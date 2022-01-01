Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taproot Cafe 5190 Medford Dr Suite 124

No reviews yet

5190 Medford DrSuite 124

Birmingham, AL 35244

Popular Items

Chicken Pesto
The Club
Turkey & Swiss

Sandwiches/Wraps

Veggie

Veggie

$11.00

Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Pesto, Mayo, Roasted Red Peppers, Goast cheese, Balsamic Glaze

Farmer's Grill

Farmer's Grill

$12.00

Spinach, Muchrooms, Grilled Onions & Sweet Peppers, Squash, Zuchini, Tomatoes, Muenster Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

Turkey & Cranberry

Turkey & Cranberry

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese & Cranberry Spread, Grilled Sweet Peppers

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Roasted Chicken Breast, House-made Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese

The Club

The Club

$12.00

Roasted Chicken or Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo, Dijon Mustard

Cali Steak

Cali Steak

$14.00Out of stock

Tri-Tip Steak, Lettuce, Red Onions, Mayo, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

Turkey & Swiss

Turkey & Swiss

$11.00

Smoked Turkey, Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Mayo, Swiss Cheese

PBLT

PBLT

$11.00

Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Muenster Cheese, Mozzarella, Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pimento Cheese

Beef Dip

Beef Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Tri-Tip Steak, Grilled Onions, Horseradish Sauce

Salads

Taproot Salad

Taproot Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Beets, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Almonds, Shaved Parmesan

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$10.00

Kale, Green Apples, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Almonds

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Onions, Eggs

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Soup

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$5.00Out of stock

Tomatoes, Basil, Heavy Whipping Cream, Seasonings

Soup of the Day
$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Toast

Avocado

Avocado

$6.50

Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Pepper Flakes

Caprese

Caprese

$7.00

Avocado, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Salmon & Cream Cheese

Salmon & Cream Cheese

$9.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Pickled Onions, Capers, Everything Bagel Seasoning

Mushroom Pesto

Mushroom Pesto

$6.50

Mushrooms, Pesto, Goat Cheese

Smoothies

Pineapple Carrot Ginger
$6.50

Pineapple Carrot Ginger

$6.50
Berry Blend

Berry Blend

$7.50
Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$6.50Out of stock
Pineapple Sage
$6.50

Pineapple Sage

$6.50
Opti-Greens

Opti-Greens

$8.00
Build Your Own Smoothie
$6.50

Build Your Own Smoothie

$6.50

Sides

Benito's Hummus

Benito's Hummus

$3.00

Simply Made. Simply the best.

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Broccoli, cranberries, vegan mayo, red onions, peppers, walnuts

Sweet Potato Salad

Sweet Potato Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato, Vegan Mayo

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.50

Crispy and Crunchy

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Sandwich
$6.00

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$6.00
Kid's Turkey Sandwich
$6.50

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$6.50
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kid's PB&J

Kid's PB&J

$6.00

Beverages

Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$3.00
Better Kombucha

Better Kombucha

$4.00Out of stock
Eleven86 Artesian Water
$1.50

Eleven86 Artesian Water

$1.50

S. Pellegrino
$2.00

$2.00

Sweets Treats

Secret Bake Shop Assorted Cookies
$2.00

Secret Bake Shop Assorted Cookies

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Love People. Feed People. Connect People.

Location

5190 Medford DrSuite 124, Birmingham, AL 35244

Directions

Taproot Cafe image
Taproot Cafe image
Taproot Cafe image

