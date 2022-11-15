Taps N Tenders

Gourmet Grilled Cheese w/Any Veggies

$11.49

Our gourmet grilled cheese is made with Texas Toast style bread and filled with your choice of any 3 of our cheeses. You can add any veggies for no additional charge. Our breaded tenders or any of our meats can be added for additional charges. Served with warm tomato soup for dipping your gourmet grilled cheese. Served with choice of fries