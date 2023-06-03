- Home
Tappo Restaurant
No reviews yet
338 Ellicott Street
Buffalo, NY 14203
Popular Items
Garlic Cheese Bread
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
Alfredo Pasta
Can be Made Gluten Free or Vegetarian Upon Request. Nut Free.
Alla Vodka Pasta
caramelized onions, green peas, mild pork Italian sausage, porcini mushrooms, tomato & vodka cream sauce over rigatoni pasta. Nut Free.
Appetizers
Side of Sauce - Regular Size
Choice of: Red Tomato (NOT Vegetarian, Dairy or Gluten Free) OR White Alfredo (Gluten Free)
Side of Sauce - Large Size
Choice of: Red Tomato (NOT Vegetarian, Dairy or Gluten Free) OR White Alfredo (Gluten Free)
Tossed Salad
iceberg & romaine lettuces, house-made Parmesan Italian dressing, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, thinly sliced radish and seedless skinless cucumber. Vegetarian, Nut & Gluten Free Can be Vegan upon request with a house-made Pepperoncini Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and house-made Caesar dressing. Vegetarian & Nut Free (can be made Gluten Free upon request).
Garlic Cheese Bread
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
Five Hand-Made Meatballs
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
Calabrese Flatbread
sesame seed flatbread, garlic butter, fontina & ricotta cheeses, sliced soppressata (pork), arugula, radicchio, pickled banana pepper rings, house-made pepperoncini vinaigrette drizzle. Nut Free.
Stuffed Banana Peppers
two peppers per order. Filled with a four cheese and mild pork Italian sausage stuffing, served on garlic toast & topped with a fried sunny side up egg. Nut Free (Can be made Gluten Free upon Request).
Italian Wedding Soup - 16oz Pint Size
Pint 16oz Size. House-made mini beef & pork meatballs, spinach, celery, onions, carrots, ditalini pasta rings, white cannellini beans, parmesan cheese, chicken broth base. Nut Free.
Italian Wedding Soup - 32oz Quart Size
Quart 32oz Size. House-made mini beef & pork meatballs, spinach, celery, onions, carrots, ditalini pasta rings, white cannellini beans, parmesan cheese, chicken broth base. Nut Free.
Side of Italian Bread with House Seasoned Olive Oil
Quart Of Sauce
Panzanella
A toasted Italian bread appetizer with Kalamata olives, basil, pepperoncini, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and a fried ricotta croquette in a pepperoncini vinaigrette dressing. Vegetarian.
Charcuterie Board
Entrees
Alfredo Pasta
Can be Made Gluten Free or Vegetarian Upon Request. Nut Free.
Brasciole
Hard boiled egg, soppressata, fontina, and ricotta rolled in beef short rib and braised. Served with spaghetti and Tappo's red sauce.
Chicken Milanese
two breaded and fried chicken breast with house-made lemon gastrique, served with a salad of spinach, arugula, orange segments, pickled cherry tomatoes, shallots, and parmesan cheese with a lemon & olive oil dressing. Nut Free. Can be made Dairy or Gluten Free upon request.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
breaded & fried chicken breast, traditional tomato sauce, cheese and garlic butter on Italian bread and served with a side of sauce. Nut Free.
Crespelle
Singed Italian Crepes filled with herbed goat cheese, served with house-made sauce and topped with sautéed hot peppers. May Be Made Vegetarian Upon Request.
Eggplant Parmesan
four pieces of breaded eggplant layered with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella and served with spaghetti, our traditional red sauce and parmesan cheese **Can NOT be made Vegetarian: Our meatballs are cooked in the tomato sauce** Nut Free.
Gluten Free Chicken Milanese
grilled chicken breast with house-made lemon gastrique, served with a salad of spinach, arugula, orange segments, pickled cherry tomatoes, shallots, and parmesan cheese with a lemon & olive oil dressing. Nut Free. Can be made Dairy Free upon request.
Italian Beef Sandwich
seasoned & roasted beef brisket, cheese, garlic butter on Italian bread with house-made giardiniera (pickled vegetables including olives, peppers and celery). Nut Free. Can be made dairy free upon request.
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
Meatball Bomber Sandwich
house-made beef & pork meatballs, traditional tomato sauce, cheese and garlic butter on Italian bread and served with a side of sauce. Nut Free.
Orecchiette
Pasta with mild Italian Sausage coins, white cannellini beans, stewed tomatoes, and rapini in a white wine and garlic sauce. May Be Made Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Dairy Free or Vegan Upon Request.
Pork Ragu Over Rigatoni Pasta
braised pork shoulder in a mix of our traditional red sauce and the pork’s braising liquid over rigatoni pasta with parmesan cheese and fresh oregano. Nut Free.
Seven Hand-Made Meatballs
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
Shrimp Risotto
Five Shrimp with roasted cauliflower, risotto and lobster butter sauce. Vegetarian, May Be Made Gluten Free Upon Request.
Spaghetti & Hand-Made Meatballs
four house-made beef & pork meatballs on top of spaghetti with our traditional red sauce and parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
Vegetarian Eggplant Parmesan
Four pieces of breaded eggplant layered with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella and served with spaghetti, our vegetarian tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
Vegetarian Marinara
Spaghetti with Vegetarian Tomato Sauce. Vegetarian, Vegan, Dairy Free, Can Be Made Gluten Free Upon Request.
Alla Vodka Pasta
caramelized onions, green peas, mild pork Italian sausage, porcini mushrooms, tomato & vodka cream sauce over rigatoni pasta. Nut Free.
Desserts
Traditional Italian Cannoli
hazelnut ricotta filling, slivered almonds, chocolate morsels in a traditional cannoli shell. Vegetarian & Peanut Free
Bread Pudding
Chocolate & Almond House-Made Bread Pudding; best served warm! Vegetarian. Peanut Free.
Blueberry Pie
Best served warm, rich chocolate cake with a fudgy molten chocolate center. Vegetarian. Peanut Free.
Wine $18 Per Bottle
Barbera - Coppiere - Italy
Long legs with sour cherry on the palate this medium bodied wine has almost no tannins. The acidity in this wine will cut through our red sauce perfectly and pair well with any meat and red sauce dish we have.
Bordeaux - Carrousel - France
Classic Bordeaux Blend - Merlot, Cab Sauv, Cab Franc. Dark ruby in color. Dry and medium to full bodied. Light fruit notes of cherry and black currant, soft tannins and more acidity than some other Bordeaux Blends. Hints of oak and vanilla round out the finish.
Cabernet - Flat Rock - California
Simpler than traditionally robust California Cabernets, this lighter style wine is easy to drink with California fruit, light tannins and light viscosity. It will pair well with beef, poultry or any of our red sauce pasta dishes.
Chardonnay - Smoking Loon - California
with aromas of pineapple, pear and baked apple. Creamy and Medium-bodied, this wine is nicely balanced with lingering flavors of fresh stone fruit and peach jam lingering on the palate. Soft acidity is balanced by a gentle oak presence, leading to a mouth-coating finish.
Chianti Red - Gabbiano - Italy
This wine is clear, bright and ruby-red in color. The bouquet is reminiscent of ripe plums spiced with pepper and wood nuances. The first sip reveals invigorating flavors of sour cherry, blackberry, and spice followed by a dry vivid finish. This Chianti is bold enough to complement rich or spicy pasta dishes.
Frascati White - Italy
A delicate aroma with moderate fruit and blossom notes. This wine is on the dry side with a medium body; it is fresh, elegant and a great wine to drink with any meal.
Garnacha Red - Borsoa - Spain
This wine has a deep ruby color, a bramble nose with ripe boysenberry, dark currants, cherry and mulberry aromas and flavors, leading to a plush and supple mouth feel. Medium bodied with lusty spiciness and with a complex and long aftertaste.
Malbec - Colores Del Sol - Argentina
The perfect summer red wine. This Malbec has a purplish red color and aromas of red plum, sweet and spicy aromas are reminiscent of black pepper. Ripe red fruit on the palate, with smooth, harmonious tannins and a pleasant finish.
Montepulciano - I Lauri Bajo - Italy
This wine is aged for 6 months in 3400 liter French oak Barrels. Aromas of smoke, oak and spice. Tastes of ripe red fruit with a lively oaky, spicy finish, with mild tannins. Pairs well with cured meats, poultry, vegetables and cheeses. One of our most popular wines.
Moscato - Cayon Road - California
a beautifully structured wine with a light body, sweet aroma and flavors of orange blossoms and peach.
Nero D'Avola Red - Lamura - Italy
100% Nero d’Avola. Intense red color, with aromas of ripe fruit and spices surging out of the glass. The palate is smooth with a good persistence. Perfect with tomato-based dishes or grilled proteins. This wine is certified Organic.
Orvieto White - Lecciaia - Italy
Light and crisp with a delicate bouquet of grapefruit and zesty lemon. Elegant and soft with a slight almond taste on the finish. A white wine blend of Grecheto, Malvasia and Trebbiano all from Umbria, Italy.
Pinot Grigio White - La Fiera - Italy
Straw color and a fruity bouquet. The palate is dry, soft, and well balanced. It is a fresh and crisp wine, both floral and fruity; it expresses ripe peach and apple flavors with a subtle mineral finish.
Pinot Noir - Santa Marina - California
Hints of earthiness and fruit on the nose. This light style wine has a delicate structure with nuances of cherries on the finish. Pairs best with pastas, our flatbread and our roast meat dishes.
Red Blend - SUL Sao Miguel - Portugal
An amazing light red wine still packed with flavor. This wine is ruby in color, with violet hints. Intense aromas of red and black forest fruits plus floral and toasted notes. With smooth tannins and a nice acidity, this is a juicy, fruity, very easy- drinking wine.
Riesling - St. Michael - Germany
A good balance of sweet and crisp. Notes of pear and grapefruit on the palate, as well as a touch of honey. Acidic and refreshing. Pairs well with poultry, pork, shellfish, and spicy dishes.
Rose - Ava Grace - California
Fruity, Floral & Delicate. This Rosé is bright with a nose of wild roses. The palate showcases a fresh, crisp, dry style, boasting with flavors of apricot, honeysuckle, and balanced acidity. A silky, medium-bodied mouthfeel is rounded out with a delicately dry finish.
Sangiovese - Villa Fassini - Italy
85% Sangiovese & 15% Cabernet Sauvignon Grapes. Bright ruby red wine with a scent of fruity perfume, dry and harmonious in taste. Pairs well with pasta and meat.
Sauvignon Blanc - Thresher - Chile
Hard to believe that a Sauvignon Blanc with this much personality can be so budget-friendly. Tropical and citrus fruit notes lead the way on the aromatics and palate. There is classic underlying notes of fresh herbs as well. This is a white wine you want to have on hand all the time, and at this price, it's a total no-brainer! Pairs great with Chicken, Pork, all of our Cheeses, Seafood and any Salad.
Sparkling Brut - Les Allies - France
This wine is 100% Chardonnay. Graphite and spice accents lace this tightly meshed, mouthwatering Sparkling, with vibrant acidity swathed in a fine and silky mousse, carrying flavors of ripe melon, lemon sorbet, toasted brioche and mineral notes. A delicious Sparkling wine at this incredible price!
Syrah Red - Taus - Spain
Intense maroon color that turns purplish at the rim. Rich aroma dominated by an explosion of ripe red and black fruit with elegant smoky, balsamic and vanilla nuances. In the mouth it is toothsome and silky, with a lasting fruity, toasted aroma and hints of spices.
Tempranillo - Reinares - Spain
Balanced and gives off a positive early impression. The wine is sweeter in style from a fruity ripeness that gives it more richness than other wines of this style. Finishes with some baking characteristics with black fruit intertwined.
Vinho Verde - Mapreco - Portugal
This classic and refreshing Vinho Verde features a bright and fruity character with apple, citrus and pear notes and just the right amount of effervescence. A medium length finish this wine has quickly become a staff favorite for its drinkability. Great as an aperitif or with appetizers, seafood, vegetarian dishes or as a patio pounder. More specific pairings include green salads, our goat cheese crespelle, herbs, or any tomatoes or vegetables.
White Zinfandel - Cooper Ridge - California
The Copper Ridge White Zinfandel showcases a beautiful color and aromas of raspberry, watermelon, with hints of fresh cherry and strawberry. On the palette, this wine has a medium body with a persistent sweetness. Perfect for any sweet wine lover.
Reserve Wine Bottles
Barolo Albe, G.D. Vajra, Piedmont - Italy
If you were to consider the entire portfolio of wines made in the Barolo appellation, this wine always stands in its own little corner. Albe is a brand on its own, and it represents one of the most versatile, accessible and well-priced Baroli to emerge from the appellation. The G.D. Vajra Barolo Albe sets off on the right foot, offering forthcoming intensity with forest fruit, wild cherry, crushed stone and blue flowers. Winemaking is straightforward in stainless steel, and the wine finishes in Slavonian oak casks. 94points from Robert Parker
Bordeaux, Chateau Bel Air Gloria - France
This medium bodied wine is rich, dense and structured. Its black-plum and blackberry fruits are laced with spice and black tea and are sustained by fine tannins and acidity. Ripe, clean and pure bouquet with attractive dark cherries and blackberry scents, neatly integrated with the oak. 92 points from Wine Enthusiast
Champagne, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label - FR 375ml HALF BOTTLE
Perfect balance with aromatic intensity and freshness. A wonderful, apple, bready champagne for any occasion. Mouthwatering fruit and a tremendous finish. Ideal as an aperitif, and perfect as the Champagne to enjoy with a meal.
Champagne, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label - FR 750ml Bottle
Perfect balance with aromatic intensity and freshness. A wonderful, apple, bready champagne for any occasion. Mouthwatering fruit and a tremendous finish. Ideal as an aperitif, and perfect as the Champagne to enjoy with a meal.
Chardonnay, MacRostie, Sonoma - California
This has fresh aromas of pithy lemons and grapefruit with a gently flinty edge, too. The palate rolls out plenty of fresh melon and lemons with toasty oak threaded throughout.
Chianti Classico, Fattoria di Petroio, Tuscany - Italy
Deep and intense ruby red color. Complex aromas on the nose of mature fruit combines with more vegetal nuances, all woven through with spice, tertiary veins (hay and grass, cinnamon and cloves, leather and cocoa). On the palate the wine is generous, expansive and full, particularly persistent and extremely well balanced given the great complexity on the nose. The finish is lengthy and strikingly long. The great depth of structure and its extreme complexity permit a wide combination of pairings with rich dishes, roasted & braised meats, grilled proteins; this wine is also a fine compliment as well as aged cheeses and salamis.
Claret, St. Francis, Sonoma - California
Displays aromas and flavors of currants, red and black berries and spice in a full-bodied wine with a velvety mouthfeel. Claret is the traditional British term for Bordeaux, and this wine is made up of the classic red varieties of the region: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. This blend changes with each vintage. Each variety is fermented separately and lots are kept separate for oak maturation, until blending takes place six months before bottling.
Colpetrone, Sagrantino di Montefalco, Umbria - Italy
Color is intense ruby red. The nose offers ample red fruit with spices and a subtle hint of vanilla, dried fruits and chocolate. On the palate, the wine is fresh and well-structured with concentrated tannins, featuring a long, velvety finish.
Cotes du Rhone, Arnoux ‘Seigneur de Lauris’ - France
Black-plum and berry flavors are the focal point of this easy-drinking, fruity red. It's velvety and plush in texture, with ripe, yielding tannins and just a touch of fresh currant acidity lend lift to the finish.
Merlot, Pellegrini Vineyards - New York
Structured and elegant, this Merlot is bursting with ripe aromas and flavors. Aromas of vanilla, toasted pine nuts and chocolate segue into plum jam, star anise and cinnamon leaving a long dynamic finish. Tastes with amazing complexity, dark fruits and peppery tannins are all balanced by a great acidity making this a great pair with steak or pasta dishes. This wine keeps giving as the flavors and aromas linger for ages; a sign of a quality.
Ornello Frassinello, Poggio alla Guardia, Toscana - Italy
Deep ruby red. The nose is intense with aromas of dark plums, chocolate, spices and grilled herbs. Clean mineral notes frame the finish and confer an attractive element of freshness. Medium to full body and a delicious finish. Some salty undertones add to the complexity. Perfect to pair with roasted pork or beef and aged cheeses.
Prosecco - Extra Dry DOCG, Carpene Malvolti, Veneto, Italy
Delicate and fruity this is an extra dry and aromatic sparkling wine, with an aftertaste of apple. Straw yellow in color with greenish nuances. Tastes fruity, soft and dry with a typical acidity. The bubbles are very fine and persisting, conveying a lively and elegant feeling.
Red Blend, Lapis Luna, North Coast - California
Purple flowers, ripe red fruits, dark and brooding, crushed blackberries, faint cloves, and sage, layers upon layers. Juicy, with a balanced structure and a round lushness, it finishes long. Blend: 45% Cabernet Sauvignon, 35% Merlot, 10% Sangiovese, 10% Barbera
Riesling - Dry, Dr. Hans Von Müller - Germany
Dry on the palate with hints of apple this delicate yet complex wine lingers with the drinker. Pairs nicely with a wide variety of protein including seafood, pork, cured meats, poultry and spicy dishes.
Riesling - Sweet, Casa Larga, Finger Lakes - New York
Light bodied with a medium sweetness with bright citrus characteristics that finishes with a clean minerality. Pairs well with pork, salads and spice.
Rioja Reserva, Finca La Emperatriz, Rioja Alta - Spain
Brilliant bright ruby. Ripe cherry, raspberry preserves and flora perfume nose and palate. Boasts excellent depth and energy, with a spine of juicy acidity adding focus and lift. This powerful yet lithe wine finishes with strong punch; supple tannins sneak in late to contribute shape and grip.
Sauvignon Blanc, Orin Swift Blank Stare - California
A glowing pale straw with a striking touch of chartreuse sits in the glass. Aromatically, the wine pops with lime zest, gooseberries, ripe passionfruit, fresh cut grass and lemon bars. On the entry, the acidity acts like a belt, constraining the voluptuousness; similar taste profiles to the nose plus crispy green apples and the faintest hint of fresh sage abound. The finish is reminiscent of ripe kiwi and limoncello, teetering on a beam of lingering acidity.
Sparkling Blanc de Blancs, Brotherhood Winery - New York
Brotherhood Blanc de Blancs Brut, is a dry, crisp, and perfectly balanced sparkling wine made from 100% Chardonnay grapes. Aromas start as peach but finish with hints of apricot. The taste is strongly citrus, reminiscent of grapefruit, with a pleasant finish and beautiful bubbles.
Sparkling Rose Cava Cuvee, Cavas Hill, Catalunya - Spain
Beautiful pink color with medium intensity with hints of red berries, cranberry, cherry, raspberry jam and flora. Dry with very good balance, medium acidity, body, complexity and length.
Syrah/Grenache, Le Charmel, South Rhone, France
On the palate, it is remarkably smooth and long with a rich finish. This is a freshly concentrated wine, with plush black-cherry and mulberry flavors. It's a juicy, easy-drinking sip framed by soft, easy tannins and just a hint of dried herb. 70% Syrah · 30% Grenache
Tempranillo, Sangre de Toro - Spain
Brilliant ruby red color. Seductive raspberry aromas against a backdrop of woodland undergrowth and clove. Amazingly velvety with incredibly fine-grained, soft tannins.
Zinfandel "Old Vines", St. Francis, Sonoma - California
A classic old vines Zinfandel that pays tribute to its heritage, this wine offers aromas of cigar box, pepper and spice. Flavors of ripe black cherry and vanilla bean are followed by a long, luscious finish.
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tappo is an Italian restaurant downtown with delicious food, bottles of wine & rooftop patio with views of famous Buffalo buildings.
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203