Taps Bar & Grill
2220 County Rd 210 W,Ste 314
St. Johns, FL 32259
Starters
BANGIN SHRIMP
Sweet Thai chili aioli, cucumber, cilantro
BASKET ONION RINGS
Beer-battered, Taps sauce
BEEFY QUESO
BLACKENED AHI
Seared yellowfin tuna served with mixed greens and Ponzu Soy Vinaigrette for dipping.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Shredded buffalo chicken folded into a warm, creamy sauce topped with melted bleu cheese
CHIPS & DIP
Fresh fried corn chips with house-made dips — salsa fresca, guacamole, and pepper jack queso
FRIED AVOCADOS
Panko-breaded, served with chipotle aioli
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Marinated button mushrooms battered and fried until crispy, served with creamy horseradish
FRIED PICKLES
Hand breaded pickle chips, ranch dressing
FRIES BASKET
JALAPENO POPPERS
Fresh jalapenos filled with chicken, cheese, bacon, and grilled onions. Served with BBQ Ranch
NACHOS
Pepper jack queso, black beans, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream Add chili, chicken or pulled pork $2
PRETZEL BITES
Garlic, sea salt, queso, honey mustard
QUESADILLA
Cheddar jack, grilled onions & peppers, sour cream, salsa fresca Add chicken $3 / add shrimp or steak $4
SCOTCH EGG
House-made sausage wrapped around a boiled egg, breaded and fried, served with chipotle aioli
SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE
Smoked gouda cavatappi, crispy bacon
SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE STICKS
Panko-breaded and lightly fried served with marinara-style sauce.
SPINACH DIP
Fresh spinach blended into a hot, creamy dip. Served with corn chips.
Wings
Soups
CUP of CHILI
Cheddar jack, diced onion, sour cream
BOWL of CHILI
Cheddar jack, diced onion, sour cream
CUP FRENCH ONION
Only available by cup
CUP SOUP of DAY
Made from scratch, ask for today’s selection
BOWL SOUP of DAY
Made from scratch, ask for today’s selection
CUP of GUINNESS BEEF STEW
BOWL GUINNESS BEEF STEW
Salads
BUFFALO SALAD
Grilled, fried or blackened chicken, bleu cheese, tomato, avocado, herb croutons, bleu cheese vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan Add chicken for $3, shrimp for $5 or Mahi for $5
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumber, cheddar jack, herb croutons, red onion, hard boiled egg Add chicken for $3 or shrimp for $5
SOUTHERN COBB SALAD
Grilled, fried or blackened chicken, boiled egg, pecans, tomato, bleu cheese, smoked bacon, red onion, avocado
SPINACH & BACON SALAD
Spinach, smoked bacon, spiced pecans, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon vinaigrette Add chicken for $3 or shrimp for $5
STEAK SALAD
Grilled sirloin, bleu cheese, diced tomato & apple, bleu cheese vinaigrette
Tacos
2 BLACKENED MAHI TACOS
Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, Thai chili aioli
2 SEARED AHI TUNA TACOS
Rare yellowfin, cilantro lime slaw, chives, cilantro, jalapeno, ponzu soy vinaigrette
2 BANGIN SHRIMP TACOS
Panko crusted shrimp, Thai chili aioli, cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo
2 SPICY CHICKEN TACOS
Spiced pulled chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar jack
2 CLASSIC TACOS
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream on the side. Substitute Impossible Burger for $2
2 FRIED AVOCADO TACOS
Panko-breaded avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, chipotle aioli
3 BLACKENED MAHI TACOS
Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, Thai chili aioli
3 SEARED AHI TUNA TACOS
Rare yellowfin, cilantro lime slaw, chives, cilantro, jalapeno, ponzu soy vinaigrette
3 BANGIN SHRIMP TACOS
Panko crusted shrimp, Thai chili aioli, cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo
3 SPICY CHICKEN TACOS
Spiced pulled chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar jack
3 CLASSIC TACOS
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream on the side. Substitute Impossible Burger for $2
3 FRIED AVOCADO TACOS
Panko-breaded avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, chipotle aioli
Entrées
10OZ SIRLOIN
Grilled to perfection and topped with garlic butter. Served with a side salad and mashed potatoes.
ALFREDO
Fresh ribbon pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted mushrooms, Parmesan Substitute grilled mahi or shrimp for $2
BEEF STROGANOFF
Braised beef, cavatappi pasta, mushrooms, all served in a delicious, Yuengling lager cream sauce topped with chives.
FISH & CHIPS
Beer-battered Atlantic cod, hand-cut fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce
JAMBALAYA
Spicy Louisiana style stew with shrimp, Andouille sausage, pulled chicken, white rice, and chives
MAHI MAHI
Two fillets, grilled or blackened, choice of side
SALMON
Simply grilled or topped with our signature maple glaze. Served with a side salad and mashed potatoes
SHRIMP PLATTER
12 fried shrimp, hand-cut fries, creamy coleslaw, cocktail or tartar sauce
Chicken Dinner
Handhelds
BLT
BUFFALO WRAP
Crispy boneless wings, your choice of wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch
CALIFORNIA WRAP
Grilled chicken, lettuce, Swiss, smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, ranch
CHEESEBURGER WRAP
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo, white American cheese
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
Fried or grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, marinara-style sauce
CHICKEN PHILLY
CHICKEN SANDWICH
FISH SANDWICH
Grilled or blackened Mahi or fried Atlantic cod, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a brioche bun
GYRO WRAP
Traditional Greek style gyro served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
MEMPHIS STYLE BBQ PORK SANDWICH
Slow roasted pork shoulder, Memphis style BBQ sauce, creamy coleslaw, brioche bun
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Thinly sliced steak, roasted mushrooms, grilled onions & peppers, white American cheese, soft hoagie roll
SMOTHERED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried or grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, mushrooms, grilled onions, bacon, cheddar jack, brioche bun
SOUTHERN CUBAN
Smoked ham, slow braised BBQ pork, pickles, mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed roll
CAESAR WRAP
Burgers
TAPS CLASSIC BURGER
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, toasted brioche bun
BARNEY'S BURGER
CALIFORNIA BURGER
Guacamole, smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, Ranch, toasted brioche bun
COMEBACK BURGER
Grilled onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, cheddar, Taps sauce, toasted brioche bun
COWBOY BURGER
Beer-battered onion ring, cheddar, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, toasted brioche bun
LOW CARB BURGER
No bun, smoked bacon, cheddar, sunny side up egg, side salad
ALL AMERICAN SLIDERS
Three mini-burgers with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato
PATTY MELT
Two smashed burger patties, grilled onions, Taps sauce, and Swiss cheese, served on Texas toast
Sides
APPLES
BEANS ONLY
BLACK BEANS & RICE
SIDE CHIPS & SALSA
COLESLAW
KRAFT MAC & CHEESE
LOADED MASHED POTATOES
MANDARIN ORANGES
MASHED POTATOES
RICE ONLY
SAUTEED SPINACH
SAUTEED VEGGIES
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
SIDE FRIES
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
SIDE ONION RINGS
SMOKED GOUDA MAC & CHEESE
STEAMED BROCCOLI
Kids
Desserts
Add-ons
$Avocado
$Bacon
Add Blknd Chicken
Add Grilled Chicken
Egg Boiled
Egg Fried
Egg Over Easy
Egg Over Hard
Egg Over Medium
Egg Sunny
$Add Cheese
Extra Chips
$Guac 2oz
$Jalapenos 2oz
$Mushrooms
$Sauteed Onions
Add Blknd Shrimp
Add Fried Shrimp
Add Grilled Shrimp
Side Celery
Specials
Sauces
2oz Bacon Vin
2oz Balsamic Vin
2oz Bangin
2oz BBQ
2oz BBQ Ranch
2oz BC Crumble
2oz Bleu Cheese
2oz Bleu Cheese Vin
2oz Cajun Dry
2oz Cajun Ranch
2oz Cayenne Kosher
2oz Ceasar
2oz Chipotle Aioli
2oz Cocktail
2oz Extreme
2oz Extreme BBQ
2oz Garlic Butter
2oz Garlic Parm
2oz Garlic Parm Ranch
2oz Guac
2oz Hon Dij
2oz Honey BBQ
2oz Horsey
2oz Hot
2oz House Vin
2oz Japs Fresh
2oz Japs Pickled
2oz Lemon Garlic
2oz Lemon Pepper
2oz Mango Habanero
2oz Marinara
2oz Medium
2oz Mesquite
2oz Mild
2oz Ponzu
2oz Queso
2oz Ranch
2oz Salsa
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Spicy BBQ
2oz Spicy Cajun
2oz Spicy Garlic
2oz Sweet Thai Chili
2oz Taps
2oz Tartar
2oz Teriyaki
2oz Tzatziki
4oz Alfredo
4oz Bacon Vin
4oz BBQ
4oz BC Vin
4oz Ceasar
4oz Guac
4oz Hot
4oz Marinara
4oz Medium
4oz Mild
4oz Queso
4oz Ranch
Cocktails
$5 Marg
Amaretto Sour
Andies Mint
Angry Balls
Appletini
B-52
Baby Guiness
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini
Blueberry Lemon Drop Shot
Breakfast Martini
Breakfast Shot
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Cadillac Margarita
Cherry Gatorade
Chocolate Martini
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Dark N Stormy
Dirty Girl Scout
French 76
Gimlet
Gin Sour
Grape Gatorade
Green Tea Shot
Gummy Bear
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jagerbomb
Japs Margarita
John Collins
Johnny Vegas
Kamikaze Shot
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Madris
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Mule
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Oatmeal Cookie Shot
Old Fashion
Orange Gatorade
Painkiller
Paloma
PB&J
PIna Colada
Pineapple Upside Down
Pink Starburst Shot
Planters Punch
Purple Hooter
Red Headed Slut
Red Sangria
Rock Lobster
Rum Runner
Rum Sour
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screaming Orgasm Shot
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Slippery Nipple
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Taps Boilermaker
Taps Fruit Punch
Taps Hot Mexican Mule
Taps Last Word
Tee Time
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf LIT
Top Shelf Margarita
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Sour
Washington Apple Shot
Water Moccasin Shot
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
White Tea
WooWoo
Zombie
Cocktail Menu
Rotational Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Btl Angry Orchard
Btl Bud Light
Btl Bud Light Lime
Btl Budweiser
Btl Coors Light
Btl Corona
Btl Corona Light
Can Dogfish 60
Btl Dogfish 90
Btl Framboise Lambic
Btl Heineken
Btl Heineken 0.0
Btl Mich Ultra
Btl Miller Lite
Btl Omission
Can PBR
Btl Sam Adams
Btl Tucher
Btl Twisted Tea
Btl Warsteiner
Can White Claw Blk Cherry
Can White Claw Lime
Can BL Seltzer
N/A Bev
Arnold Palmer
Barq's Root Beer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Emp Red Bull
Emp Red Bull SF
EMP Watermelon Bull
EMP Yellow Bull
Fiji Water
Ginger Ale
Half & Half
Hot Tea
Kids Soda
Lemonade
Milk
Milkshake
Mr Pibb
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Powerade
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Roy Rogers
San Pellegrino
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Tonic Water
Unsweet Tea
Virgin Mary
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Strw Daiq
Water
Watermelon Red Bull
Yellow Red Bull
White Red Bull
White SF Red Bull
EMP White Red Bull
EMP White SF Red Bull
Buckets
Bucket Angry Orchard
Bucket Bud Light
Bucket Bud Light Lime
Bucket Budweiser
Bucket Coors Light
Bucket Corona
Bucket Corona Light
Bucket Dogfish 60
Bucket Dogfish 90
Bucket Heineken
Bucket Mich Ultra
Bucket Miller Lite
Bucket Omission
Bucket PBR
Bucket Sam Adams
Bucket Tucher
Bucket Twisted Tea
Bucket Warsteiner
Bucket White Claw Blk Cherry
Bucket White Claw Lime
Pitchers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Barney's vision for Taps is simple: Give our guests good food and good service and they'll come back. We want to take traditional bar food and make it better: Fresh ingredients (not frozen), sauces/salad dressings made from scratch, everything made to order. It may take a little longer and cost a little more, but we believe you will taste the difference. Locally owned by a proud US Navy veteran. We are very involved in supporting local charities and kids' sports. We want to be the place to go to hang out with friends and family until you feel like we are part of your family. Thank you for supporting us.
2220 County Rd 210 W,Ste 314, St. Johns, FL 32259