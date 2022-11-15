- Home
- /
- Naperville
- /
- Chicken
- /
- Taps N Tenders
Taps N Tenders
No reviews yet
3320 S Route 59
Naperville, IL 60564
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Promotional and Lent Items
Chefs Plate-Thanksgiving Leftovers
Honey smoked ham covered in a honey glaze, topped with a butternut squash fritter, topped with a cranberry jam and served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side. Have the leftovers before the meal!
Family Pack- 4 JUMBO Tenders 12 Boneless
Enough for the entire family! 12 boneless wings , 4 Jumbo tenders, 2 lg fresh cut fries, cheese curds, 10 celery sticks, 10 carrot sticks
12 Boneless and Fries
4 JUMBO Tenders and Fries
Corner Pizza
2 Corner Pizzas Special
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded fried until golden brown and served with our chipotle pepper dipping sauce. The best cheese curds you have ever had!
Mac N Cheese Bites
Smoked Gouda cheese , with bacon and elbow macaroni served in a breaded bite sized morsel with our BBQ sauce
Lettuce Wraps
Grilled Tenders in crisp bibb lettuce with asian slaw, house made korean bbq sauce dusted with sesame seeds.
Street Corn Bites
Served with Chili Lime Crema
Pretzels N Beer Cheese
3 Pretzels served with a beer cheese made with Metal Monkey beer, and a house made raspberry mustard
Loaded Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, banana peppers, white chicken chili and topped with a Chili lime crema drizzle. Served with a side of salsa
SW Chili Con Queso
Tortilla chips served with a combination of white cheese, chili, and pico de gallo
Chips N Salsa
White Cheddar Dip & Chips
Tortilla chips served with our creamy white cheese sauce
Fully Loaded Fries
Your choice of our natural cut fries or a waffle fry covered in white cheddar cheese sauce with diced tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Topped with our signature hand breaded chicken. You only live once; indulge today!
Buffalo Chicken Dip
White queso with diced grilled chicken, tossed in your favorite buffalo sauce. Served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery
Odds and Sides
Small Waffle Fries
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
Large Waffle Fries
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
Small Natural Cut Fries
Large Natural Cut Fries
Small Tater Tots
Large Tater Tots
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Fully Loaded Fries
Your choice of our natural cut fries or a waffle fry covered in white cheddar cheese sauce with diced tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Topped with our signature hand breaded chicken. You only live once; indulge today!
Southwest Chili Cup
Southwest style white chicken chili with corn, beans, and poblano peppers for a slightly spicy finish.
Basic Mac N Chz
Large macaroni noodles smothered in white cheddar cheese sauce.
Asian Slaw
Shredded cabbage, carrots, and green onions flavored with sesame seeds, and a tangy vinegar based slaw dressing.
Jalapeno Cilantro Slaw
Creamy cole slaw with cilantro, jalapenos and red onions making this a unique delicious treat!
Cup of Tomato Soup
House made thick and hearty tomato soup with a hint of garlic. It is great served with our award winning grilled cheeses but also tasty by itself.
Tenders
3-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders
Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We marinate them overnight in buttermilk and then coat them in our special breading blend. Choose one seasoning or sauce to dip them in.
6-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders
Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We marinate them overnight in buttermilk and then coat them in our special breading blend. Choose one seasoning to put on them or up to 2 sauces to dip them in.
9-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders
Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We coat them in our special breading blend. Choose two seasonings to put on them or up to 3 sauces to dip them in.
12-JUMBO Hand Breaded Tenders
Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We marinate them overnight in buttermilk and then coat them in our special breading blend. Choose 4 seasonings to put on them or up to 4 sauces to dip them in.
3-JUMBO Grilled Tenders
Our fresh medium size tenders are grilled to order. Choose 1 seasoning to put on them or up to 2 sauces to dip them in.
6-JUMBO Grilled Tenders
Our fresh medium size tenders are grilled to order. Choose 1 seasoning to put on them or up to 2 sauces to dip them in.
9-JUMBO Grilled Tenders
Our fresh medium size tenders are grilled to order. Choose 2 seasonings to put on them or up to 4 sauces to dip them in.
12-JUMBO Grilled Tenders
Our fresh medium size tenders are grilled to order. Choose 4 seasoning to put on them or up to 8 sauces to dip them in.
Wings
8- Boneless Wings
Our fresh never frozen hand breading boneless chicken wings cut fresh in house. Choose one of our 16 sauces or one of our 4 seasonings to make them explode with flavor.
12- Boneless Wings
Our fresh never frozen hand breading boneless chicken wings cut fresh in house. Choose up to 2 sauces or 2 seasonings or one of each.
18-Boneless Wings
Our fresh never frozen hand breading boneless chicken wings cut fresh in house. Choose up to 3 sauces or 3 seasonings or some of each.
24- Boneless Wings
Our fresh never frozen hand breading boneless chicken wings cut fresh in house. Choose up to 6 sauces or 6 seasonings or some of each.
6 Smoked Wings
Jumbo traditional wings smoked for hours until the meat is just about falling off of the bone. They are tasty all by themselves or choose one of sauces to add even more flavor!
12-Smoked Wings
Jumbo traditional wings smoked for hours until the meat is just about falling off of the bone. They are tasty all by themselves or choose one of sauces to add even more flavor!
18 Smoked Wings
Jumbo wings smoked for hours until the meat just about falls off the bone.
24 Smoked Wings
6 Traditional Wings
12 Traditional Wings
18 Traditional Wings
24 Traditional Wings
Taps N Tacos
Chicken Birria Tacos
Slow roasted chicken smothered in cheese, inside 2 flour tortillas and garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of house made Birra broth for dipping. Served with a choice of chips and salsa or fries
Tacos- Gringos
Two chicken or beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, cilantro and sour cream. Served with choice of chips and salsa or fries
Tacos- SW Buffalo
Hand breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese, crispy jalapeno straws and ranch.
Tacos- Sante Fe
Grilled chicken tacos topped with chili lime adobo seasoning, lettuce, pico de gallo, chili lime crema, and fresh cilantro. Served with chips and salsa or fries
Tacos- Brisket
Smoked Brisket, Salsa Roja, Pepper jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro. Served with choice of side
Tender Break Burgers
Bavarian Goliath
Two burger patties with bacon, beer cheese and caramelized onions served on a pretzel bun. Served with choice of fries
Bacon Cheese Burger
Lots of smoked bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with choice of fries
Rodeo Burger
Topped with smoked gouda, caramelized onions, tangy BBQ and jalapeno brined bacon. Served with choice of fries
Mushroom N Swiss
Our fresh burger smothered with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with choice of fries
Single Burger
Our signature 1/4 lb burger patty on a potato bun. Choose as many veggies as you would like. Add any cheese for $1. Add any one of our sauces or seasonings for even more flavor! Served with choice of fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork smothered in our house made Angry Orchard BBQ sauce, cabbage, and pickles served on an amoroso roll. Served with choice of fry
Chef's Plate- Smoke Shack Burger
4 oz Burger Patty smothered in white cheddar mac n cheese, smoked brisket, white cheddar cheese sauce, grilled onions, fried jalapenos, and pickles. Topped with smokey BBQ and served on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with your choice of fries
Grilled Cheese
TNT Grilled Cheese
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tenders, sriracha butter, white cheddar, smoked gouda, and muenster cheeses grilled into bread. Served with choice of fries
BNT Grilled Cheese
White cheddar and muenster cheeses with diced bacon and diced tomatoes on our Texas toast style bread. Served with warm tomato soup for dipping your gourmet grilled cheese! Served with choice of fries
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Breaded or grilled tenders, buffalo sauce, muenster, provolone, and white cheddar cheese. Served with choice of fries
BBQ N Chicken Grilled Cheese
Crispy bacon with your choice of hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, bbq sauce, muenster, provolone, and smoked gouda cheese and sauteed onions grilled into bread. Served with choice of fries
Gourmet Grilled Cheese w/Any Veggies
Our gourmet grilled cheese is made with Texas Toast style bread and filled with your choice of any 3 of our cheeses. You can add any veggies for no additional charge. Our breaded tenders or any of our meats can be added for additional charges. Served with warm tomato soup for dipping your gourmet grilled cheese. Served with choice of fries
Brisket and Mac Grilled Cheese
Smoked BBQ brisket smothered in zombie bbq sauce, mac and cheese, and jalapeno bacon, placed between two slices of toast, muenster, provolone, and white cheddar cheese!
Chicken Sandwiches
The Nashville
A Breaded Chicken Breast smothered in our house made Nashville Hot sauce, jalapeno cole slaw, and pickles served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries
TNT Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken with ranch and buffalo garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and provolone cheese. Served with choice of fries
Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich
Our Signature chicken sandwich. Served grilled or breaded with our honey hot sauce and pickles. Served with choice of fries
Bacon Ranch Melt Chicken Sandwich
Choice of grilled or breaded chicken with crisp bacon and house made ranch. Served with choice of fries
TNT Chicken Philly
Shredded grilled chicken, fire roasted veggies, pepper jack cheese, and house made philly seasoning served on an Amoroso roll topped with melted white cheddar cheese served with choice of fries
The Cubano
Mojo marinated grilled chicken with pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina Gold BBQ sauces on an Amoroso roll toasted in garlic butter. Served with your choice of fry
BYO Chicken Sandwich
Create your own chicken sandwich. Crispy or grilled. Served with your choice of fries
Mac And Cheese
Something Green
TNT Tender Salad Large
Chopped Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, smoked chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, pasta, cheese and your choice of dressing
Korean BBQ Salad
Choice of grilled or breaded tenders smothered in Korean BBQ sauce over our sweet spring mix with cabbage slaw, bell peppers, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots, green onions and sesame seeds. Served with our Asian sesame ginger dressing
House Side Salad
BYO Salad Large
Tomato and Cucumber Salad
Fresh marinated tomato chunks, sliced cucumbers, feta cheese, served atop our house blend of romaine and spring mix served with a house made lemon vinaigrette
Detroit Style Pizza
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Tenders
3 Grilled Tenders with your choice of Sauce or seasoning for your young one. Served with a choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Waffle Fries or Applesauce. All of our Kids' meals are served on a Frisbee that the kids can take with them.
Kids Breaded Tenders
3 Fresh Hand Breaded Tenders with your choice of Sauce or seasoning for your young one. Served with a choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Waffle Fries. Applesauce or carrots and celery. All of our Kids' meals are served on a Frisbee that the kids can take with them.
Kids Boneless Wings
5 Fresh Hand Breaded Boneless Wings with your choice of Sauce or seasoning for your young one. Served with a choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Waffle Fries, Applesauce or carrots and celery. All of our Kids' meals are served on a Frisbee that the kids can take with them.
Kids Mac n Cheese
White cheddar Mac N Cheese served with your choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Waffle fries or Applesauce. All of our Kids' Meals are served o n a frisbee that the kids can take home with them.
Kids Corn Dogs-5
5 corn dogs with your choice of fries, waffle fries, applesauce or carrots and celery.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast with your choice of cheeses served with your choice of natural cut fries, waffle fries, applesauce, or carrots and celery. Served with a side of our house made tomato soup for dipping!
Dessert
Dressings
Add Ons and Sauces
2oz Side of Sauce
3oz Side of Sauce
Carrots (5)
Celery (5)
Celery and Carrots
Beer cheese 3oz
Sm. White Cheddar Cheese Dip 3oz.
Made in house daily. Sharp white cheddar cheese is a delicious dip for what ever you may want to try it on. We can add roasted jalapeno for a spicy version too!
3 oz Salsa
2 oz Sour Cream
Extra Tortilla Chips
BOGO Chicken Sandwich Meals
The Nashville
A Breaded Chicken Breast smothered in our house made Nashville Hot sauce, jalapeno cole slaw, and pickles served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries
Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich
Our Signature chicken sandwich. Served grilled or breaded with our honey hot sauce and pickles. Served with choice of fries
TNT Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken with ranch and buffalo garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and provolone cheese. Served with choice of fries
Bacon Ranch Melt Chicken Sandwich
Choice of grilled or breaded chicken with crisp bacon and house mad