Tapps 507 25th Street Southwest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Good Friends! Great Food!
Location
507 25th Street Southwest, Jamestown, ND 58401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hondo's Hideaway - 3225 E Lakeside Dr
No Reviews
3225 E Lakeside Dr Jamestown, ND 58401
View restaurant