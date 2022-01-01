Taps and Tackle imageView gallery

Taps and Tackle

704 Evans Street

Morehead City, NC 28557

Order Again

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Tomato Aioli served with a side of fries

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Black beans, tomato, charred red onions, salsa, cilantro & lime aioli, served with a side of fries

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and cheddar cheese served with fries

Kick McQueen

$17.00

Bacon Jalapeño pimento cheese, smoked ketchup, pickles, and onions served with fries

Pot Roast Burger

$16.00

Braised Short Rib, carrots, beer battered onion ring served with fries

Sweet Caroline Burger

$16.00

Chilli, Slaw, diced onion, cheddar cheese, ketchup ,and mustard served with fries

Tuna Burger

$17.00

Seared, Pickled ginger slaw; raspberry vinaigrette, wasabi aioli served with fries

Desserts

Oreo Balls

$7.00

White Chocolate, Whipped Cream

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Key lime mousse, graham crackers, whipped cream, honey, lime zest

Fish & Chips

Mahi, Crisp French Fries, House Cocktail & Tarter

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Mahi, Crisp French Fries, House Cocktail & Tarter

Sauces for sale

House made smoked tomato ketchup

ketchup

$10.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese served with French fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla served with French fries

Uncrustable

$4.00

Salads

Garden

$8.00

Spring Mix, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, house ranch

Tuna Salad

$17.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette dressed greens, pickled ginger, red onion, tomato, wasabi aioli

Out West

$16.00

Green chili beef or shredded chicken , over mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, chipotle ranch

Sides

Asada Fries

$16.00

Fried covered in short rib, Chipotle Lime , Cheddar cheese, Cilantro lime aioli

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$15.00

Fries smothered with Shredded chicken and melted cheese Mild buffalo, and house made ranch

French Fries

$6.00

Golden Fried, sea salt & pepper dusted, smoked tomato ketchup

Fried Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Bacon jalapeño pimento cheese, dueling sauces : lemon & smoked tomato

Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer Battered served with Horseradish Cream

Smoked Fish Dip

$15.00

Smoked seasonal fish in blended cheeses, House Chips

Special

Set potato & Cumin Aoili, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle pineapple salsa

Calamari

$14.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.00

Cheddar creole slaw, smoked tomato cocktail, lemon aioli, crisp french fries

Tuna Napoleon

$17.00

Pineapple, avocado, red onion, pickled ginger slaw, ponzu marinade

Tuna Poke Nachos

$17.00

Corn tortilla chips tossed in house seasoning, pineapple salsa, tomato, jalapeño, ponzu tuna, raspberry vinaigrette & wasabi dressing

Tacos

Chipotle Lime Pork Belly

$17.00

3 individual tacos with Cilantro lime slaw, pork belly in chipotle lime sauce and cheddar cheese served with fries

Fried Mahi Tacos

$17.00

3 individual tacos with fried mahi, cheddar creole slaw, smoked tomato cocktail, lemon aioli, served with fries

Green Chili Beef

$16.00

3 individual tacos with chili braised short rib, cheddar cheese, cilantro lime slaw served with fries

Ponzu Pork Belly Taco

$17.00

3 individual tacos with pork belly , pickled ginger slaw, drizzled with wasabi aioli served with fries

Shredded Chicken

$16.00

3 individual tacos with smoked pepper braised chicken, shaved napa cabbage, lemon & herb served with fries

Tuna Taco

$17.00

3 individual tacos with sesame seared tuna, pickled ginger slaw , wasabi aioli served with fries

Wings

BBQ Wings

$15.00

6 BBQ chicken wings served with ranch dressing

Braggin Rights

$15.00

6 Chicken wings in our EXTREMELY HOT Braggin' Rights sauce.

CHIPOTLE LIME WINGS

$15.00

6 chipotle lime wings served with cilantro lime dressing

Garlic Parmesan

$15.00

6 wings in Garlic Parmesan sauce served with Lemon Aioli Dressing

Hot

$15.00

6 chicken wings in our homemade hot sauce

Mild

$15.00

6 chicken wings in our homemade mild sauce

Ladies Small

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00

Gray Short Sleeve

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeve

$25.00

Black Tank

$15.00

Blue Tank

$15.00

Ladies Medium

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00

Gray Short Sleeve

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeve

$25.00

Black Tank

$15.00

Blue Tank

$15.00

Ladies Large

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00

Gray Short Sleeve

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeve

$25.00

Black Tank

$15.00

Blue Tank

$15.00

Ladies XL

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Gray Short Sleeve

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeve

$25.00

Black Tank

$15.00

Blue Tank

$15.00

Mens Small

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00

Blue Short Sleeve

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00

Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00

Mens Medium

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00

Blue Short Sleeve

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00

Mens Large

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Blue Short Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Mens XL

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Blue Short Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00

Mens 2XL

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00

Blue Short Sleeve

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00

Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00

Mens 3XL

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00

Blue Short Sleeve

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00

Blue Long Sleeve

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Cold drinks and tackle on the Morehead City waterfront !

Location

704 Evans Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

Directions

Gallery
Taps and Tackle image

