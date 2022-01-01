Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taps Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2220 County Rd 210 W,Ste 314

St. Johns, FL 32259

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

BANGIN SHRIMP

$10.95

Sweet Thai chili aioli, cucumber, cilantro

BASKET ONION RINGS

$10.95

Beer-battered, Taps sauce

BEEFY QUESO

$14.95

BLACKENED AHI

$10.95

Seared yellowfin tuna served with mixed greens and Ponzu Soy Vinaigrette for dipping.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$11.95

Shredded buffalo chicken folded into a warm, creamy sauce topped with melted bleu cheese

CHIPS & DIP

$5.95

Fresh fried corn chips with house-made dips — salsa fresca, guacamole, and pepper jack queso

FRIED AVOCADOS

$8.95

Panko-breaded, served with chipotle aioli

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.95

Marinated button mushrooms battered and fried until crispy, served with creamy horseradish

FRIED PICKLES

$6.95+

Hand breaded pickle chips, ranch dressing

FRIES BASKET

$6.95

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.95

Fresh jalapenos filled with chicken, cheese, bacon, and grilled onions. Served with BBQ Ranch

NACHOS

$11.95

Pepper jack queso, black beans, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream Add chili, chicken or pulled pork $2

PRETZEL BITES

$7.95

Garlic, sea salt, queso, honey mustard

QUESADILLA

$8.95

Cheddar jack, grilled onions & peppers, sour cream, salsa fresca Add chicken $3 / add shrimp or steak $4

SCOTCH EGG

$9.95

House-made sausage wrapped around a boiled egg, breaded and fried, served with chipotle aioli

SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE

$12.95

Smoked gouda cavatappi, crispy bacon

SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE STICKS

$7.95

Panko-breaded and lightly fried served with marinara-style sauce.

SPINACH DIP

$10.95

Fresh spinach blended into a hot, creamy dip. Served with corn chips.

Wings

Traditional Drums & Flats or Boneless Add a side of hand-cut fries & coleslaw for $3 All drums or flats add $1

5 WINGS

$6.95

10 WINGS

$12.95

15 WINGS

$17.95

20 WINGS

$21.95

Soups

CUP of CHILI

$4.45

Cheddar jack, diced onion, sour cream

BOWL of CHILI

$6.45

Cheddar jack, diced onion, sour cream

CUP FRENCH ONION

$4.45

Only available by cup

CUP SOUP of DAY

$4.45

Made from scratch, ask for today’s selection

BOWL SOUP of DAY

$6.45

Made from scratch, ask for today’s selection

CUP of GUINNESS BEEF STEW

$4.45Out of stock

BOWL GUINNESS BEEF STEW

$6.45Out of stock

Salads

BUFFALO SALAD

$9.95

Grilled, fried or blackened chicken, bleu cheese, tomato, avocado, herb croutons, bleu cheese vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$9.45

Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan Add chicken for $3, shrimp for $5 or Mahi for $5

HOUSE SALAD

$9.45

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumber, cheddar jack, herb croutons, red onion, hard boiled egg Add chicken for $3 or shrimp for $5

SOUTHERN COBB SALAD

$9.95

Grilled, fried or blackened chicken, boiled egg, pecans, tomato, bleu cheese, smoked bacon, red onion, avocado

SPINACH & BACON SALAD

$9.45

Spinach, smoked bacon, spiced pecans, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon vinaigrette Add chicken for $3 or shrimp for $5

STEAK SALAD

$8.95

Grilled sirloin, bleu cheese, diced tomato & apple, bleu cheese vinaigrette

Tacos

2 BLACKENED MAHI TACOS

$12.95

Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, Thai chili aioli

2 SEARED AHI TUNA TACOS

$12.95

Rare yellowfin, cilantro lime slaw, chives, cilantro, jalapeno, ponzu soy vinaigrette

2 BANGIN SHRIMP TACOS

$12.95

Panko crusted shrimp, Thai chili aioli, cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo

2 SPICY CHICKEN TACOS

$12.95

Spiced pulled chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar jack

2 CLASSIC TACOS

$12.95

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream on the side. Substitute Impossible Burger for $2

2 FRIED AVOCADO TACOS

$12.95

Panko-breaded avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, chipotle aioli

3 BLACKENED MAHI TACOS

$15.95

Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, Thai chili aioli

3 SEARED AHI TUNA TACOS

$15.95

Rare yellowfin, cilantro lime slaw, chives, cilantro, jalapeno, ponzu soy vinaigrette

3 BANGIN SHRIMP TACOS

$15.95

Panko crusted shrimp, Thai chili aioli, cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo

3 SPICY CHICKEN TACOS

$15.95

Spiced pulled chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar jack

3 CLASSIC TACOS

$15.95

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream on the side. Substitute Impossible Burger for $2

3 FRIED AVOCADO TACOS

$15.95

Panko-breaded avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, chipotle aioli

Entrées

10OZ SIRLOIN

$18.95

Grilled to perfection and topped with garlic butter. Served with a side salad and mashed potatoes.

ALFREDO

$10.95

Fresh ribbon pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted mushrooms, Parmesan Substitute grilled mahi or shrimp for $2

BEEF STROGANOFF

$15.95

Braised beef, cavatappi pasta, mushrooms, all served in a delicious, Yuengling lager cream sauce topped with chives.

FISH & CHIPS

$14.95

Beer-battered Atlantic cod, hand-cut fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce

JAMBALAYA

$15.95

Spicy Louisiana style stew with shrimp, Andouille sausage, pulled chicken, white rice, and chives

MAHI MAHI

$15.95

Two fillets, grilled or blackened, choice of side

SALMON

$16.95

Simply grilled or topped with our signature maple glaze. Served with a side salad and mashed potatoes

SHRIMP PLATTER

$14.95

12 fried shrimp, hand-cut fries, creamy coleslaw, cocktail or tartar sauce

Chicken Dinner

$11.95

Handhelds

BLT

$10.95

BUFFALO WRAP

$12.45

Crispy boneless wings, your choice of wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$12.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, Swiss, smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, ranch

CHEESEBURGER WRAP

$11.95

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo, white American cheese

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$12.95

Fried or grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, marinara-style sauce

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.95

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.95

FISH SANDWICH

$12.95

Grilled or blackened Mahi or fried Atlantic cod, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a brioche bun

GYRO WRAP

$11.95

Traditional Greek style gyro served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

MEMPHIS STYLE BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$10.95

Slow roasted pork shoulder, Memphis style BBQ sauce, creamy coleslaw, brioche bun

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.95

Thinly sliced steak, roasted mushrooms, grilled onions & peppers, white American cheese, soft hoagie roll

SMOTHERED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.95

Fried or grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, mushrooms, grilled onions, bacon, cheddar jack, brioche bun

SOUTHERN CUBAN

$12.95

Smoked ham, slow braised BBQ pork, pickles, mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed roll

CAESAR WRAP

$12.95

Burgers

TAPS CLASSIC BURGER

$11.95

American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, toasted brioche bun

BARNEY'S BURGER

$13.95

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$12.95

Guacamole, smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, Ranch, toasted brioche bun

COMEBACK BURGER

$12.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, cheddar, Taps sauce, toasted brioche bun

COWBOY BURGER

$12.95

Beer-battered onion ring, cheddar, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, toasted brioche bun

LOW CARB BURGER

$13.45

No bun, smoked bacon, cheddar, sunny side up egg, side salad

ALL AMERICAN SLIDERS

$11.95

Three mini-burgers with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato

PATTY MELT

$11.95

Two smashed burger patties, grilled onions, Taps sauce, and Swiss cheese, served on Texas toast

Sides

APPLES

$3.95

BEANS ONLY

$3.95

BLACK BEANS & RICE

$3.95

SIDE CHIPS & SALSA

$3.95

COLESLAW

$3.95

KRAFT MAC & CHEESE

$4.95

LOADED MASHED POTATOES

$4.95

MANDARIN ORANGES

$3.95

MASHED POTATOES

$3.95

RICE ONLY

$3.95

SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.95

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$4.95

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.95

SIDE FRIES

$3.95

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.95

SIDE ONION RINGS

$5.95

SMOKED GOUDA MAC & CHEESE

$4.95

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.95

Kids

Served with fries or fresh fruit (for kids 12 and under)

KIDS CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$6.95

KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN BTES

$6.95

KIDS FISH STICKS

$6.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.95

KIDS PASTA ALFREDO

$6.95

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.95

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Fried Oreos

$5.95

Ice Cream

$3.95

Guinness Donut Holes

$5.99Out of stock

Creme Brule

$5.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Add-ons

$Avocado

$0.75

$Bacon

$1.00

Add Blknd Chicken

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Egg Boiled

$1.00

Egg Fried

$1.00

Egg Over Easy

$1.00

Egg Over Hard

$1.00

Egg Over Medium

$1.00

Egg Sunny

$1.00

$Add Cheese

$1.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

$Guac 2oz

$0.75

$Jalapenos 2oz

$0.75

$Mushrooms

$0.75

$Sauteed Onions

$0.50

Add Blknd Shrimp

$5.99

Add Fried Shrimp

$5.99

Add Grilled Shrimp

$5.99

Side Celery

$1.50

Specials

Chicken Red Thai Curry

$15.99

Shrimp and Grits

$15.99

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Grouper Tacos

$14.99

Seafood Dip

$10.95

Sauces

2oz Bacon Vin

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Vin

$0.50

2oz Bangin

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz BBQ Ranch

$0.50

2oz BC Crumble

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese Vin

$0.50

2oz Cajun Dry

$0.50

2oz Cajun Ranch

$0.50

2oz Cayenne Kosher

$0.50

2oz Ceasar

$0.50

2oz Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

2oz Cocktail

$0.50

2oz Extreme

$0.50

2oz Extreme BBQ

$0.50

2oz Garlic Butter

$0.50

2oz Garlic Parm

$0.50

2oz Garlic Parm Ranch

$0.50

2oz Guac

$0.75

2oz Hon Dij

$0.50

2oz Honey BBQ

$0.50

2oz Horsey

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz House Vin

$0.50

2oz Japs Fresh

$0.50

2oz Japs Pickled

$0.50

2oz Lemon Garlic

$0.50

2oz Lemon Pepper

$0.50

2oz Mango Habanero

$0.50

2oz Marinara

$0.50

2oz Medium

$0.50

2oz Mesquite

$0.50

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Ponzu

$0.50

2oz Queso

$0.75

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Spicy BBQ

$0.50

2oz Spicy Cajun

$0.50

2oz Spicy Garlic

$0.50

2oz Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

2oz Taps

$0.50

2oz Tartar

$0.50

2oz Teriyaki

$0.50

2oz Tzatziki

$0.50

4oz Alfredo

$2.00

4oz Bacon Vin

$1.00

4oz BBQ

$1.00

4oz BC Vin

$1.00

4oz Ceasar

$1.00

4oz Guac

$2.00

4oz Hot

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

4oz Medium

$1.00

4oz Mild

$1.00

4oz Queso

$2.00

4oz Ranch

$1.00

Cocktails

$5 Marg

$5.00Out of stock

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Andies Mint

$7.00

Angry Balls

$7.00

Appletini

$7.50

B-52

$7.00

Baby Guiness

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Breakfast Martini

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Cadillac Margarita

$9.00

Cherry Gatorade

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$7.50

Dark N Stormy

$7.50

Dirty Girl Scout

$7.00

French 76

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Sour

$5.00

Grape Gatorade

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.75

Jagerbomb

$7.50

Japs Margarita

$8.50

John Collins

$6.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Kamikaze Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madris

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.50

Martini

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$7.50

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Mudslide

$6.00

Negroni

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$6.00

Old Fashion

$8.25

Orange Gatorade

$7.00

Painkiller

$7.00

Paloma

$6.00

PB&J

$6.00

PIna Colada

$7.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$6.00

Planters Punch

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Rock Lobster

$6.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Rum Sour

$5.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screaming Orgasm Shot

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.50

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Taps Boilermaker

$7.00

Taps Fruit Punch

$6.00

Taps Hot Mexican Mule

$7.00

Taps Last Word

$7.00

Tee Time

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Top Shelf LIT

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Vodka Sour

$5.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

Water Moccasin Shot

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Sangria

$8.00

White Tea

$6.00

WooWoo

$6.00

Zombie

$6.50

Cocktail Menu

Taps Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Kentucky Sour

$9.00

The Tee Time

$9.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Taps Last Word

$9.50

Blueberry Lemondrop

$8.00

Spicy Mexican Mule

$10.00

Boiler Maker

$9.00

Rotational Draft Beer

10oz Delirium Tremens

$9.75

Lagunits A little Sumpin

$5.75

Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh IPA

$6.25

10oz Parish Ghost in the Machine

$7.95

12 oz Golden Monkey

$5.75

Dukes Cold Nose Brown Ale

$5.75

12oz Rogue Hazelnut Brown

$6.50

Pint Original Sin

$5.25

Bottled Beer

Btl Angry Orchard

$4.75

Btl Bud Light

$3.95

Btl Bud Light Lime

$3.95

Btl Budweiser

$3.95

Btl Coors Light

$3.95

Btl Corona

$4.75

Btl Corona Light

$4.75

Can Dogfish 60

$5.25

Btl Dogfish 90

$6.75

Btl Framboise Lambic

$9.75

Btl Heineken

$4.75

Btl Heineken 0.0

$4.75

Btl Mich Ultra

$4.25

Btl Miller Lite

$3.95

Btl Omission

$4.95Out of stock

Can PBR

$3.45

Btl Sam Adams

$4.75

Btl Tucher

$6.95

Btl Twisted Tea

$4.25

Btl Warsteiner

$4.75

Can White Claw Blk Cherry

$4.75

Can White Claw Lime

$4.75

Can BL Seltzer

$3.75

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Emp Red Bull

$1.75

Emp Red Bull SF

$1.75

EMP Watermelon Bull

$1.75

EMP Yellow Bull

$1.75

Fiji Water

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Half & Half

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Kids Soda

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Milkshake

$5.95

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Red Bull SF

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$2.95

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Virgin Mary

$3.75

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.95

Virgin Strw Daiq

$4.95

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.75

Yellow Red Bull

$3.75

White Red Bull

$3.75

White SF Red Bull

$3.75

EMP White Red Bull

$1.75

EMP White SF Red Bull

$1.75

Buckets

Bucket Angry Orchard

$23.75

Bucket Bud Light

$19.75

Bucket Bud Light Lime

$19.75

Bucket Budweiser

$19.75

Bucket Coors Light

$19.75

Bucket Corona

$23.75

Bucket Corona Light

$23.75

Bucket Dogfish 60

$26.25

Bucket Dogfish 90

$33.75

Bucket Heineken

$23.75

Bucket Mich Ultra

$21.25

Bucket Miller Lite

$19.75

Bucket Omission

$24.75

Bucket PBR

$17.25

Bucket Sam Adams

$23.75

Bucket Tucher

$34.75

Bucket Twisted Tea

$21.25

Bucket Warsteiner

$23.75

Bucket White Claw Blk Cherry

$23.75

Bucket White Claw Lime

$23.75

Pitchers

Pitcher Blue Moon

$21.50

Pitcher Bud Light

$13.25

Pitcher Goose Island IPA

$16.50

Pitcher Guinness

$23.50

Pitcher I-10 IPA

$22.50

Pitcher KY Bourbon Ale

$26.50

Pitcher Mich Ultra

$14.50

Pitcher Miller Lite

$13.25

Pitcher Stella

$21.50

Pitcher summer shandy

$21.00

Pitcher Yuengling

$13.25

Retail Items

Employee Tshirts

$13.00

Employee Apron

$5.00

Taps Tshirt

$20.00

Tap Handle

$30.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Kitchen Round

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Barney's vision for Taps is simple: Give our guests good food and good service and they'll come back. We want to take traditional bar food and make it better: Fresh ingredients (not frozen), sauces/salad dressings made from scratch, everything made to order. It may take a little longer and cost a little more, but we believe you will taste the difference. Locally owned by a proud US Navy veteran. We are very involved in supporting local charities and kids' sports. We want to be the place to go to hang out with friends and family until you feel like we are part of your family. Thank you for supporting us.

Location

2220 County Rd 210 W,Ste 314, St. Johns, FL 32259

Directions

Gallery
Taps Bar & Grill image
Taps Bar & Grill image
Taps Bar & Grill image

