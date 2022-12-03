Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taps Barrel House

201 Reviews

$$

1926 Pacific Ave

Stockton, CA 95204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

1/2 Order Build Your Own

$9.59

Full Build Your Own

$10.59

Caesar

$8.99+

Southwestern Chicken

$12.99+

Whirlows Steak

$14.99+

Oriental Chicken

$11.99+

Greek Chicken

$12.99+

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.99+

Raspberry Chicken Blue Cheese

$12.99+

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$13.99+

Grilled Salmon

$16.99+

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Asparagus Salad

$10.99+

Hamburger

Hambuger

$10.49

Cheese Burger

$11.49

BBQ, Bacon + Cheese

$11.99

Bacon + Cheese

$11.99

1/2 + Combos

2 Sides Combo

$11.99

1/2 Ryan’s Pulled Pork

$11.99

1/2 Club

$11.99

1/2 California Steak

$11.99

1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

1/2 Turkey Pesto

$11.99

1/2 Hot Turkey + Gravy

$11.99

1/2 Smokehouse BBQ

$11.99

1/2 Turkey Havarti

$11.99

1/2 Whirlows Classic

$11.99

1/2 French Dip

$11.99

1/2 Pepper Blue

$11.99

Dinner Plates

1 MEAT + 2 SIDES

$16.99

2 MEAT + 2 SIDES

$23.99

Zoodles

$10.99

Sandwiches

Ryan’s Pulled Pork

$11.99

Club

$12.99

California Steak

$12.99

Grilled Portabello

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Turkey Pesto

$11.99

Hot Turkey + Gravy

$11.59

Smokehouse BBQ

$11.59

Turkey Havarti

$12.99

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Whirlows Classic

$11.59

French Dip

$12.99

Pepper Blue

$12.99

Asparagus

$12.99

Sides & Appetizers

French Fries

$4.25

Garlic Fries

$4.99

Buffalo Fries

$5.39

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Onion Rings

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.29

Chicken Strips + Fries

$12.69

6 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$22.99

24 Wings

$33.99

Calamari

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

BBQ Ribs

$8.99

Cup Soup

$5.99

Bowl Soup

$7.99

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Sm Casserole Of The Day

$5.99

Lg Casserole Of The Day

$9.99

Sm Tamale Pie

$5.99

Lg Tamale Pie

$9.99

Coleslaw

$4.79

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Nyo Mac + Cheese

$4.95

Seasonal Veggies

$4.95

Asparagus Side

$4.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Littles + Fries

$9.99

Nyo Mac + Cheese

$4.95

Kids Plate

$9.99

Dessert

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Peach Cobbler

$6.95

CChip Cookie Monster

$6.95

Chocolate Sundae

$6.95

Caramel Sundae

$6.95

Black & White Brownie

$6.95

Chocolate Chip

$2.49

Peanut Butter

$2.49

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.49

Oatmeal Apricot

$2.49

Snicker Doodle

$2.49

Build Your Own

1/2 Order Build Your Own

$9.59

Full Build Your Own

$10.59

Specials

fish & Chip

$14.99

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

A la Cart

$7.29+

Taps Slider FF Combo

$15.00

Taps 6 Wing / FF Combo

$15.00

NA BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Aquafina

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.69

S.Pellegrino

$2.99

Martinelli

$2.69

Bundaberg Guava

$2.99

Bundaberg Peach

$2.99

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$2.99

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.99

Sprecher Cream Soda

$2.99

Bottled NA

$2.59

Beer

Test Bottle of beer

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1926 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204

Directions

Gallery
Taps Barrel House image
Taps Barrel House image
Taps Barrel House image

Similar restaurants in your area

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue
orange star4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
orange star4.4 • 1,069
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
The Black Rabbit - 2353 Pacific Ave Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
2353 Pacific Ave Suite B Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Stockton
orange starNo Reviews
4932 Pacific Avenue Stockton, CA 95207
View restaurantnext
FED - Stockton
orange star5.0 • 18
116 N. Hunter Street Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
Papa Urb's Grill - Stockton
orange star4.6 • 307
331 E Weber Ave Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stockton

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue
orange star4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
orange star4.4 • 1,069
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
orange star4.6 • 816
4780 West Lane Stockton, CA 95210
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000621 - Park West Place
orange star4.7 • 621
10952 Trinity Pkwy Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000956 - Palm Crossing
orange star4.7 • 621
2829 West March Lane Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Papa Urb's Grill - Stockton
orange star4.6 • 307
331 E Weber Ave Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stockton
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston