Brewpubs & Breweries

TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's 08 - TBK - Yorba Linda

139 Reviews

$$

23741 La Palma Ave

Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Order Again

Rolls

H&C TAPS Signature

H&C TAPS Signature

$19.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, blackened albacore, kabayaki, honey balsamic dressing, shaved-white onion, crispy garlic, micro cilantro

H&C Spicy Tuna

H&C Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds, avocado

H&C California

H&C California

$10.00

Krab mix, cucumber, sesame seeds, avocado

H&C Serrano Hamachi Roll

$17.00

Sliced Hamachi Salad

$18.00

COCKTAILS ToGo

ToGo Old Fashioned

$25.00

ToGo Margarita

$25.00

ToGo It's Lit!

$25.00

ToGo Endless Summer

$25.00

Crowlers

CRWLR Hefeweizen

$10.00

CRWLR Irish Red

$12.00

CRWLR American Cream Ale

$10.00

CRWLR Juicy Liu

$14.00

CRWLR Flex IPA

$14.00

CRWLR Checkerboard

$14.00

CRWLR Chai Me a River

$12.00

CRWLR Cheve

$12.00

Party Packages

Pizza Pack

$100.00

Rinks Party Pack Promo

$80.00

Luncheon Entrees

PD Fish n Chips

PD Chophouse

PD Cali Burrito

PD Steak Sandwich

Taco Bar

Taco Bar

$25.00

Additional Taco

$2.00

PDR - Electric Taco

PDR - Fish Taco

PDR - Chicken Taco

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

23741 La Palma Ave, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Directions

