Tapster - Lincoln Park 1059 W Wrightwood Avenue

Canned Cocktails

Canned Cocktails

$8.00

Bacardi

Shot

$6.00

Rocks

$7.00

Cocktail

$7.00

Bailey's

Shot

$6.00

Rocks

$7.00

Cocktail

$7.00

Basil Hayden's

Shot

$8.00

Rocks

$11.00

Cocktail

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

Shot

$7.00

Rocks

$10.00

Cocktail

$10.00

Captain Morgan

Shot

$6.00

Rocks

$7.00

Cocktail

$7.00

Car Bomb Shot

Car Bomb Shot

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

Shot

$8.00

Rocks

$9.00

Cocktail

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

Shot

$9.00

Rocks

$10.00

Cocktail

$10.00

El Jimador Blanco

Shot

$6.00

Rocks

$7.00

Cocktail

$7.00

El Milagro

Shot

$8.00

Rocks

$9.00

Cocktail

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

Shot

$6.00

Rocks

$7.00

Cocktail

$7.00

Fernet

Shot

$7.00

Rocks

$8.00

Cocktail

$8.00

Fireball

Shot

$7.00

Rocks

$8.00

Cocktail

$8.00

Four Roses

Shot

$6.00

Rocks

$7.00

Cocktail

$7.00

Herradura Reposado

Shot

$7.00

Rocks

$8.00

Cocktail

$8.00

Herradura Blanco

Shot

$9.00

Rocks

$10.00

Cocktail

$10.00

Jack Daniels

Shot

$6.00

Rocks

$7.00

Cocktail

$7.00

Jameson

Shot

$7.00

Rocks

$8.00

Cocktail

$8.00

Malort

Shot

$5.00

Rocks

$6.00

Cocktail

$6.00

Paddy's

Shot

$5.00

Rocks

$6.00

Cocktail

$6.00

Skrewball

Shot

$7.00

Rocks

$8.00

Cocktail

$8.00

Tanqueray

Shot

$5.00

Rocks

$6.00

Cocktail

$6.00

Templeton Rye

Shot

$8.00

Rocks

$9.00

Cocktail

$9.00

Tito's

Shot

$7.00

Rocks

$8.00

Cocktail

$8.00

$4 Shot Special

Fireball

$4.00

Skrewball

$4.00

El Jimador

$4.00

POPCORN

POPCORN

$2.00

REFILL

$1.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

LaCroix

$2.00

LOST CARD FEE

LOST CARD FEE

$5.00

Apparel

T-Shirt

$17.00

3/4 Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Black Zip Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Clearance - Long Sleeve Medium Black

$10.00

Clearance - Long Sleeve Medium Blue

$10.00

Clearance - Long Sleeve Medium Pink

$10.00

Clearance - Long Sleeve Small Black

$10.00

Clearance - Long Sleeve Small Blue

$10.00Out of stock

Clearance - Long Sleeve Small Grey

$10.00

Clearance - T-Shirt Small Black

$10.00Out of stock

Clearance - T-Shirt Small Blue

$10.00Out of stock

Black Lightweight Hoodie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

It's OK To Be Self-Serving

Location

1059 W Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Tapster - Lincoln Park image
Tapster - Lincoln Park image
Tapster - Lincoln Park image
Tapster - Lincoln Park image

