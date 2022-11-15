Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
American

Taps N Tenders

review star

No reviews yet

3320 S Route 59

Naperville, IL 60564

Popular Items

12 Boneless and Fries
Cheese Curds
8- Boneless Wings

Promotional and Lent Items

Chefs Plate-Thanksgiving Leftovers

Chefs Plate-Thanksgiving Leftovers

$14.99

Honey smoked ham covered in a honey glaze, topped with a butternut squash fritter, topped with a cranberry jam and served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side. Have the leftovers before the meal!

Family Pack- 4 JUMBO Tenders 12 Boneless

Family Pack- 4 JUMBO Tenders 12 Boneless

$30.99

Enough for the entire family! 12 boneless wings , 4 Jumbo tenders, 2 lg fresh cut fries, cheese curds, 10 celery sticks, 10 carrot sticks

12 Boneless and Fries

12 Boneless and Fries

$13.49
4 JUMBO Tenders and Fries

4 JUMBO Tenders and Fries

$13.49
Corner Pizza

Corner Pizza

$12.99

2 Corner Pizzas Special

$22.00

Appetizers

Start you meal off right with our fun selection of sharable finger foods. You can also find the perfect side item for your main dish, whether that is our fresh hand cut fries or a traditional waffle fry.
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.99

White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded fried until golden brown and served with our chipotle pepper dipping sauce. The best cheese curds you have ever had!

Mac N Cheese Bites

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.99

Smoked Gouda cheese , with bacon and elbow macaroni served in a breaded bite sized morsel with our BBQ sauce

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$9.99

Grilled Tenders in crisp bibb lettuce with asian slaw, house made korean bbq sauce dusted with sesame seeds.

Street Corn Bites

Street Corn Bites

$8.99

Served with Chili Lime Crema

Pretzels N Beer Cheese

Pretzels N Beer Cheese

$9.79

3 Pretzels served with a beer cheese made with Metal Monkey beer, and a house made raspberry mustard

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.49

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, banana peppers, white chicken chili and topped with a Chili lime crema drizzle. Served with a side of salsa

SW Chili Con Queso

SW Chili Con Queso

$10.49

Tortilla chips served with a combination of white cheese, chili, and pico de gallo

Chips N Salsa

Chips N Salsa

$4.79
White Cheddar Dip & Chips

White Cheddar Dip & Chips

$7.49

Tortilla chips served with our creamy white cheese sauce

Fully Loaded Fries

Fully Loaded Fries

$12.99

Your choice of our natural cut fries or a waffle fry covered in white cheddar cheese sauce with diced tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Topped with our signature hand breaded chicken. You only live once; indulge today!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.49

White queso with diced grilled chicken, tossed in your favorite buffalo sauce. Served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery

Odds and Sides

Fresh Hand Cut Fries or Waffle fries Either choice you win!
Small Waffle Fries

Small Waffle Fries

$2.79

The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!

Large Waffle Fries

Large Waffle Fries

$4.99

The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!

Small Natural Cut Fries

Small Natural Cut Fries

$2.49
Large Natural Cut Fries

Large Natural Cut Fries

$4.79
Small Tater Tots

Small Tater Tots

$2.89
Large Tater Tots

Large Tater Tots

$5.79
Small Sweet Potato Fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99
Large Sweet Potato Fries

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99
Fully Loaded Fries

Fully Loaded Fries

$12.99

Your choice of our natural cut fries or a waffle fry covered in white cheddar cheese sauce with diced tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Topped with our signature hand breaded chicken. You only live once; indulge today!

Southwest Chili Cup

Southwest Chili Cup

$4.19

Southwest style white chicken chili with corn, beans, and poblano peppers for a slightly spicy finish.

Basic Mac N Chz

Basic Mac N Chz

$5.99

Large macaroni noodles smothered in white cheddar cheese sauce.

Asian Slaw

Asian Slaw

$2.99

Shredded cabbage, carrots, and green onions flavored with sesame seeds, and a tangy vinegar based slaw dressing.

Jalapeno Cilantro Slaw

Jalapeno Cilantro Slaw

$2.99

Creamy cole slaw with cilantro, jalapenos and red onions making this a unique delicious treat!

Cup of Tomato Soup

Cup of Tomato Soup

$3.39

House made thick and hearty tomato soup with a hint of garlic. It is great served with our award winning grilled cheeses but also tasty by itself.

Tenders

Our Tenders are fresh never frozen. These are some BIG tenders!! The tenders are made fresh to order. The breading for the tenders is our own special recipe mixed in house.
3-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders

3-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders

$10.99

Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We marinate them overnight in buttermilk and then coat them in our special breading blend. Choose one seasoning or sauce to dip them in.

6-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders

6-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders

$20.99

Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We marinate them overnight in buttermilk and then coat them in our special breading blend. Choose one seasoning to put on them or up to 2 sauces to dip them in.

9-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders

9-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders

$29.99

Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We coat them in our special breading blend. Choose two seasonings to put on them or up to 3 sauces to dip them in.

12-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders

12-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders

$38.99

Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We marinate them overnight in buttermilk and then coat them in our special breading blend. Choose 4 seasonings to put on them or up to 4 sauces to dip them in.

3-JUMBO Grilled Tenders

3-JUMBO Grilled Tenders

$10.99

Our fresh medium size tenders are grilled to order. Choose 1 seasoning to put on them or up to 2 sauces to dip them in.

6-JUMBO Grilled Tenders

6-JUMBO Grilled Tenders

$20.99

Our fresh medium size tenders are grilled to order. Choose 1 seasoning to put on them or up to 2 sauces to dip them in.

9-JUMBO Grilled Tenders

9-JUMBO Grilled Tenders

$29.99

Our fresh medium size tenders are grilled to order. Choose 2 seasonings to put on them or up to 4 sauces to dip them in.

12-JUMBO Grilled Tenders

12-JUMBO Grilled Tenders

$38.99

Our fresh medium size tenders are grilled to order. Choose 4 seasoning to put on them or up to 8 sauces to dip them in.

Wings

8- Boneless Wings

8- Boneless Wings

$11.99

Our fresh never frozen hand breading boneless chicken wings cut fresh in house. Choose one of our 16 sauces or one of our 4 seasonings to make them explode with flavor.

12- Boneless Wings

12- Boneless Wings

$17.99

Our fresh never frozen hand breading boneless chicken wings cut fresh in house. Choose up to 2 sauces or 2 seasonings or one of each.

18-Boneless Wings

18-Boneless Wings

$24.99

Our fresh never frozen hand breading boneless chicken wings cut fresh in house. Choose up to 3 sauces or 3 seasonings or some of each.

24- Boneless Wings

24- Boneless Wings

$35.99

Our fresh never frozen hand breading boneless chicken wings cut fresh in house. Choose up to 6 sauces or 6 seasonings or some of each.

6 Smoked Wings

6 Smoked Wings

$10.49

Jumbo traditional wings smoked for hours until the meat is just about falling off of the bone. They are tasty all by themselves or choose one of sauces to add even more flavor!

12-Smoked Wings

12-Smoked Wings

$18.99Out of stock

Jumbo traditional wings smoked for hours until the meat is just about falling off of the bone. They are tasty all by themselves or choose one of sauces to add even more flavor!

18 Smoked Wings

18 Smoked Wings

$27.49Out of stock

Jumbo wings smoked for hours until the meat just about falls off the bone.

24 Smoked Wings

24 Smoked Wings

$34.79Out of stock
6 Traditional Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$9.99
12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$17.99
18 Traditional Wings

18 Traditional Wings

$26.49
24 Traditional Wings

24 Traditional Wings

$34.49

Taps N Tacos

Chicken Birria Tacos

Chicken Birria Tacos

$14.49

Slow roasted chicken smothered in cheese, inside 2 flour tortillas and garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of house made Birra broth for dipping. Served with a choice of chips and salsa or fries

Tacos- Gringos

Tacos- Gringos

$10.99

Two chicken or beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, cilantro and sour cream. Served with choice of chips and salsa or fries

Tacos- SW Buffalo

Tacos- SW Buffalo

$10.99

Hand breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese, crispy jalapeno straws and ranch.

Tacos- Sante Fe

Tacos- Sante Fe

$10.99

Grilled chicken tacos topped with chili lime adobo seasoning, lettuce, pico de gallo, chili lime crema, and fresh cilantro. Served with chips and salsa or fries

Tacos- Brisket

Tacos- Brisket

$14.49

Smoked Brisket, Salsa Roja, Pepper jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro. Served with choice of side

Tender Break Burgers

Our signature burger blend is made special for us. It is fresh never frozen, hormone free, and antibiotic free. The burgers are served on a fresh never frozen brioche bun.
Bavarian Goliath

Bavarian Goliath

$15.99

Two burger patties with bacon, beer cheese and caramelized onions served on a pretzel bun. Served with choice of fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Lots of smoked bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with choice of fries

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$11.99

Topped with smoked gouda, caramelized onions, tangy BBQ and jalapeno brined bacon. Served with choice of fries

Mushroom N Swiss

Mushroom N Swiss

$11.49

Our fresh burger smothered with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with choice of fries

Single Burger

Single Burger

$10.99

Our signature 1/4 lb burger patty on a potato bun. Choose as many veggies as you would like. Add any cheese for $1. Add any one of our sauces or seasonings for even more flavor! Served with choice of fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled Pork smothered in our house made Angry Orchard BBQ sauce, cabbage, and pickles served on an amoroso roll. Served with choice of fry

Chef's Plate- Smoke Shack Burger

Chef's Plate- Smoke Shack Burger

$16.99Out of stock

4 oz Burger Patty smothered in white cheddar mac n cheese, smoked brisket, white cheddar cheese sauce, grilled onions, fried jalapenos, and pickles. Topped with smokey BBQ and served on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with your choice of fries

Grilled Cheese

Our gourmet grilled cheeses are served on Texas toast style bread with your choice of up to 3 of our cheese choices. Choose one of our signature grilled cheeses or create your own. Each grilled cheese is served with a dipping sauce to give you the perfect bite every time!
TNT Grilled Cheese

TNT Grilled Cheese

$12.49

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tenders, sriracha butter, white cheddar, smoked gouda, and muenster cheeses grilled into bread. Served with choice of fries

BNT Grilled Cheese

BNT Grilled Cheese

$11.99

White cheddar and muenster cheeses with diced bacon and diced tomatoes on our Texas toast style bread. Served with warm tomato soup for dipping your gourmet grilled cheese! Served with choice of fries

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Breaded or grilled tenders, buffalo sauce, muenster, provolone, and white cheddar cheese. Served with choice of fries

BBQ N Chicken Grilled Cheese

BBQ N Chicken Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Crispy bacon with your choice of hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, bbq sauce, muenster, provolone, and smoked gouda cheese and sauteed onions grilled into bread. Served with choice of fries

Gourmet Grilled Cheese w/Any Veggies

Gourmet Grilled Cheese w/Any Veggies

$11.49

Our gourmet grilled cheese is made with Texas Toast style bread and filled with your choice of any 3 of our cheeses. You can add any veggies for no additional charge. Our breaded tenders or any of our meats can be added for additional charges. Served with warm tomato soup for dipping your gourmet grilled cheese. Served with choice of fries

Brisket and Mac Grilled Cheese

Brisket and Mac Grilled Cheese

$15.49

Smoked BBQ brisket smothered in zombie bbq sauce, mac and cheese, and jalapeno bacon, placed between two slices of toast, muenster, provolone, and white cheddar cheese!

Chicken Sandwiches

The Nashville

The Nashville

$14.79

A Breaded Chicken Breast smothered in our house made Nashville Hot sauce, jalapeno cole slaw, and pickles served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries

TNT Chicken Sandwich

TNT Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Breaded chicken with ranch and buffalo garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and provolone cheese. Served with choice of fries

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Our Signature chicken sandwich. Served grilled or breaded with our honey hot sauce and pickles. Served with choice of fries

Bacon Ranch Melt Chicken Sandwich

Bacon Ranch Melt Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Choice of grilled or breaded chicken with crisp bacon and house made ranch. Served with choice of fries

TNT Chicken Philly

TNT Chicken Philly

$14.29

Shredded grilled chicken, fire roasted veggies, pepper jack cheese, and house made philly seasoning served on an Amoroso roll topped with melted white cheddar cheese served with choice of fries

The Cubano

The Cubano

$14.29

Mojo marinated grilled chicken with pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina Gold BBQ sauces on an Amoroso roll toasted in garlic butter. Served with your choice of fry

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Create your own chicken sandwich. Crispy or grilled. Served with your choice of fries

Mac And Cheese

Basic Mac N Chz

Basic Mac N Chz

$5.99

Large macaroni noodles smothered in white cheddar cheese sauce.

Large Basic Mac n Chz

$9.49

Something Green

Our blend of fresh greens and sweet spring mix topped with your choice of veggies. We pair sweet things with sour tangy things to make a delicious combination of flavors that excites your taste buds!
TNT Tender Salad Large

TNT Tender Salad Large

$12.49
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.49

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, smoked chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, pasta, cheese and your choice of dressing

Korean BBQ Salad

Korean BBQ Salad

$12.99

Choice of grilled or breaded tenders smothered in Korean BBQ sauce over our sweet spring mix with cabbage slaw, bell peppers, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots, green onions and sesame seeds. Served with our Asian sesame ginger dressing

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$4.99
BYO Salad Large

BYO Salad Large

$10.99
Tomato and Cucumber Salad

Tomato and Cucumber Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh marinated tomato chunks, sliced cucumbers, feta cheese, served atop our house blend of romaine and spring mix served with a house made lemon vinaigrette

Detroit Style Pizza

Corner Pizza

Corner Pizza

$12.99

2 Corner Pizzas Special

$22.00

Kids Menu

We have several of our favorites for your little humans to chose from! In house meals are served on a Taps N Tenders frisbee they can take home with them.
Kids Grilled Tenders

Kids Grilled Tenders

$6.19

3 Grilled Tenders with your choice of Sauce or seasoning for your young one. Served with a choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Waffle Fries or Applesauce. All of our Kids' meals are served on a Frisbee that the kids can take with them.

Kids Breaded Tenders

Kids Breaded Tenders

$6.19

3 Fresh Hand Breaded Tenders with your choice of Sauce or seasoning for your young one. Served with a choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Waffle Fries. Applesauce or carrots and celery. All of our Kids' meals are served on a Frisbee that the kids can take with them.

Kids Boneless Wings

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.19

5 Fresh Hand Breaded Boneless Wings with your choice of Sauce or seasoning for your young one. Served with a choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Waffle Fries, Applesauce or carrots and celery. All of our Kids' meals are served on a Frisbee that the kids can take with them.

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.19

White cheddar Mac N Cheese served with your choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Waffle fries or Applesauce. All of our Kids' Meals are served o n a frisbee that the kids can take home with them.

Kids Corn Dogs-5

Kids Corn Dogs-5

$6.19

5 corn dogs with your choice of fries, waffle fries, applesauce or carrots and celery.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.19

Texas Toast with your choice of cheeses served with your choice of natural cut fries, waffle fries, applesauce, or carrots and celery. Served with a side of our house made tomato soup for dipping!

Dessert

Fresh Doughnuts

Fresh Doughnuts

$2.79
Funnel Cake Fries with Cinnamon Sugar

Funnel Cake Fries with Cinnamon Sugar

$4.49

Scoop Choc Ice Cream

$2.29

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.29

Scoop Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

$2.29

Dressings

Dressing 2oz

$0.99
Dressing 3oz

Dressing 3oz

$1.49

Add Ons and Sauces

2oz Side of Sauce

2oz Side of Sauce

$0.99

3oz Side of Sauce

$1.49

Carrots (5)

$0.79

Celery (5)

$0.79

Celery and Carrots

$0.79

Beer cheese 3oz

$1.99

Sm. White Cheddar Cheese Dip 3oz.

$1.99

Made in house daily. Sharp white cheddar cheese is a delicious dip for what ever you may want to try it on. We can add roasted jalapeno for a spicy version too!

3 oz Salsa

$1.50

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.79

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.99

BOGO Chicken Sandwich Meals

The Nashville

The Nashville

$14.49

A Breaded Chicken Breast smothered in our house made Nashville Hot sauce, jalapeno cole slaw, and pickles served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Our Signature chicken sandwich. Served grilled or breaded with our honey hot sauce and pickles. Served with choice of fries

TNT Chicken Sandwich

TNT Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken with ranch and buffalo garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and provolone cheese. Served with choice of fries

Bacon Ranch Melt Chicken Sandwich

Bacon Ranch Melt Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Choice of grilled or breaded chicken with crisp bacon and house mad