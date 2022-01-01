Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Brewpubs & Breweries

TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's 13 - TBK - Sycamore Creek

review star

No reviews yet

11882 De Palma Rd

Corona, CA 92883

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Rolls

H&C TAPS Signature

H&C TAPS Signature

$19.00Out of stock

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, blackened albacore, kabayaki, honey balsamic dressing, shaved-white onion, crispy garlic, micro cilantro

H&C Spicy Tuna

H&C Spicy Tuna

$14.00Out of stock

Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds, avocado

H&C California

H&C California

$10.00Out of stock

Krab mix, cucumber, sesame seeds, avocado

H&C Serrano Hamachi Roll

$17.00Out of stock

Sliced Hamachi Salad

$18.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS ToGo

ToGo Old Fashioned

$25.00

ToGo Margarita

$25.00

ToGo It's Lit!

$25.00

ToGo Endless Summer

$25.00

Crowlers

CRWLR Hefeweizen

$10.00

CRWLR Irish Red

$12.00

CRWLR American Cream Ale

$10.00

CRWLR Juicy Liu

$14.00

CRWLR Flex IPA

$14.00

CRWLR Checkerboard

$14.00

CRWLR Chai Me a River

$12.00

CRWLR Cheve

$12.00

Party Packages

Pizza Pack

$100.00

Rinks Party Pack Promo

$80.00

Luncheon Entrees

PD Fish n Chips

PD Chophouse

PD Cali Burrito

PD Steak Sandwich

Taco Bar

Taco Bar

$25.00

Additional Taco

$2.00

PDR - Electric Taco

PDR - Fish Taco

PDR - Chicken Taco

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11882 De Palma Rd, Corona, CA 92883

Directions

Gallery
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's image
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tom's Farm Old Fashioned Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
23900 Temescal Canyon Rd Corona, CA 92883
View restaurantnext
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 02 - TFH - Corona
orange starNo Reviews
2745 Lakeshore Drive Corona, CA 92883
View restaurantnext
Wicks Brewing
orange star4.3 • 1,174
11620 Sterling Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... - 641 N. Main St
orange starNo Reviews
641 N. Main St Corona, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Mission Viejo
orange star4.4 • 954
27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext
PROVECHO GRILL
orange star4.7 • 527
26862 Cherry Hills Blvd. Menifee, CA 92586
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Corona

WaBa Grill - WG0054 - Eastvale (Limonite)
orange star4.5 • 2,848
12762 Limonite Ave. Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0173 - Corona (McKinley)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
577 N. McKinley Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0035 - Corona (Magnolia)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
1222 Magnolia Ave Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - South Corona
orange star4.6 • 1,344
1240 East Ontario Avenue Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
Tea Time Express - Corona
orange star4.7 • 1,231
430 N McKinley Ste 103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA024 - Eastvale
orange star4.0 • 1,223
13394 Limonite Ave Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corona
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston