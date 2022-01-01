Taps on Main imageView gallery

Taps on Main

690 Reviews

$$

1715 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Tonawanda Wings
Classic Bgr
Chicken Tenders

SNACKS & SHAREABLES

Tonawanda Wings

$15.00

Battered Cauliflower

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips And Queso

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hummus

$8.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Soft Pretzels

$9.00

Street Tacos

$12.00

Sweet Potato Lg

$6.00

Sweet Potato Sm

$4.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Large Queso

$6.00

Large Salsa

$5.00

Corn Dogs Late Night

$7.00

FRIES & TOTS

Classic Fries

$3.00+

Classic Tots

$3.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$7.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots

$7.00+

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00+

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.00+

Cubano Fries

$7.00+

Cubano Tots

$7.00+

Loaded Fries

$6.00+

Loaded Tots

$6.00+

Philly Fries

$8.00+

Philly Tots

$8.00+

Poutine Fries

$7.00+

Poutine Tots

$7.00+

Reuben Fries

$8.00+

Reuben Tots

$8.00+

MAC & CHEESE

BBQ Pork Mac

$12.00

Chili Mac

$12.00

Classic Mac

$8.00

Nashville Hot Mac

$10.00

SOUPS & SALADS

3 Bean Chili

$3.00+

Creamy Potato Soup

$3.00+

Soup/Salad Combo

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Classic Salad

$5.00+

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Santa Fe Salad

$10.00

Tonawanda Salad

$12.00

Cup Gumbo

$5.00

Bowl Gumbo

$8.00

SLIDERS

Carolina Pork 2 Sliders

$8.00

Carolina Pork 4 Sliders

$13.00

Classic 2 Sliders

$8.00

Classic 4 Sliders

$13.00

Monterrey Chicken 2 Sliders

$9.00

Monterrey Chicken 4 Sliders

$14.00

Nashville 2 Sliders

$9.00

Nashville 4 Sliders

$14.00

Barry's Sliders

$13.00

BURGERS

Classic Bgr

$10.00+

Breakfast Bgr

$12.00

Chili Cheese Bgr

$12.00

Black Bean Bgr

$11.00

Burger

$8.00+

SANDWICHES

BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Carolina Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Classic BLT

$13.00

Club

$13.00

Cubano

$12.00

Hot Turkey

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Nashville Hot

$11.00

Philly

$11.00+

Reuben Sand

$12.00

Tonawanda Wrap

$11.00

Barry's Turkey

$13.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS

Kid Mac

$4.00

Kid Tender

$5.00

Kid Slider

$4.80+

Kid Corn Dogs

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

N/A Bevs

N/A Bev

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

TO GO

TO GO

Side Items

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Tonawanda Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Item

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1715 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Taps on Main image

