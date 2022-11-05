Brewpubs & Breweries
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's 08 - TBK - Yorba Linda
139 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
23741 La Palma Ave, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bruery Tasting Room - Placentia - 717 Dunn Way
4.5 • 1,082
717 Dunn Way Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 01 - TFH - Brea
4.2 • 5,377
101 E Imperial Hwy Brea, CA 92821
View restaurant
2210 E Orangewood Ave - Anaheim, CA 92806 - (714) 912-4015
No Reviews
2210 West Orangewood Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Yorba Linda
More near Yorba Linda