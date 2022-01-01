Taproot Cafe 5190 Medford Dr Suite 124
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Love People. Feed People. Connect People.
Location
5190 Medford DrSuite 124, Birmingham, AL 35244
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jake's Soulfood Cafe - 3075 John Hawkins Parkway
No Reviews
3075 John Hawkins Parkway Birmingham, AL 35244
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham