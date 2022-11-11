Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Brewpubs & Breweries
Breakfast & Brunch

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery 02 - TFH - Corona

review star

No reviews yet

2745 Lakeshore Drive

Corona, CA 92883

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer Togo

"Empetus" BTL

$20.00

COCKTAILS ToGo

ToGo Old Fashioned

$25.00

ToGo Margarita

$25.00

ToGo It's Lit!

$25.00

ToGo Endless Summer

$25.00

ToGo Sunday Bloody Sunday

$20.00

Beer Togo

"Empetus" BTL

$20.00

COCKTAILS ToGo

ToGo Old Fashioned

$25.00

ToGo Margarita

$25.00

ToGo It's Lit!

$25.00

ToGo Endless Summer

$25.00

ToGo Sunday Bloody Sunday

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona, CA 92883

Directions

Gallery
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery image
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery image
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tom's Farm Old Fashioned Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
23900 Temescal Canyon Rd Corona, CA 92883
View restaurantnext
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's - 13 - TBK - Sycamore Creek
orange starNo Reviews
11882 De Palma Rd Corona, CA 92883
View restaurantnext
Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... - 641 N. Main St
orange starNo Reviews
641 N. Main St Corona, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Wicks Brewing
orange star4.3 • 1,174
11620 Sterling Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Culichi's & Beer
orange starNo Reviews
5850 Etiwanda Ave Mira Loma, CA 91752
View restaurantnext
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's - 08 - TBK - Yorba Linda
orange star3.9 • 139
23741 La Palma Ave Yorba Linda, CA 92887
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Corona

WaBa Grill - WG0054 - Eastvale (Limonite)
orange star4.5 • 2,848
12762 Limonite Ave. Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0173 - Corona (McKinley)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
577 N. McKinley Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0035 - Corona (Magnolia)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
1222 Magnolia Ave Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - South Corona
orange star4.6 • 1,344
1240 East Ontario Avenue Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
Tea Time Express - Corona
orange star4.7 • 1,231
430 N McKinley Ste 103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA024 - Eastvale
orange star4.0 • 1,223
13394 Limonite Ave Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corona
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston