TAPS Bar and Cafe 157 Old Greenville Highway

No reviews yet

157 Old Greenville Highway

Clemson, SC 29631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


Appetizers

Snack Mix

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$10.00

Served with pita and assorted veggies

Tater Tots

$9.00

Served with beer cheese

Cheese & Charcuterie

$18.00

Assorted cured meats and cheese

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.00

Served with mustard and beer cheese

Handhelds

Caprese

$12.00

Mozzarella, pesto, sun-dried tomato spread, balsamic glaze

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, provolone, Swiss, add bacon and fig jam $3.00

Turkey Avocado Melt

$13.00

Turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, dijonese

Chipotle Chicken

$14.00

Pulled chicken, Gouda cheese, pickled red onion, mayo

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing

Flatbreads

Just Cheese Please

$14.00

Mozzarella, marinara, +$1 per topping: pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, feta, pesto

Margarita Flatbread

$15.00

Mozzarella, marinara, basil

The Hidden Tiger

$18.00

Sausage, roasted red pepper, red onion, feta cheese

Greenville Hwy

$16.00

Wild mushroom, spinach, oven roasted tomato, garlic

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Pulled BBQ chicken, cheddar cheese, red onion

The Abernathy

$18.00

Pesto, chicken, prosciutto, red onion

Sweet Treats

Orange Poppy Pound Cake

$6.00

Served with whipped cream and berries

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Served with whipped cream

Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$8.00

Served with whipped cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Served with whipped cream and berries

Breakfast

Oatmeal

$6.00

Greek Yogurt & Granola

$7.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Egg, Spinach & Goat Cheese

$10.00

Buttermilk Waffle

$14.00

Assorted Pastries

$4.50

Beverages

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00+

Juice (orange, apple, cran)

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mimosa

$9.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Game Day Menu

Brat

$6.00

Burger

$8.00

Nacho's

$8.00

Grilled Reuben

$14.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

157 Old Greenville Highway, Clemson, SC 29631

Directions

