

$8.00

Dried cranberries, wilted greens, pecans

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Beecher's cheese fondue

Half Simple Salad

$5.00

Arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, champagne vinaigrette

Loaded Tots

$11.00

pulled pork, Beecher's cheese fondue, Mama Lil's peppers

Mama Lil's Slaw

$6.00

red and green cabbage, carrots, cilantro, garlic aioli, Mama Lil's peppers

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

herbs, brown butter, Beecher's cheese fondue

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Mama Lil's aoili

Simple Salad

$8.00

arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, champagne vinaigrette

Soft Pretzel

$8.00

beer mustard, Beecher's cheese fondue

Street Tacos

$7.00

chicken, pork, or fish, honey lime slaw, pickled red onions, cotija cheese, flour tortillas

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

honey lime aioli

Tapped Tots

$5.00

Beecher's cheese fondue

Mains

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Beecher's Flagship cheddar, fontina, panko corn flake crust

BLT

$14.00

Dave's Killer Bread, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Dave's Killer Bread, sriracha bacon, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, choice of side

Dungeness Crab Cake Salad

$20.00

arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, champagne vinaigrette, garlic aoili

Fish & Chips

$17.00

wild Alaskan cod, tartar sauce, choice of side

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Wild Alaskan cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, tartar sauce, choice of side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

breaded chicken breast, dill pickle, slaw, roasted garlic aoili, seasoned fries

Honey Lime Chicken Salad

$14.00

arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, pepitas, honey lime vinaigrette, cotija cheese

Impossible Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$14.00

Arcadian greens, quinoa, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Pretzel Burger

$16.00

Whidbey Island beef, bacon, crispy onion, beer mustard, Beecher's cheese fondue, choice of side

Prime Rib Dip

$18.00

caramelized onion, cheese, roasted garlic aioli, beef jus, choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked pork shoulder, Mama Lil's peppers, slaw, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Tapped Burger

$15.00

Whidbey Island beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam, roasted garlic aioli, choice of side

Kids

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.00

Breaded chicken, seasoned fries or apple slices

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Beecher's cheese, fontina

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Dave's Killer bread, seasoned fries or apple slices

Kids Fish Sticks

$8.00

Seasoned fries or apple slices

Desserts

Apple & Blackberry Crisp

$8.00Out of stock

vanilla ice cream, salted caramel

Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding

$8.00

caramel, pecan brittle, whipped cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Warm Brownie Sundae

$8.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

Specials

Honey Chipotle Wings

$9.00

with ranch

Clothing

Beanies

$20.00

Long Sleeve T

$25.00

Zip Hoodie

$35.00

Pullover Hoodie

$35.00

T Shirt - Assorted Style

$20.00

Tank Tops

$20.00

Tapped Public House Hat

$30.00

Smallwares

James Danger BBQ Sauce

$6.95
Mukilteo Pint Glass

$6.00
Mukilteo Tulip Glasses

$6.00

Sticker - Emblem

$2.00

TPH + MiiR Camp Mug 16oz - Black

$32.00

Key Chain

$3.00

Growlers

Glass Growler- not filled

$10.00

TPH + MiiR Insulated Growler - Black - not filled

$55.00

Take Out Beverages NA

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Honest Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Calypso Lemonade

$3.00

Berry La Croix

$2.00

Take out Alcohol

2 Towns Bright cider

$3.00

2 Towns Brightcider 6 pack

$10.00

Crucible Flintlock Hazy IPA

$3.00

Crucible Flintlock IPA 6 pack

$10.00

Crucible Pilsner

$3.00

Crucible Pilsner 6 pack

$10.00

Crux IPA 12oz

$2.00

Crux IPA 6 pack

$10.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon 375 ml

$12.00

Imagery Chardonnay 375ML

$12.00

Kine kombucha Acai Blueberry

$6.00

Maritime Imperial IPA

$2.25

Maritime Imperial IPA 6 pack

$11.00

Pfriem Hazy IPA 12oz

$2.00

Pfriem Hazy IPA 6 pack

$10.00

Kulshan It's Chill Hazy IPA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Tapped our goal is to be engaged and connected to the community. To be a local gathering place for our guests to share moments in time together while enjoying scratch dishes and local beer, wine, and ciders.

Location

10809 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Directions

